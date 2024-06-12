Media Bias on Full Display After Hunter's Conviction
What Now? House Votes to Hold Merrick Garland in Contempt for Refusing to Release Biden Recordings

Doug P.  |  2:39 PM on June 12, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) insist that President Biden is full of vim and vigor behind the scenes and is as sharp as ever. Because of that, Attorney General Merrick Garland was happy to agree to release tapes of Biden being questioned by special counsel Robert Hur as part of the classified documents investigation. 

Just kidding!

Garland made up some excuse as to why he didn't want to release the recordings, but everybody knows the real reason as Hur cited Biden's feebleness to explain why he didn't recommend criminal charges. 

The House Oversight Republicans pointed out that it's not just congressional GOPers who are demanding the release of the recordings:

Garland's refusal to release the tapes has resulted in the AG being found in Contempt of Congress, but just barely:

Ten Republicans didn't vote.

However, nobody in this administration is ever held accountable for anything.

Steve Bannon was recently sentenced to a prison sentence for this charge, but for some reason we're guessing there will be no accountability for Garland, not unlike when AG Eric Holder was found in contempt.

