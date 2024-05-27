Whatever Richard Dreyfuss Said at 'Jaws' Screening MUSTA Been Good Because Lefties are...
Old Man Who Can't Define a Woman Has Plan to Protect Science from...
Even NBC Can't Ignore How EFF'D Up It Was for Biden To Visit...
'Sit This One OUT': Liz Cheney's Memorial Day Post Goes Very Very Very...
Lefty's List of Reasons Pete Buttigieg is So Threatening to Republicans Hilariously BACKFI...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
What Prof. Turley Shows Us in the Trump Case Calls for Jury Nullification...
Wu … Wut? Private School Parent, Gene Wu's Feud With Corey A. DeAngelis...
Bigot Against Bigotry - 'Indiana Girl' Claims Moral High Ground By Being a...
'She/Her Resister' Asks Americans to Pay More Taxes and Whoa Nelly, That Does...
Breaking: General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Dead at 37 Following Attempted Robbery in...
Play Hardball: Ohio Republicans Have No Obligation to Save DNC from Ignoring Election...
DEVOUT CATHOLIC ALERT: Biden Admin Backpedals BIG TIME After Banning Mass at National...
All 80 COVID Counts Against New Jersey's Atilis Gym Have Been Dropped With...

LOOK on Pete Buttigieg's Face When CBS Journo DARES Disagree With Him About EVs is GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on May 27, 2024

We have watched this over and over and over again ... and it just gets funnier every single time. Pete Buttigieg didn't seem to like it when Margaret Brennan refused to carry water for him on Face the Nation over 'a car that nobody wants.'

Advertisement

Forget that Trump is the one who said it, but she AGREED with him.

HOW DARE SHE?!

Heh.

Watch:

He's shocked she disagreed with him.

And agreed with Trump.

Many car companies are canceling their electric vehicles because they're simply not selling. They're unreliable and incredibly expensive.

Pass.

We admit it, we were shocked to see someone at CBS hold Buttigieg or any Democrat accountable.

According to Buttigieg, we need these EVs because of climate change but the reason we're not interested in them is also because of climate change ... or something. Did we get that right? 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Because he IS annoying and fake. But supposedly, Republicans are threatened by him. *snicker*

Or when they'd all put their masks on RIGHT before they got in front of the camera?

Yeah, we member.

======================================================================

Related:

Old Man Who Can't Define a Woman Has Plan to Protect Science from Trump annnd Now We're DEAD (LOL!)

Even NBC Can't Ignore How EFF'D Up It Was for Biden To Visit THIS Witness Soon to Testify Against Hunter

'Sit This One OUT': Liz Cheney's Memorial Day Post Goes Very Very Very Very Very Very Very Very WRONG

Lefty's List of Reasons Pete Buttigieg is Threatening to Republicans Hilariously BACKFIRES ... on Pete

Defiant L's Asking Twitter/X Users What They Think George Floyd is Most Known for Results in COMEDY GOLD

======================================================================

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE MEDIA PETE BUTTIGIEG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
What Prof. Turley Shows Us in the Trump Case Calls for Jury Nullification (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
'Sit This One OUT': Liz Cheney's Memorial Day Post Goes Very Very Very Very Very Very Very Very WRONG
Sam J.
Even NBC Can't Ignore How EFF'D Up It Was for Biden To Visit THIS Witness Soon to Testify Against Hunter
Sam J.
Lefty's List of Reasons Pete Buttigieg is So Threatening to Republicans Hilariously BACKFIRES ... on Pete
Sam J.
Old Man Who Can't Define a Woman Has Plan to Protect Science from Trump annnd Now We're DEAD (LOL!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement