LOOK on Pete Buttigieg's Face When CBS Journo DARES Disagree With Him About EVs is GLORIOUS (Watch)

We have watched this over and over and over again ... and it just gets funnier every single time. Pete Buttigieg didn't seem to like it when Margaret Brennan refused to carry water for him on Face the Nation over 'a car that nobody wants.'

Forget that Trump is the one who said it, but she AGREED with him.

HOW DARE SHE?!

Heh.

Watch:

TRUMP: "We're spending hundreds of billions of dollars subsidizing a car that nobody wants."



MARGARET BRENNAN: "He's not wrong."



BUTTIGIEG: "Oh, he's wrong."



BRENNAN: "He's not." pic.twitter.com/ydm7F1eYka — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 26, 2024

He's shocked she disagreed with him.

And agreed with Trump.

No, no: everyone wanted Ford's electric Lightning, that's why you see those trucks everywhere! Really! Everywhere! Couldn't be more ubiquitous!



Sales were so good, in fact, that Ford cancelled the entire line! — Nom DeGuerre (@accusedarsonist) May 27, 2024

Many car companies are canceling their electric vehicles because they're simply not selling. They're unreliable and incredibly expensive.

Pass.

Nice to see some accountability for a change of pace. Keep it up @margbrennan — Writer Grl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) May 27, 2024

We admit it, we were shocked to see someone at CBS hold Buttigieg or any Democrat accountable.

The answer to gaslighting is more gaslighting. — jackiefbr (@jackiefbr) May 27, 2024

According to Buttigieg, we need these EVs because of climate change but the reason we're not interested in them is also because of climate change ... or something. Did we get that right?

his tone is annoying and fake — The Josh🇺🇲 (@joshuabstark) May 26, 2024

Because he IS annoying and fake. But supposedly, Republicans are threatened by him. *snicker*

Remember when his security drove him around the corner from an appearance in a big SUV and got his bike out of the back for him? 🤣🤣 — FlameThrower (@Flamethrowaah) May 26, 2024

Or when they'd all put their masks on RIGHT before they got in front of the camera?

Yeah, we member.

