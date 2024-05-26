Of ALL the Things That Never Happened THIS 'Dear Muslim' Letter Happened Even LESS Than That (Screenshot)

Jussie Smollett would be so proud.

Maybe he'd actually be jealous.

Then again, maybe not. This supposed letter from a Jew in Australia hating on a Muslim new to their neighborhood was bad, you guys. So bad, in fact, that the account who made the claim about the letter has since locked down making it very difficult to find. LUCKILY, we found it because that is what we do.

Advertisement

Unless you're this Norcleor person, and then it's unluckily.

Following scrutiny on the viral post about an alleged anti-Muslim hate crime by Jews, the account has locked down. pic.twitter.com/WzyQgymOmR — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2024

Good ol' Andy Ngô. Can always count on him to have the receipts.

And gosh, that's not a very friendly letter to get from a new neighbor.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

They really thought people would believe this is real? We especially like how they spelled 'families.'

“We are a lot of Jewish family’s live around here” is exactly how Australian Jews speak pic.twitter.com/AOoTE7Jvkz — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) May 25, 2024

Ngô took it apart:

I've done a lot of reporting on hate crime hoaxes, particularly by Muslims. This has the hallmarks of one, though instead of a backward or distorted swastika, the symbol is instead a star of David. https://t.co/pwQOrVtc0K



What part of the note had the pin, tape or whatever was… https://t.co/0kDRCvAIQA — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2024

Looks the same. Fake. They wrote that note themselves?. Odd. pic.twitter.com/GSTWL4cQ05 — Adnerb (@Bdiamond0597) May 26, 2024

Yeah, lots of 'hate letters' floating around Twitter/X.

When the world is so hateful idiots have to make up hate ... that says a lot about the idiots.

Why would they show respect by following capitalization rules for the word muslim ? — James (@TheN1James) May 26, 2024

Nobody in the history of writing notes has ever written one like that — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) May 26, 2024

Not nobody not no how.

The author of this tweet makes the same error with the use of an apostrophe in ‘family’s’ as the author of the note. pic.twitter.com/wBB2rR81Cd — Fella Writes (@fellawrites) May 26, 2024

Shocking.

Oh wait, no.

Not at all.

======================================================================

Related:

Sheldon 'Whites-Only' Whitehouse Tries Dragging Alito and Thomas for Transgressions in Thread and HOO BOY

'So DESPERATE to Convict Trump They're BREAKING the Law': Greta Van Susteren Goes OFF on Trump's Judge



Nothing to See Here, Just Rashida Tlaib Trashing Biden at Conference Funded by LITERAL Terrorists (Watch)



And BOOM: Sean Lennon Just Needs One Very Simple Question to Completely Take the Democratic Party APART

Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How Woke Are You' List and LOL

======================================================================