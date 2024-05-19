WOOF! 'Biden Wins' Account Has Said Some Dumb Stuff in the Past But THIS Groceries Post is a DOOZY

We get it. The Biden campaign is going into high gear trying to do some damage control and convince people the horrible economy, wars, and leaking southern border aren't really THAT BAD and if they are, well, it's Trump's fault or something but still.

Advertisement

They can only lie so much to people about things they witness and deal with every day.

Case in point, buying groceries.

If you're going to claim grocery prices 'plummeted' you better have some real proof, JACK!

BREAKING: Grocery prices plummeted in April. Bidenomics is working. — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) May 18, 2024

This is so bad it's been Community Noted already:

Overall food prices were unchanged month over month in April, while food inflation increased 2.2% year over year, per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.Groceries prices jumped 1.1% compared to last year, but dropped 0.2% compared to March.

And they link a Yahoo finance story.

So, in other words, the Biden team is spinning words to lie to Americans - luckily, the majority of us have already figured out they're liars.

This account is hysterical. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 19, 2024

Considering how much work it must take to find 'wins' in the Biden administration?

Heh. This works.

This is a fcking lie. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 18, 2024

What he said.

Imagine believing this — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) May 18, 2024

Imagine voting for Biden.

Did we save $0.16 again? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 19, 2024

Good times!

======================================================================

Related:

Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems are 'Prettier' Goes WRONG

Jill Biden's Speech Pandering to the Teacher's Union Just Solidified My Vote FOR Trump

With LAME Football Dunks on Harrison Butker Like THIS Maybe Rachel Bitecofer IS Better Off in the Kitchen

BRAVO! James Woods' Brutally Honest Critique of AOC's 'Beyond CRINGE' Rambling is Hilarious PERFECTION

And BOOM Goes the Dynamite --> Black American Responds to NFL Condemning Harrison Butker's Speech (Watch)

======================================================================