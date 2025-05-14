VIP
Christopher Rufo Says Harvard 'Deliberately Penalizes White Men in Hiring'

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 14, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

A few days ago, Washington Free Beacon reporter Aaron Sibarium reported that Harvard University was under investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after bragging about reducing the number of white men on staff.

Christopher Rufo and Ryan Thorpe have obtained documentation showing that the university deliberately penalized white men in hiring. So Harvard was not only punishing people by race in the admissions process, but in the hiring process as well.

DEI lives on at Harvard, despite President Donald Trump's executive order. Rufo writes in City Journal:

In another hiring guide, “Best Practices for Conducting Faculty Searches,” the university recommends several discriminatory practices. At the beginning of the hiring process, Harvard instructs search committees to “ensure that the early lists include women and minorities” and to “consider reading the applications of women and minorities first.” The university counsels that committee chairs should “continually monitor” the racial composition of the candidate list and, as they narrow it down, “attend to all women and minorities on the long list.”

Harvard deliberately factors race into the hiring process. The university gives committee chairs privileged access to “self-identified demographic data, including gender, race, and ethnicity” and encourages chairs to “use this information to encourage diversity in the applicant pool, long list, and short list.” Harvard admits that some of its hiring programs have explicit “placement goals” for women and minorities—which, despite the university’s denial, function as a soft quota.

Why is this not surprising?

No, it was about equity. 

Us too.

DEI departments across the country never shut down, they just changed their names and titles.

Yep.

***

