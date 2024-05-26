Sheldon 'Whites-Only' Whitehouse Tries Dragging Alito and Thomas for Transgressions in Thr...
'So DESPERATE to Convict Trump They're BREAKING the Law': Greta Van Susteren Goes...
Nothing to See Here, Just Rashida Tlaib Trashing Biden at Conference Funded by...
Cue ANOTHER Meltdown! Harrison Butker Gives His Haters the Proverbial Middle Finger and...
Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How...
OMG, They Went THERE! WATCH Lizzo Flip Out in Real-Time as South Park...
Jesse Kelly Reminds Twitter of the Meaning of Memorial Day and the Replies...
Biden Could Never! Trump Tells Libertarians to Enjoy Their 3% Every Four Years...
VIP: Trump Hits Back When Booed at the Libertarian Convention and He's Not...
Hot Take: 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag is Timothy McVeigh-Level Extreme and SCOTUS Is...
Scoop: Leonard Leo Caught Flying 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag
Wikipedia Plays the Ministry of Truth in All-Lib Remake of the Classic 1984
Minnesota Issues Proclamation Making Saturday 'George Floyd Remembrance Day'
Grocery Prices Set to Decrease in May Thanks to Joe Biden's Leadership

And BOOM: Sean Lennon Just Needs One Very Simple Question to Completely Take the Democratic Party APART

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on May 26, 2024
Twitchy

We're not sure if Seán Ono Lennon (formerly known as Sean Lennon) meant to take the Democratic Party APART asking this very simple question but boy howdy, it did the trick. For years (decades?!), Republicans were accused of being warmongers, see Dick Cheney, but per Lennon's question, that's not really the case anymore.

Advertisement

A lot of Democrats have overseen wars, FDR with WWII, Truman with Korea, Lyndon B. Johnson with Vietnam  ... heck, Obama bombed more countries than any other president before him. So in reality, they've always been the war party. They were just better at hiding it, and the media worked harder to spin it.

Just sayin'.

The one chick being Hillary Clinton.

Hey, that's what we said!

And sadly, it still is.

Recommended

Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How Woke Are You' List and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Something like that.

Yes, yes he did.

======================================================================

Related:

'NO Regrets!' Harrison Butker Just Gave Every Single One of His Haters the Proverbial Middle Finger

Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How Woke Are You' List and LOL

OMG, They Went THERE! WATCH Lizzo Flip Out in Real-Time as South Park HILARIOUSLY Roasts Her (Video)

WOOF! 'Biden Wins' Account Has Said Some Dumb Stuff in the Past But THIS Groceries Post is a DOOZY

Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems are 'Prettier' Goes WRONG

======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS WAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How Woke Are You' List and LOL
Sam J.
'So DESPERATE to Convict Trump They're BREAKING the Law': Greta Van Susteren Goes OFF on Trump's Judge
Sam J.
OMG, They Went THERE! WATCH Lizzo Flip Out in Real-Time as South Park HILARIOUSLY Roasts Her (Video)
Sam J.
Cue ANOTHER Meltdown! Harrison Butker Gives His Haters the Proverbial Middle Finger and it's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Nothing to See Here, Just Rashida Tlaib Trashing Biden at Conference Funded by LITERAL Terrorists (Watch)
Sam J.
Biden Could Never! Trump Tells Libertarians to Enjoy Their 3% Every Four Years After Getting Booed
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How Woke Are You' List and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement