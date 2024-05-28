OOPS! Biden Campaign Just Proved BS Cases Against Trump are ABSOLUTELY About Interfering in 2024 Election

What Judge Merchan Told Parties About 'Not Going Into the Law' Before Trump...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on May 28, 2024
Twitter

The Biden campaign couldn't do more to convince the masses the court cases against Trump are political if they tried. Seriously, did they really think it was a good idea to campaign OUTSIDE the courthouse? 

Advertisement

Or, maybe they know we know it's political and they just don't care.

If that's the case, this is pretty damn scary, guys.

Well, it would be scary if his campaign wasn't being run by a bunch of morons hired because of the diversity boxes they check:

Today is the 28th, guys.

Heh.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man, if we don't laugh we'll never stop throwing up.

Since when did we start living in a Banana Republic? 

Hrm.

Yeah, this is dirty AF.

Makes ya' wonder because yeah, this is really stupid.

Even for Joe.

They musta missed a memo.

BIDEN TRUMP BIDEN CAMPAIGN
