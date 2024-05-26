Defiant L's Asking Twitter/X Users What They Think George Floyd is Most Known for Results in COMEDY GOLD

As Democrats crawled out from under their bridges to treat George Floyd as some sort of hero for being a drug-addicted criminal who once held a gun to a pregnant woman's belly, Defiant L's was good enough to reach out to Twitter/X and ask THEM what they think Floyd is most known for ...

And it turned into a painfully brutal yet hilarious masterpiece.

What do you remember George Floyd for? https://t.co/KCcMKzPJhp — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 25, 2024

Pretty sure you'll see a theme:

Drugs — Eliza Johnson (@elizjohns13) May 25, 2024

Yup.

Overdosing on fentanyl. — Eric Krause 🇺🇸 (@ericbkrause) May 25, 2024

Being a thug and a druggie. — Wombat.socho (@wombat_socho) May 25, 2024

A false symbol of injustice, except for the cop still serving all that time, a complete phony, world’s worst role model. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) May 25, 2024

ODing on fentanyl https://t.co/WIDm1GjmRN — Steve Stevenson (@AverageSteveS) May 25, 2024

See what we mean?

I remember Laken Riley. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 25, 2024

Oddly enough, we're not seeing much from the Democrats about Laken Riley. Gosh, wonder why that is?

Geroge "Fentanyl " Floyd used to push division in America by the democrats. This is when crime started to win in America. — Paratrooper Brady 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) May 25, 2024

Definitely a switch from blaming the criminal to blaming the victim.

The so-called Summer of Love.

Fentanyl and armed robbery. — zastoi (@december162023) May 25, 2024

Democrats want us to 'honor' a drug-addicted criminal. Sadly, that reads all too well for them.

Creating the biggest social rift in American society. Or at least providing a convenient excuse. — Super Human Epoch (@SuperHumanEpoch) May 25, 2024

That too.

Our Patron Saint of the Overdose — 🇵🇱 🇲🇽 Erika Marzanna 🇲🇽 🇵🇱 (@PathofMarzanna) May 26, 2024

A convenient political prop by folks without shame — The Shepherd's Apprentice (@4rchAng31) May 25, 2024

Observing how the media can turn a thug into a hero. — Joe Schmo 🇺🇸 🦅 (@patriot_dx) May 25, 2024

Causing riots



Other than that just fentanyl man — AstroCat 9000 (@AstroCat9k) May 26, 2024

Not exactly a great legacy.

