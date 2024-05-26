Of ALL the Things That Never Happened THIS 'Dear Muslim' Letter Happened Even LESS Than That (Screenshot)

Turning Down the Temperature: Biden Plans to Address Trump Verdict From the White...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on May 26, 2024
meme

Jussie Smollett would be so proud.

Maybe he'd actually be jealous.

Then again, maybe not. This supposed letter from a Jew in Australia hating on a Muslim new to their neighborhood was bad, you guys. So bad, in fact, that the account who made the claim about the letter has since locked down making it very difficult to find. LUCKILY, we found it because that is what we do.

Unless you're this Norcleor person, and then it's unluckily.

Good ol' Andy Ngô. Can always count on him to have the receipts.

And gosh, that's not a very friendly letter to get from a new neighbor.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

They really thought people would believe this is real? We especially like how they spelled 'families.'

Ngô took it apart:

Yeah, lots of 'hate letters' floating around Twitter/X.

When the world is so hateful idiots have to make up hate ... that says a lot about the idiots.

Not nobody not no how.

Shocking.

Oh wait, no.

Not at all.

