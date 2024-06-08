AP's Breakdown of Biden Chair Video for Debunking Purposes Reeks of Dem/Media Desperation

One of the videos that made the rounds during President Biden's visit to France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, where, according to Politico, he "stormed the beaches for democracy," was this one:

What The Hell Is Biden Doing?



A seriously embarrassing moment took place today at the D-Day 80th Anniversary Memorial in Normandy, France.



Can anyone explain what exactly President Joe Biden is doing here? Anyone?#BidenDementia #DDay #NormandyMemorial pic.twitter.com/Usa5iBGZtD — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) June 6, 2024

That clip and others resulted in mockery, memes and all kinds of theories about a U.S. president the White House and Democrats say is sharp as a tack, but only "behind the scenes."

It's gotten so bad that the DNC's branch press office, the Associated Press, is breaking down the video in an effort to prove that the awkward moment everybody saw wasn't as uncomfortable as everybody thinks.

This is almost like a Babylon Bee joke:

You might be seeing a clip on social media that appears to show President Biden trying to sit in a chair that isn't there. However, this video doesn't show the full context of the moment.



AP breaks down the moment. pic.twitter.com/Ovsjdlrbbl — The Associated Press (@AP) June 7, 2024

The Associated Press is ready, willing and able to literally carry Biden across the finish line if that's what's required.

The media going this hard on the "Biden isn't a dementia-riddled old" narrative is a tell. https://t.co/MduAKfxom3 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 8, 2024

Biden state media strikes again!

The AP's "the video has been edited" fact-check seems to itself be slightly edited.

This AP video STILL doesn't show the full context.

Only an unedited video would show it.

I'm not saying that he was trying to sit in a chair that wasn't there (only a few are saying that). I'm saying that he was trying to sit down while everyone else was standing there. https://t.co/0emDoHfjG5 — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) June 8, 2024

This would be hilarious if it wasn’t so gd pathetic https://t.co/F1vYyxh9Pp — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) June 8, 2024

Don’t believe your lying eyes 🙄 https://t.co/G1U63490vt — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) June 8, 2024

The media's "don't believe your lying eyes" shtick about your grocery and gas bills now extends to Biden's words and actions in public.

Just want you guys to take a pause and examine where we are at.



Yep: we are legitimately having an update on whether the President tried to sit in a chair that isn’t there.



America has fallen. https://t.co/87Jb3Id0kq — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) June 8, 2024

The Assiciated Press ran with:



• Russia hoax

• Russian bounty hoax

• Jussie got attacked hoax

• Bubba Wallace Noose hoax

• Covid origins coverup

• Masks work

• “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated” Lie

• Hunter’s Laptop is fake Lie



But they can’t let this slide! No sir! 😂🤣🤣 https://t.co/f7IihLv1KP — August West (@WharfRat1969) June 8, 2024

Which leads us to this fun video:

It's not that this happening in front of everyone. It's that they all willingly go along with it and then try to tell you this isn't happening. https://t.co/GbuA78h3J8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 8, 2024

Can the AP explain what's going on here?

Regarding "fact-checking," the Associated Press's takes all sound like they came straight from that Biden-Harris HQ account.

Where are the fact-checks about Trump's health, hair, golf, etc. during his administration?



We can't find them on your website or social media. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) June 8, 2024

Crickets from the AP when it comes to lies that come from the Left.