OMG, They Went THERE! WATCH Lizzo Flip Out in Real-Time as South Park HILARIOUSLY Roasts Her (Video)

South Park roasts everyone. They don't care who you are, what you have, what you do, or how important you may be. If you are 'out there,' you are fair game so we were hardly surprised to see them 'roast' Lizzo.

To be fair, she doesn't seem exactly surprised by their dig at her, but she's definitely not happy.

Hey, it's not every day you can watch someone watch themselves get dragged by South Park in real-time.

See for yourself:

Lizzo reacts to South Park roasting her: pic.twitter.com/0VH7rkjLTD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 26, 2024

Considering how hard Lizzo has worked at spreading body positivity you'd think she'd be happy with this. Sheesh, they even named the drug after her.

Heh.

Everyone loves South Park.



Until they don’t. 😂 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) May 26, 2024

Until they don't.

I got a big laugh out of that — clownfish are clowns (@damomen76) May 26, 2024

We admit it, we laughed.

More than once.

you know you are cooked for eternity when South Park is making an episode about you. — I am Alpharius (@cointards) May 26, 2024

South Park never misses, never! 😂✊ — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) May 26, 2024

South Park nails it again, and the fact that Lizzo watched it puts it over the top.😂 — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) May 26, 2024

Watching her watch it is sort of like the icing on a seriously delicious cake.

Mmmmm ... cake.

South Park is the best at roasting. pic.twitter.com/X3IMYOYDDp — Dippko (@dippko) May 26, 2024

Annnnd fin.

