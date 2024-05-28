OOPS! Biden Campaign Just Proved BS Cases Against Trump are ABSOLUTELY About Interfering in 2024 Election

The Biden campaign couldn't do more to convince the masses the court cases against Trump are political if they tried. Seriously, did they really think it was a good idea to campaign OUTSIDE the courthouse?

Or, maybe they know we know it's political and they just don't care.

If that's the case, this is pretty damn scary, guys.

The Biden campaign is holding a press conference soon outside of the Manhattan courthouse, where Trump’s defense team is set to give closing arguments. Trump arrived there earlier this morning: pic.twitter.com/N3RAZnbqAh — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) May 28, 2024

Well, it would be scary if his campaign wasn't being run by a bunch of morons hired because of the diversity boxes they check:

Can’t even get the date in their release right… — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) May 28, 2024

Today is the 28th, guys.

Heh.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man, if we don't laugh we'll never stop throwing up.

In case you needed more evidence that all of these BS cases were quarterbacked by Team Biden to interfere in the 2024 election, the Biden campaign is now showing up in NYC to explicitly cheerlead the political prosecution of my father. https://t.co/0JmVJRivr9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 28, 2024

Since when did we start living in a Banana Republic?

Hrm.

This in no way would have the optics of influencing the jurors 🙄 — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) May 28, 2024

Yeah, this is dirty AF.

Biden's handlers have to be purposely sabotaging him — Corporal Punishment 🌲 (@CplPunishment_) May 28, 2024

Makes ya' wonder because yeah, this is really stupid.

Even for Joe.

Tell "the adults in charge" it's the 28th today. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 28, 2024

They musta missed a memo.

