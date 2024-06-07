Mike Johnson vs Biden's Broken Brain & Democrats' Vote-Buying Schemes!
Can a Gun Control Activist Get Elected Governor of Montana?

If Biden's Speech Today at Pointe du Hoc Sounded Familiar, Here's Why

Doug P.  |  2:01 PM on June 07, 2024
Meme

President Biden has been in France for the last couple of days to observe the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion while using the occasion as an opportunity to call for more Ukraine aid:

US President Joe Biden has drawn parallels between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and World War Two, in a speech commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France.

Speaking just steps away from where 9,388 members of the US military who participated in the landings are buried, Mr Biden warned democracies across the globe were once again under threat, adding autocrats were closely watching the Western response to Ukraine.

Today Biden was at Pointe du Hoc, and Politico reported earlier this week that White House aides were hoping for the president to have a "Gipper moment":

In June of 1984, Reagan traveled to France’s northern coast to deliver two speeches memorializing the heroic sacrifices of thousands of American soldiers during World War II. One of them, authored by Peggy Noonan and still remembered for immortalizing “the boys of Pointe du Hoc,” captured the nation’s attention, lifted support for Reagan’s approach to foreign policy and featured heavily in the video introducing him at the GOP convention. Ultimately, it helped carry him to a second term. Biden aides are open about their desire for a rerun and inviting comparisons to “The Gipper,” with aides conceding that they have studied the Reagan trip closely and are looking to similarly capture the attention of a distracted, disillusioned public and remind them of how much is still at stake. Not only is Biden expected to echo Reagan in paying homage to these climactic battles for freedom and democracy, he will deliver his remarks from where Reagan stood, on those iconic cliffs where the war turned.

Conservatives Need to Watch How Pierre Poilievre Calmly Yet COMPLETELY Dismantles Leftist Media (Video)
Sam J.
And Biden's aides went out of their way to encourage comparisons to Reagan -- by having Biden use many of the same words:

Amazing.

Let's just say that charges of plagiarism are nothing new to Joe Biden.

It certainly is.

Accept no imitations:

 
 

That was one of the best presidential speeches of all time.

