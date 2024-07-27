Kamala Harris -- Who Ran on Fracking Ban in 2020 -- Now Says She Won't Ban Fracking, per Campaign Staffer

If you believe this, we have a bridge to sell you. For starters, this is coming from a campaign official, and not Harris herself. So we completely foresee a time when President Harris (ugh) would say 'I never said I wouldn't ban fracking' as she ruins the economy even more.

Vice President Kamala Harris will not seek to ban fracking if she’s elected president, an official with her campaign told The Hill. https://t.co/ogFNuGFs1Q — The Hill (@thehill) July 26, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris will not seek to ban fracking if she’s elected president, an official with her campaign told The Hill on Friday. Harris’s position not to support a ban on fracking differs from where she stood when she was running for president last cycle. While she was one of several Democrats vying for the 2020 nomination, she told CNN, “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.” However, since that time, she joined the Biden campaign and administration, neither of which supports a ban on fracking Since Harris became the party’s likely nominee after Biden dropped out of the race, Republicans, including former President Trump, have highlighted her 2019 stance. “She wants no fracking,” Trump told supporters this week during a rally in Charlotte, N.C. “You’re going to be paying a lot of money. You’re going to be paying so much. You’re going to say ‘bring back Trump.’”

Some 92% of New York voters think Kamala lied about Biden's cognitive health. New York, that bastion of right-wingers.

Oh, wait.

Even a blue state like New York acknowledges Kamala lies.

Why would this be any different?

Will any journalist ask her if and why her position changed?

Don't hold your breath.

This of course is a lie — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 27, 2024

Of course it is.

Which official, you incurious f**kheads? — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) July 26, 2024

Name names if this is her official position.

She would ban fracking.

In a heartbeat.

OK now she’s pandering to us. We’re not buying it. — MustangMedic (@MustangMedicX) July 26, 2024

Don't buy it.

Spoiler alert: She's lying — 325AIR (@325AIR1) July 26, 2024

She is totally lying.

I think its funny.

She has taken every left wing policy position possible because she was a San Francisco hire I believe.



Now because the position won't get her elected she changes it?

Tell me...

What does she actually believe in? — Scott Borror (@scott_borror) July 26, 2024

Voters deserve to know.

Was she lying then or now? — Mike Faranight (@Leptonmancer) July 26, 2024

A question she should be made to answer.

Boy, it's a good thing she's not on tape and on record saying otherwise. https://t.co/OThgQR9E2Q — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2024

Really a good thing

Oh, wait.

Good. Fracking is good. Lots of Dems are wrong about fracking. https://t.co/u1GfKV1Kbi — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) July 26, 2024

So is Kamala. She will ban fracking.

And Lucy won't pull the football away from Charlie Brown this time, either. https://t.co/S1ijCum9EY — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) July 26, 2024

Fool us once, shame on you. Fool us twice, shame on us.

This isn't going to work. Kamala is on tape unequivocally vowing to ban fracking:



"I am committed to…finally putting an END to fracking once and for all"



"There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking" https://t.co/9LVfZE4nuS pic.twitter.com/RsDuxUzTOc — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) July 26, 2024

She's. On. Video.

Saying it multiple times.

This is why she dropped out before Iowa. She says everything and takes a stance on nothing and people see right through it. https://t.co/OThgQR9E2Q — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2024

And they'll see it again in this election.

Imo politically this is worse than just taking the hit for her unpopular position. She’s on camera so. many. times. saying she would https://t.co/XIQviO0kpP — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 26, 2024

Keep hammering the times she said it. Make it into political ads.

Harris is going to have to run hard against her own record & her own words, most of it over the past 5-6 years. https://t.co/9crj0vjyTF — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 26, 2024

And she can't overcome her own record and past statements.