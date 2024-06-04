Attorney General Merrick Garland Will Not Be Intimidated Into Releasing Hur Recordings

Wow, we have a lot of material today thanks to Attorney General Merrick Garland testifying before the House Judiciary Committee. This appears to be Garland's opening statement, as he lists the many accomplishments of the Justice Department. However, he says the Justice Department is under attack, and he will not be intimidated into releasing the audio recordings of Special Counsel Robert Hur's interview with President Joe Biden about the stash of classified documents at his house.

As we reported in May, the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Garland in contempt of Congress for not turning over the audio recordings. Garland addressed that and said that he would not be intimidated into compromising the work of the Justice Department. This is a long video, so if you want to get to the good stuff, skip ahead to about 5:20.

They really don't want these recordings heard. As we reported before, White House counsel Ed Siskel wrote in a scathing letter to House Republicans saying, "The absence of a legitimate need for the audio recordings lays bare your likely goal — to chop them up, distort them, and use them for partisan political purposes.”

BREAKING: Defiant Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland tells Congress he "will not be intimidated" and the Justice Department "will not be intimidated," says he will not release the audio recording of President Biden's interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. WATCH pic.twitter.com/aopYcSeKYW — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) June 4, 2024

Boy, Garland really believes the Justice Department is being falsely attacked for weaponizing itself politically. Poor guy.

Why are they so determined to not release the audio? It only makes people think they're hiding something. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 4, 2024

The Justice Department has provided a transcript of the interview and thinks that's enough. Just a few days ago, though, we learned from the White House that the transcript was mostly accurate but altered, resulting in only very "minor differences." They took out all the "uh"s and "um"s and repeated "I"s and "and"s. Maybe the car noises, too.

And just as a side note, Biden did have classified documents dating back to his days as a senator in his garage and his basement — that's not in dispute. Hur kicked the hornet's nest by NOT recommending prosecution, saying the jury would likely see Biden as a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory. That led to the cry that Biden was the sharpest person in every room. As we just reported, Biden challenged to fight a TIME Magazine reporter who asked him about his age.

That recording must be as bad as what we are seeing live. — Meigs1865 (@Cliffor10092138) June 4, 2024

What is he trying to hide?? — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) June 4, 2024

We're strong! We're brave! We have integrity, sir, and you can't intimidate men of honor like us.



So we're going to hide evidence. — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) June 4, 2024

He’s a liar, and a partisan liar, his job is to provide cover for the Biden regime, and he has a chip on his shoulder because he was passed over for a job on the SCOTUS — Dave 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦞 (@RetiredMod) June 4, 2024

Thank Mitch McConnell for that.

If you have nothing to hide, then why not release the recording? — Decor Lady (@JNCarolina) June 4, 2024

Not releasing the tapes to the peoples' congress is nothing less than a coverup. Garland is unworthy of his position. — Keith Wick (@kwick2k) June 4, 2024

Least transparent, most corrupt administration ever. — Glenda🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@Gforce3267) June 4, 2024

I can’t watch this whole thing. Listening to this guy lie, over and over and over and over again, is enough to make me want to do something stupid. This dude needs to be fired. — RealJamesGrove (@RealJamesGrove) June 4, 2024

The so-called President you investigated can't string together five words. Congress gets the audio -- this is a coverup if I've ever seen one. DOJ isn't some independent entity, we have checks, and nobody believes Hur or Garland. Who do these people think they work for? — Synaptic Axon ⚜ (@SynapticAxon) June 4, 2024

Abuse of power to influence an election. Got it. — William Hurst (@midpackergeek) June 4, 2024

Wow awesome with only 125k employees. He wants to be patted on the back for doing his job. The part he doesn’t see is that he is interfering with the election process. That’s the problem. — Christian Potra (@afhguru) June 4, 2024

This is a man with an axe to grind. — WokeGPT (@bravenstunning) June 4, 2024

So let me get this straight, Merrick Garland, the Attorney General of the United States of America handed over the transcript of the President of United States answering questions about the felonies he committed to Congress and when they asked for the audio to back up the… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) June 2, 2024

… and when they asked for the audio to back up the transcript, the same AG who is putting members of Trump’s former team in prison for asserting executive privilege asserted executive privilege? And then upon being sued, classified these tapes with the highest classification markings so that no one could get them because he knows he doctored those transcripts when he handed them over to Congress? Did I get that right? And this is not the biggest story in America?

He will not be intimidated, but will be anything but honest when it comes to his weaponization of the justice department. The reason he has to defend his actions is because of the actions he and the dept have taken. — josef (@josef38211953) June 4, 2024

There's a reason the Justice Department is "under attack." Garland knows it. He's already been held in contempt.

I think that Garland has forgotten that he works for us, not the other way around. — OBW_ Lover (@obwlover_maree) June 4, 2024

You got that right. He's Biden's attorney. — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) June 4, 2024

