Time to Play 'Biden Campaign Press Release or Politico Playbook Headline?'

Doug P.  |  4:07 PM on June 07, 2024
Meme screenshot

President Biden's aides had said earlier this week they were going for a "Gipper moment" during the president's speech at Pointe du Hoc, and they certainly got it. How? By essentially having Biden repeat parts of Ronald Reagan's speech there 40 years ago. It's surprising Biden's people didn't tell him to put a jar of jelly beans on the podium. 

Biden's visit to France for the last couple of days had its share of awkward and strange moments, but the White House knows they can count on the media to help carry some water.

Politico covered Biden's Normandy trip, and the headline of this particular story is "Biden storms the beach for democracy": 

Biden couldn't even storm a beach to build a pier that didn't sink, but the media has no shame so here we are:

The DNC would re-write that for Politico but they couldn't do any better.

The new fun "journalism" game is to try as hard as they can to help the Left make "democracy" synonymous with "Democrats." They'll certainly never be able to make "the media" synonymous with "journalism" ever again.

