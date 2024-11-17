Trump Voters in Hysterics as Lefties Promise Absurd 'Awokening' with WOKE 2.0
In This Episode of 'Where's Joe' (and Who's running the Country), We Find Him in the Amazon Rainforest

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:05 PM on November 17, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Joe Biden and family are apparently enjoying that travel budget before he leaves office. Today, Biden and his daughter Ashley, as well as a granddaughter (one of the ones he speaks to) are traversing the Amazon rain forest. 

Thank goodness for that.

He's found a new place to retreat.

That's an excellent question. 

The Bidens have to take all they can from the American taxpayer.

So, one of his family members wanted to go to the Amazon, so they came up with an excuse for it and drug the old man along.

That's terrifying.

This disconnectedness is why the Democrats just lost the last election.

If we are being honest.

This is a distinct possibility. 

Probably vacationing far away from him. He is too much trouble for her these days.

Regular Americans are just trying to afford groceries, unfortunately.

