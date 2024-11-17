In This Episode of 'Where's Joe' (and Who's running the Country), We Find Him in the Amazon Rainforest

Joe Biden and family are apparently enjoying that travel budget before he leaves office. Today, Biden and his daughter Ashley, as well as a granddaughter (one of the ones he speaks to) are traversing the Amazon rain forest.

Biden, his daughter, Ashley, and his granddaughter, Natalie, are currently on a "nature tour" of the Amazon rainforest pic.twitter.com/N1ibg13OrV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 17, 2024

BIDEN: "It's no secret that I'm leaving office in January" pic.twitter.com/tk4h5dP3Oq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 17, 2024

Thank goodness for that.

Biden, who just authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles, takes no questions and retreats back into the Amazon rainforest pic.twitter.com/xy7xr6qYPZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 17, 2024

He's found a new place to retreat.

So…



…who authorized flinging American missiles into Russia? https://t.co/JaqmzeeTLV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 17, 2024

That's an excellent question.

Like I said Biden don't even know he just authorized missile strikes inside Russia https://t.co/JAyNUI0nTI — Mike ⚓ Hawk (@Voted4Trump420) November 17, 2024

Another waste of our taxpayer money!



Why are taxpayers paying for this senile old man to take yet another vacation at our expense?



Democrats waste our hard earned money. Enough! https://t.co/k9mDY7MwzA — Celtic1 (@PatrioticCelt) November 17, 2024

The Bidens have to take all they can from the American taxpayer.

Biden authorized Ukrainian strikes on inland Russian targets with American weapons and he did so from vacation in the jungle https://t.co/7fBYqe28UL — Culper (@CulperTheThird) November 17, 2024

So, one of his family members wanted to go to the Amazon, so they came up with an excuse for it and drug the old man along.

I assume the country is in expert hands with Kamala at the helm while Biden frolics in the Amazon? — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) November 17, 2024

That's terrifying.

Family trip paid by the US taxpayer! — Caroline Kliby (@SchnurreZueri) November 17, 2024

The Biden family, taking a leisurely stroll through the Amazon while the real issues plaguing America are left to fester. 🇺🇸 #MAGA #Trump2024



While hardworking Americans struggle with skyrocketing inflation and a border crisis that's turning our country into a chaos zone,… — Saggezza Eterna (@FinalTelegraph) November 17, 2024

This disconnectedness is why the Democrats just lost the last election.

Really too bad his travel funds can’t be cut off, or charged directly to the DNC. — Titan Maximus 🇺🇸 (@GotMeOuttaCA) November 17, 2024

Biden probably thinks he’s in Miami — Jason (@jray129) November 17, 2024

If we are being honest.

I hope they're keeping close tabs on Joe. I'd hate to see him wondering off, getting lost in the jungle. — 🇺🇸 (@Tosirwithlove5) November 17, 2024

This is a distinct possibility.

Where’s Mrs. Biden? She’s disappeared. — Mary Hemingway (@LStargazer54) November 17, 2024

Probably vacationing far away from him. He is too much trouble for her these days.

I wanna go on a nature tour of the Amazon rainforest that sounds Hella fun — Risky Clique (@IntranetComedy) November 17, 2024

Regular Americans are just trying to afford groceries, unfortunately.