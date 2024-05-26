'NO Regrets!' Harrison Butker Just Gave Every Single One of His Haters the...
OMG, They Went THERE! WATCH Lizzo Flip Out in Real-Time as South Park HILARIOUSLY Roasts Her (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:15 AM on May 26, 2024
AngieArtist

South Park roasts everyone. They don't care who you are, what you have, what you do, or how important you may be. If you are 'out there,' you are fair game so we were hardly surprised to see them 'roast' Lizzo.

To be fair, she doesn't seem exactly surprised by their dig at her, but she's definitely not happy.

Hey, it's not every day you can watch someone watch themselves get dragged by South Park in real-time.

See for yourself:

Considering how hard Lizzo has worked at spreading body positivity you'd think she'd be happy with this. Sheesh, they even named the drug after her.

Heh.

Until they don't.

We admit it, we laughed.

More than once.

Watching her watch it is sort of like the icing on a seriously delicious cake.

Mmmmm ... cake.

Annnnd fin.

======================================================================

