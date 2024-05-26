And BOOM: Sean Lennon Just Needs One Very Simple Question to Completely Take the Democratic Party APART

We're not sure if Seán Ono Lennon (formerly known as Sean Lennon) meant to take the Democratic Party APART asking this very simple question but boy howdy, it did the trick. For years (decades?!), Republicans were accused of being warmongers, see Dick Cheney, but per Lennon's question, that's not really the case anymore.

When did Dems transition to becoming the War Party? — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 25, 2024

A lot of Democrats have overseen wars, FDR with WWII, Truman with Korea, Lyndon B. Johnson with Vietnam ... heck, Obama bombed more countries than any other president before him. So in reality, they've always been the war party. They were just better at hiding it, and the media worked harder to spin it.

Just sayin'.

Probably around the time that one chick said “We came, we saw, he died” — Astasis (@AstasisMusic) May 25, 2024

The one chick being Hillary Clinton.

Technically they always were the war party:



Wilson got us into WWI

FDR was POTUS for WWII

Truman started Korea

JFK/Johnson started Vietnam



They became anti war because of Bush but the minute Obama continued most of his policies, they dropped the charade. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 25, 2024

Hey, that's what we said!

It was never about peace, justice, or national security. It was always about what Democrats needed to do to acquire political power. — Andrea Widburg (@Bookwormroom) May 25, 2024

And sadly, it still is.

They seem to see it as a tool for achieving global governance faster. — Scott S - e/acc (@richbrilliant99) May 25, 2024

Something like that.

Excellent question! They sure has heck have though. It’s horrible. Some brilliant man once said, “Give peace a chance.” ✌🏼☮️ — Reagan_68 (@jlh4468) May 25, 2024

Yes, yes he did.

