Even NBC Can't Ignore How EFF'D Up It Was for Biden To Visit THIS Witness Soon to Testify Against Hunter

Can you guys imagine the shiznit-fit the Left would throw if Trump 'visited' with one of the witnesses prosecutors are expected to call in one of his cases? The shrieking would be nonstop, some losers would probably even loot a Target or two ...
The fact that NBC posted about it at all tells you just how bad this looks for ol' Joe.
Even they can't ignore it.
President Biden tonight stopped by the home of Hallie Biden, his late son Beau Biden’s widow, per the WH.— Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) May 27, 2024
Hallie is one of the 12 witnesses prosecutors expect to call in Hunter Biden’s gun case in June.
Seems a bit sus, don't it?
Did he stop by for a quick shower or sniff?— Broken Arrow (@bri35341840) May 27, 2024
Ahem.
Seems impeachy— AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) May 27, 2024
Perhaps.
The wife who started humping Hunter Biden and helped dispose of an illegal gun?— DLass (@Wwlasss) May 27, 2024
Yuck. Thanks for the visual ...
Witness tampering— TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) May 27, 2024
Not a great look.
Of course, since NBC reported it at all the Left is freaking out MORE SO than usual.
This is such garbage. She is still his daughter-in-law and the mother of his grandchildren.— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 27, 2024
My God, wtf is wrong with our media? https://t.co/SW618KRdH7
HA HA HA HA HA HA
Yes, the media is always targeting poor Joe.
Holy Hell.
Or maybe he’s visiting her this Memorial Day weekend because Beau Biden passed away and served this country.— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 27, 2024
Delete this.
Poor Harry. He seems upset.
What is wrong with you? It's Memorial Day and he is visiting the widow of a fallen soldier who happens to be his daughter-in-law. That's disgusting.— Tralfamadorian Philosophy (@Kings_Lead_Hatt) May 27, 2024
Recommended
Fallen soldier.
REALLY?
The first paragraph is all you needed to post. The anniversary of Beau’s death is soon. You should be ashamed of this post.— Frances (@pennyblab) May 27, 2024
Nah. It's the Biden family that should be ashamed.
All of them at this point.
======================================================================
Related:
'Sit This One OUT': Liz Cheney's Memorial Day Post Goes Very Very Very Very Very Very Very Very WRONG
Lefty's List of Reasons Pete Buttigieg is Threatening to Republicans Hilariously BACKFIRES ... on Pete
Defiant L's Asking Twitter/X Users What They Think George Floyd is Most Known for Results in COMEDY GOLD
Of ALL the Things That Never Happened, THIS Dear Muslim Letter Happened Even LESS Than That (Screenshot)
Sheldon 'Whites-Only' Whitehouse Tries Dragging Alito and Thomas for Transgressions in Thread and HOO BOY
======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member