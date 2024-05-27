'Sit This One OUT': Liz Cheney's Memorial Day Post Goes Very Very Very Very Very Very Very Very WRONG

Lefty's List of Reasons Pete Buttigieg is So Threatening to Republicans Hilariously BACKFI...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:13 AM on May 27, 2024
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

When we first saw this from Liz Cheney's Memorial Day post we thought we'd leave it alone since you know, it's Memorial Day. But then we saw people dragging her for it, and as we looked through the responses we realized we couldn't let this one go.

Yeah yeah, we're petty.

We own it.

Many people are still furious with Liz for the part she played on the J6 Committee, so much so that they don't believe anything she says or writes is sincere. Gosh, guess that happens when you put your political aspirations over country, eh Liz?

As for the post, it's a quote from Lincoln (we know what she was doing here):

Her post continues:

... and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” A. Lincoln

Great quote, actually.

Too bad she's such an unlikable, self-serving heifer. We said what we said.

Technically her state is Virginia BUT yes, Wyoming did give her the boot.

*cough cough*

Starting to think Liz needs to read the room for more reasons than one.

Oof.

Sensing a theme here.

Tough crowd, Liz.

======================================================================

