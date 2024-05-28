Gene Wu's Smug Attempt at Dunking on Taxpayer Calling Him Out for High Taxes Goes SPECTACULARLY Wrong

Gene Wu is a boil on the butt of humanity.

Are we allowed to say that? No? Yes? If not, our bad, we'll apologize for it later. MUCH later.

Until then, we stand by it.

This guy sucks.

Look at him dunking on a taxpayer for being concerned about how much they're paying in taxes. Notice he even took a screenshot of their tweet because he thought he was going to show them whose boss or something.

As we said, much suckage.

Hi. The top income tax bracket in the US is 37%.



You would need to make over $609,000 a year as a single filer to hit that. pic.twitter.com/64ln3dPvO2 — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) May 27, 2024

Obnoxious AND wrong is no way to go through live, Gene.

As we know you already know, this did not go well for Gene:

Feeling weird with any kids today, Gene? — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) May 27, 2024

Yeah, his tweet about how he doesn't think any man or woman can be around a child for a long period of time without it getting weird will stay with him, always.

You left some taxes out

Like LOTS of them — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) May 27, 2024

Wow, Gene - you really think we're stupid, don't you? — Rick Cantón (@RickCanton) May 28, 2024

Perhaps you missed where she said fed, state and local taxes — Sylvan Rodriguez (@sylvanrodriguez) May 27, 2024

Or perhaps he's just an a-hole.

Hi, I live in CA and with all my taxes combined it’s close to 33% so you can GFY. — Michelley🌺Mama Bear (@lovelycoconut) May 27, 2024

What she said.

You didn’t understand the question, dunce. — Lefty Glenn (@LeftyGlenn) May 27, 2024

Translation:



My reading comprehension sucks. — Mr. Fusion (@patrusselljr) May 27, 2024

Translation:

Gene is a giant bully and has no business holding any elected office.

Gene, you really don’t understand anything about economics — a eagle (@ragweed2020) May 27, 2024

Duh, he's a Democrat.

Look at you trying to excuse the gross financial negligence of the Government to justify stealing more from people... 👀 — Design 2 Live (@design2live) May 27, 2024

Hi. Once you add federal taxes, state taxes, local county and/or municipal taxes, sales taxes, and property taxes, your average American pays well over 50% of every penny they make to the governments that oppress us. — Glen Bradley (@GlenBradley) May 27, 2024

That is Income Tax. Now do property taxes, gas taxes, internet and cable fees, city taxes, MUD taxes, sales tax, franchise tax, yearly registration for my vehicles, boat, RV, and motorcycle. My phone bill fed-state fees, my garbage service has city and county fees, my security… — iNormMc (@iNormMc1) May 27, 2024

And he thought he was dunking on the other person.

That's what makes this even more annoying AND funnier.

What a choad.

