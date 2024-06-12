What Now? House Votes to Hold Merrick Garland in Contempt for Refusing to Release Biden Recordings

The Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) insist that President Biden is full of vim and vigor behind the scenes and is as sharp as ever. Because of that, Attorney General Merrick Garland was happy to agree to release tapes of Biden being questioned by special counsel Robert Hur as part of the classified documents investigation.

Just kidding!

Garland made up some excuse as to why he didn't want to release the recordings, but everybody knows the real reason as Hur cited Biden's feebleness to explain why he didn't recommend criminal charges.

The House Oversight Republicans pointed out that it's not just congressional GOPers who are demanding the release of the recordings:

🚨Democrats claim only Republicans want the audio recordings of President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Hur.



That’s not true. Media outlets like the AP, CNN, NBC & Washington Post are suing for the tapes.



AG Garland must be held in contempt for obstructing Congress. pic.twitter.com/IkL7chWeSL — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 12, 2024

Garland's refusal to release the tapes has resulted in the AG being found in Contempt of Congress, but just barely:

Ten Republicans didn't vote.

This week, Attorney General Merrick Garland will be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a lawful subpoena.



We cannot allow the Department of Justice to hide information from Congress. pic.twitter.com/ccvk05tcMj — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) June 12, 2024

However, nobody in this administration is ever held accountable for anything.

🚨 #BREAKING: The US House has just voted 208-207 to hold Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress



TIME TO LOCK HIM UP! pic.twitter.com/GM7IXvvgtQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 12, 2024

Steve Bannon was recently sentenced to a prison sentence for this charge, but for some reason we're guessing there will be no accountability for Garland, not unlike when AG Eric Holder was found in contempt.