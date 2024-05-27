'Sit This One OUT': Liz Cheney's Memorial Day Post Goes Very Very Very Very Very Very Very Very WRONG

When we first saw this from Liz Cheney's Memorial Day post we thought we'd leave it alone since you know, it's Memorial Day. But then we saw people dragging her for it, and as we looked through the responses we realized we couldn't let this one go.

Advertisement

Yeah yeah, we're petty.

We own it.

Many people are still furious with Liz for the part she played on the J6 Committee, so much so that they don't believe anything she says or writes is sincere. Gosh, guess that happens when you put your political aspirations over country, eh Liz?

As for the post, it's a quote from Lincoln (we know what she was doing here):

“From these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion, that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of… pic.twitter.com/VxAl9kR8y8 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 27, 2024

Her post continues:

... and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” A. Lincoln

Great quote, actually.

Too bad she's such an unlikable, self-serving heifer. We said what we said.

Take a seat, Lizzy. Even the people of your own state want nothing to do with you. They kicked you to the curb, remember? — Karen Hoskins: Proud Ultra MAGA Gal 🇺🇸 (@HoskinsKaren) May 27, 2024

Technically her state is Virginia BUT yes, Wyoming did give her the boot.

You should sit this one out, Traitor. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 27, 2024

*cough cough*

The Cheney family, who loves to send others to die for their own greed, would like to say thanks for all that blood money they built their empire off of. — Bronconation (@Bronconation_80) May 27, 2024

Starting to think Liz needs to read the room for more reasons than one.

Most of those men and women are there because of your father.



Lying runs in the family. — Based and Biased (@based_biased) May 27, 2024

Oof.

Sit this one out. Your father helped fill the cemetery. — Mariana (@texas_walnut) May 27, 2024

Sensing a theme here.

Empty sentiment from a known liar. — Deegert (@deegert_debbie) May 27, 2024

Tough crowd, Liz.

======================================================================

Related:

Lefty's List of Reasons Pete Buttigieg is Threatening to Republicans Hilariously BACKFIRES ... on Pete

Defiant L's Asking Twitter/X Users What They Think George Floyd is Most Known for Results in COMEDY GOLD

Of ALL the Things That Never Happened, THIS Dear Muslim Letter Happened Even LESS Than That (Screenshot)



Sheldon 'Whites-Only' Whitehouse Tries Dragging Alito and Thomas for Transgressions in Thread and HOO BOY

'So DESPERATE to Convict Trump They're BREAKING the Law': Greta Van Susteren Goes OFF on Trump's Judge



======================================================================