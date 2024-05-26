Turning Down the Temperature: Biden Plans to Address Trump Verdict From the White...
Defiant L's Asking Twitter/X Users What They Think George Floyd is Most Known for Results in COMEDY GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on May 26, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As Democrats crawled out from under their bridges to treat George Floyd as some sort of hero for being a drug-addicted criminal who once held a gun to a pregnant woman's belly, Defiant L's was good enough to reach out to Twitter/X and ask THEM what they think Floyd is most known for ... 

Advertisement

And it turned into a painfully brutal yet hilarious masterpiece.

Pretty sure you'll see a theme:

Yup.

See what we mean?

Oddly enough, we're not seeing much from the Democrats about Laken Riley. Gosh, wonder why that is?

Definitely a switch from blaming the criminal to blaming the victim.

The so-called Summer of Love.

Democrats want us to 'honor' a drug-addicted criminal. Sadly, that reads all too well for them.

That too.

Not exactly a great legacy.

======================================================================

