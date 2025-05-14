Christopher Rufo Says Harvard 'Deliberately Penalizes White Men in Hiring'

A few days ago, Washington Free Beacon reporter Aaron Sibarium reported that Harvard University was under investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after bragging about reducing the number of white men on staff.

EXCLUSIVE: The EEOC is investigating Harvard's faculty hiring practices after the school boasted online that it had increased the number of ‘women, non-binary, and/or people of color' on faculty—and decreased the number of white men.



The probe is based on Harvard's own data.🧵 pic.twitter.com/WCw09TFjYH — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 12, 2025

The EEOC is sixth federal agency to launch a probe of Harvard. The investigation is based on materials from the school's website—many of them now deleted—in which Harvard bragged about increasing the number of "women, non-binary, and/or people of color" on faculty. pic.twitter.com/TCqRv0tur6 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 12, 2025

The largest increase was in the share of non-white tenure-track faculty, which rose by 37 percent between 2013 and 2023.



The majority of those new hires, Harvard noted in a 2023 report, had been made in the past year. pic.twitter.com/1o1yFXyTUg — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 12, 2025

White men, meanwhile, decreased dramatically as a share of tenure-track faculty, dropping from 46 percent in 2013 to 32 percent in 2023. Every other demographic for which Harvard collects data, including white women, rose over the same period. pic.twitter.com/9Z9snLqvSV — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 12, 2025

Christopher Rufo and Ryan Thorpe have obtained documentation showing that the university deliberately penalized white men in hiring. So Harvard was not only punishing people by race in the admissions process, but in the hiring process as well.

EXCLUSIVE: @RK_Thorpe and I have obtained internal documents from Harvard revealing that the university deliberately penalizes white men in hiring and would virtually eliminate supposed "oppressor" groups from certain occupations.



Inside Harvard's discrimination machine. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 14, 2025

This is one of Harvard's affirmative action plans, which sets aggressive racial targets, including increasing the number of minorities in certain occupations by nearly 500% and reducing the number of white men across dozens of occupations—which, @MorenoffDan says, is illegal. pic.twitter.com/8RU98nkzJ4 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 14, 2025

Faculty hiring is also engineered to filter out white men. Harvard's official guidebook instructs departments to favor "women and minorities" at each step in the process, telling officials to monitor applicants by race and to move white men to the back of the reading pile. pic.twitter.com/y5B4IUg4of — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 14, 2025

Despite promising to discontinue mandatory diversity statements, Harvard continues to promote "diversity, equity, and inclusion" in its faculty hiring listings and continues to provide "diversity-related sample interview questions" that function as a racial-ideological filter. pic.twitter.com/INnZvDJIQY — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 14, 2025

DEI lives on at Harvard, despite President Donald Trump's executive order. Rufo writes in City Journal:

In another hiring guide, “Best Practices for Conducting Faculty Searches,” the university recommends several discriminatory practices. At the beginning of the hiring process, Harvard instructs search committees to “ensure that the early lists include women and minorities” and to “consider reading the applications of women and minorities first.” The university counsels that committee chairs should “continually monitor” the racial composition of the candidate list and, as they narrow it down, “attend to all women and minorities on the long list.” Harvard deliberately factors race into the hiring process. The university gives committee chairs privileged access to “self-identified demographic data, including gender, race, and ethnicity” and encourages chairs to “use this information to encourage diversity in the applicant pool, long list, and short list.” Harvard admits that some of its hiring programs have explicit “placement goals” for women and minorities—which, despite the university’s denial, function as a soft quota.

Why is this not surprising?

Harvard instructed department chairs to send the applications of white men to the back of the pile. They actually put this brazen Civil Rights Act violation into writing. pic.twitter.com/2GzuoAOVpF — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 14, 2025

Harvard is a racist institution pic.twitter.com/gqSCuSgB6M — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) May 14, 2025

No, it was about equity.

Us too.

DEI departments across the country never shut down, they just changed their names and titles.

Yep.

***