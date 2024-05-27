Even NBC Can't Ignore How EFF'D Up It Was for Biden To Visit THIS Witness Soon to Testify Against Hunter

Can you guys imagine the shiznit-fit the Left would throw if Trump 'visited' with one of the witnesses prosecutors are expected to call in one of his cases? The shrieking would be nonstop, some losers would probably even loot a Target or two ...

The fact that NBC posted about it at all tells you just how bad this looks for ol' Joe.

Even they can't ignore it.

President Biden tonight stopped by the home of Hallie Biden, his late son Beau Biden’s widow, per the WH.



Hallie is one of the 12 witnesses prosecutors expect to call in Hunter Biden’s gun case in June. — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) May 27, 2024

Seems a bit sus, don't it?

Did he stop by for a quick shower or sniff? — Broken Arrow (@bri35341840) May 27, 2024

Ahem.

Seems impeachy — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) May 27, 2024

Perhaps.

The wife who started humping Hunter Biden and helped dispose of an illegal gun? — DLass (@Wwlasss) May 27, 2024

Yuck. Thanks for the visual ...

Witness tampering — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) May 27, 2024

Not a great look.

Of course, since NBC reported it at all the Left is freaking out MORE SO than usual.

This is such garbage. She is still his daughter-in-law and the mother of his grandchildren.



My God, wtf is wrong with our media? https://t.co/SW618KRdH7 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 27, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes, the media is always targeting poor Joe.

Holy Hell.

Or maybe he’s visiting her this Memorial Day weekend because Beau Biden passed away and served this country.



Delete this. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 27, 2024

Poor Harry. He seems upset.

What is wrong with you? It's Memorial Day and he is visiting the widow of a fallen soldier who happens to be his daughter-in-law. That's disgusting. — Tralfamadorian Philosophy (@Kings_Lead_Hatt) May 27, 2024

Fallen soldier.

REALLY?

The first paragraph is all you needed to post. The anniversary of Beau’s death is soon. You should be ashamed of this post. — Frances (@pennyblab) May 27, 2024

Nah. It's the Biden family that should be ashamed.

All of them at this point.

