WaPo Looks Into Those Misleading Videos of Joe Biden at Normandy

On the 80th anniversary of D-Day, "Joe Biden" and "pooping" were trending on X after a video of Biden squatting down to sit in a chair that wasn't there went viral. Fortunately, the Associated Press was quick to step in and fill in the missing context, which was nice of them to do since accounts like Aaron Rupar and Acyn post edited videos every day.

You might be seeing a clip on social media that appears to show President Biden trying to sit in a chair that isn't there. However, this video doesn't show the full context of the moment.



AP breaks down the moment. pic.twitter.com/Ovsjdlrbbl — The Associated Press (@AP) June 7, 2024

Wow, a conservative doesn't show the full context of the moment and the mainstream media bursts into action — just as how they reacted to the Donald Trump "bloodbath" video clip, right?

The Washington Post has also stepped forward to debunk the video of Biden trying to sit in a chair that wasn't there, along with a video of him being rushed away from the ceremony by Dr. Jill Biden while President Emmanuel Macron stayed behind and shook hands with veterans. Watch as the Post goes full Zapruder on the clips.

In edited videos, Republican officials and allies of former president Donald Trump repeatedly tried to turn Biden’s Normandy visit into a highlight reel of senior moments and missteps, aimed at showing the president as infirm, addled or out of his depth.



Trump has also… pic.twitter.com/VKzqSysAdn — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 11, 2024

Trump has also repeatedly attacked Biden over his age and fitness, and regularly shares videos of the president looking frail.

But an examination of video feeds from the events in Normandy, France, makes clear that the selected clips had been edited to present a particularly damaging — and often misleading — picture. https://t.co/5PZoWrBeSk — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 11, 2024

Such deceptively edited videos have become staples of Republican attacks against Biden. They are easier to make and disseminate than content generated by artificial intelligence and can quickly go viral.



Read more here: https://t.co/5PZoWrBeSk — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 11, 2024

As we said, it was nice when the Washington Post stepped in to debunk the Trump "bloodbath" video that made Rep. Dan Goldman's and Joe Scarborough's heads explode and led the news cycle for a week. Huh, we just did a search of the Post's timeline for "bloodbath" and that clip didn't come up.

The fact is, voters are concerned about Biden's age and mental acuity, and even if the video was edited, it still took him an awful long time to sit down in that chair … so long that the Post had to publish an article about it.

"Edited", lol. Nothing was altered. We have eyes, and those of us who have loved ones with dementia know exactly what we're seeing. The jig is up for MSM. — MelanieM (@MelMEsq) June 12, 2024

We need to see Biden in private-that's when he really wakes up! — Sheriff Roy Coffee (@SheriffCoffee) June 11, 2024

It's the same video. What's wrong with you? — Midian (@Midian_1616) June 12, 2024

So your bombshell report is that he shook one hand before shuffling off stage? — Piper McGhee (@Colo_red_girl) June 11, 2024

You have become literal regime propaganda 🤣 America will be a better place when your outfit goes bankrupt. — The Realest Realist (@ProGunMemes) June 11, 2024

There is no editing involved, Pravada. He shuffles like a dementia sufferer in both videos. pic.twitter.com/6NZ6OSZoVy — NorseThunder (@Odinsonsmjolnir) June 12, 2024

Yes, but Trump "regularly shares videos of the president looking frail." He can do that because there are so many videos of the president looking frail, like this one. Sorry guys, but he still looks old and confused, even with added footage.

@CommunityNotes There is no deceptive editing here. — Name cannot be blank (@namenotblankok) June 12, 2024

You have a couple of problems here- A) the videos aren’t edited. B) it was a series of missteps and senior moments, as most of his public appearances are. Major lies like these are probably why you’re rapidly losing money and subscribers. You suck at your job. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) June 12, 2024

All he has to do is release the Hur interview and the GOP efforts will utterly collapse. — StephenDouglas40 (@StephenDouglasZ) June 12, 2024

Yep. That's why Attorney General Merrick Garland would rather be held in contempt of Congress than turn over the recordings. Garland told Congress he wouldn't be intimidated into releasing the tapes.

Both videos you showed still show a frail Biden. We don’t want Kamala as president. Hope this clarifies. — im zed azzz (@ideaddontcare) June 11, 2024

Now do the “drinking bleach” video you absolute clowns. — Arghdubya (@Arghdubya1971) June 12, 2024

Drinking bleach, injecting bleach … the Biden campaign tends to use them interchangeably.

I get being in the tank for Democrats but to debase yourself in this way for a galactic POS like Joe Biden is beyond contemptible. — Don Schaum (@don11cs) June 12, 2024

We'll anxiously await the Post's extensive analysis of the next Trump video Rupar edits out of context and posts.

