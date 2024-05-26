Defiant L's Asking Twitter/X Users What They Think George Floyd is Most Known for Results in COMEDY GOLD

As Democrats crawled out from under their bridges to treat George Floyd as some sort of hero for being a drug-addicted criminal who once held a gun to a pregnant woman's belly, Defiant L's was good enough to reach out to Twitter/X and ask THEM what they think Floyd is most known for ...
And it turned into a painfully brutal yet hilarious masterpiece.
What do you remember George Floyd for? https://t.co/KCcMKzPJhp— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 25, 2024
Pretty sure you'll see a theme:
Drugs— Eliza Johnson (@elizjohns13) May 25, 2024
Yup.
Overdosing on fentanyl.— Eric Krause 🇺🇸 (@ericbkrause) May 25, 2024
Being a thug and a druggie.— Wombat.socho (@wombat_socho) May 25, 2024
A false symbol of injustice, except for the cop still serving all that time, a complete phony, world’s worst role model.— First Words (@unscriptedmike) May 25, 2024
ODing on fentanyl https://t.co/WIDm1GjmRN— Steve Stevenson (@AverageSteveS) May 25, 2024
See what we mean?
I remember Laken Riley.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 25, 2024
Oddly enough, we're not seeing much from the Democrats about Laken Riley. Gosh, wonder why that is?
Geroge "Fentanyl " Floyd used to push division in America by the democrats. This is when crime started to win in America.— Paratrooper Brady 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) May 25, 2024
Definitely a switch from blaming the criminal to blaming the victim.
May 25, 2024
The so-called Summer of Love.
Fentanyl and armed robbery.— zastoi (@december162023) May 25, 2024
Democrats want us to 'honor' a drug-addicted criminal. Sadly, that reads all too well for them.
Creating the biggest social rift in American society. Or at least providing a convenient excuse.— Super Human Epoch (@SuperHumanEpoch) May 25, 2024
Recommended
That too.
Our Patron Saint of the Overdose— 🇵🇱 🇲🇽 Erika Marzanna 🇲🇽 🇵🇱 (@PathofMarzanna) May 26, 2024
A convenient political prop by folks without shame— The Shepherd's Apprentice (@4rchAng31) May 25, 2024
Observing how the media can turn a thug into a hero.— Joe Schmo 🇺🇸 🦅 (@patriot_dx) May 25, 2024
Causing riots— AstroCat 9000 (@AstroCat9k) May 26, 2024
Other than that just fentanyl man
Not exactly a great legacy.
