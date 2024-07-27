Biden Defense Department to Strip Medals of Honor of 20 U.S. Soldiers From...
LOL! The Kamala Campaign is Dumping Money in Florida Convinced She REALLY Has...
Remember the 'Performance Enhancer' @JoeBiden Pitched Before the Debate? Let's Follow the...
Stop Making COVID a Thing: The Hill Tells Us Strict Mask, Vaccine Mandates...
Sen. Ron Johnson Assures Dan Bongino He'll Address This at the Upcoming Secret...
FBI Walks Back Testimony About Trump Shooting 'After Director Wray Fed the Conspiracy...
Friday Night News Dump: Biden Administration Pays Peter Strzok and Lisa Page TWO...
The Empress's New Clothes: Do Not Despair the Election, Kamala Is Weaker Than...
Buyer Beware: Divided Ohio Supreme Court Says Boneless Wings Can, In Fact, Contain...
FIGHT! Trump Announces Plans to Hold Another Rally in Butler, PA
WATCH: Kamala Is All in on Defunding the Police, 'Upending the System' and...
BANANA REPUBLIC: 40 Former DOJ Officials Endorse Kamala Harris for President
In a Terrible Blow to 'Ear Truthers' the FBI CONFIRMS President Trump Was...
Days After Trump Was Shot, Former Secret Service Agent Says Harris Faces Greater...

Kamala Harris -- Who Ran on Fracking Ban in 2020 -- Now Says She Won't Ban Fracking, per Campaign Staffer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on July 27, 2024
Twitchy

If you believe this, we have a bridge to sell you. For starters, this is coming from a campaign official, and not Harris herself. So we completely foresee a time when President Harris (ugh) would say 'never said I wouldn't ban fracking' as she ruins the economy even more.

Advertisement

More from The Hill:

Vice President Kamala Harris will not seek to ban fracking if she’s elected president, an official with her campaign told The Hill on Friday. 

Harris’s position not to support a ban on fracking differs from where she stood when she was running for president last cycle.

While she was one of several Democrats vying for the 2020 nomination, she told CNN, “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.”

However, since that time, she joined the Biden campaign and administration, neither of which supports a ban on fracking

Since Harris became the party’s likely nominee after Biden dropped out of the race, Republicans, including former President Trump, have highlighted her 2019 stance. 

“She wants no fracking,” Trump told supporters this week during a rally in Charlotte, N.C. “You’re going to be paying a lot of money. You’re going to be paying so much. You’re going to say ‘bring back Trump.’”

Some 92% of New York voters think Kamala lied about Biden's cognitive health. New York, that bastion of right-wingers.

Oh, wait.

Even a blue state like New York acknowledges Kamala lies.

Why would this be any different?

Will any journalist ask her if and why her position changed?

Don't hold your breath.

Recommended

LOL! The Kamala Campaign is Dumping Money in Florida Convinced She REALLY Has a Chance
justmindy
Advertisement

Of course it is.

Name names if this is her official position.

She would ban fracking.

In a heartbeat.

Don't buy it.

She is totally lying.

Voters deserve to know.

A question she should be made to answer.

Really a good thing

Oh, wait.

So is Kamala. She will ban fracking.

Fool us once, shame on you. Fool us twice, shame on us.

Advertisement

She's. On. Video.

Saying it multiple times.

And they'll see it again in this election.

Keep hammering the times she said it. Make it into political ads.

And she can't overcome her own record and past statements.

Tags: 2024 BAN CAMPAIGN ENERGY FOSSIL FUELS FRACKING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL! The Kamala Campaign is Dumping Money in Florida Convinced She REALLY Has a Chance
justmindy
Biden Defense Department to Strip Medals of Honor of 20 U.S. Soldiers From Battle of Wounded Knee
Amy Curtis
Sen. Ron Johnson Assures Dan Bongino He'll Address This at the Upcoming Secret Service Hearing
Doug P.
Stop Making COVID a Thing: The Hill Tells Us Strict Mask, Vaccine Mandates Would've Saved 250k Lives
Amy Curtis
Friday Night News Dump: Biden Administration Pays Peter Strzok and Lisa Page TWO MILLION DOLLARS
Aaron Walker
FBI Walks Back Testimony About Trump Shooting 'After Director Wray Fed the Conspiracy Theorists'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL! The Kamala Campaign is Dumping Money in Florida Convinced She REALLY Has a Chance justmindy
Advertisement