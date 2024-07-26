OF COURSE, SHE KNEW: Huge Majority of Voters Blame Kamala for Covering Up Biden's Decline

Kamala Harris is enjoying a small boost in public perception right now after having been coronated as the Democrat presidential nominee after Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Well, the presumptive nominee, anyway. This is a natural development in politics, but it sure helps when the media is complicit in covering up all of her failures and even trying to erase her history as Vice President.

But it's not all wine, roses, and white woman Zoom calls for Harris even in this brief honeymoon period. She still has a huge blot on her record and a new poll suggests that everyone knows it and voters are not ready to give her a pass for it.

Last night, The New York Post reported on a YouGov/Times of London poll conducted of registered voters this week regarding Harris' knowledge of Biden's mental decline.

You might not believe the number that came back.

92% of voters blame Kamala Harris for Biden health coverup: poll https://t.co/8RdrVlyrXw pic.twitter.com/koAE6UHyYK — New York Post (@nypost) July 25, 2024

Holy sh---. Ninety. Two. Percent.

That number is not a typo.

A staggering 92% of respondents believe Harris knew at least a little bit about the president’s progressive deterioration, which became too much for even mainstream media to deny after his debate debacle against former President Donald Trump last month in Atlanta, though Biden’s issues have been discussed openly on the right since he took office in 2021.



And of that vast majority charging Harris, a former prosecutor, with being part of a conspiracy to defraud the American people about the octogenarian’s obvious decline, most believe she knew a “great deal” about Biden’s issues — but chose not to say anything.



The left may be reluctant to assign its standard bearer complete culpability, but it doesn’t mean the rest of them are buying into the idea the president’s second in command didn’t have eyes to see what was happening to her boss over the years: 58% of Democrats and 64% of liberals allot her substantial blame at the least, and an additional 20% of Dems and 21% of liberals say she knew at least “a little” about Biden’s health and aging issues.

Holy cow. We didn't think that you could conduct a poll on anything in 2024 and get 92 percent agreement. Not even if the poll question was 'Are puppies cute?'

As the poll indicates, this response cuts across party lines, though liberals are more likely to cover their eyes and pretend Harris knew nothing, just as she seems to have done for the past four years.

The honeymoon’s over ~ ~ 92% of voters blame Kamala Harris for Biden health coverup: poll https://t.co/NOQOCUBTN2 pic.twitter.com/4SYpEdC4no — Mary (@matjendav4) July 26, 2024

Well, the honeymoon is not likely over yet, but this is going to put a big old damper on the ... ahem ... festivities, that's for sure.

92% of the people polled have common sense. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 25, 2024

We're not entirely sure about that either, given the state of the world. But at least it's comforting to know that 92 percent of people, after getting repeatedly slapped in the face with a mackerel, will agree that something smells fishy.

Who

Knew

What

When?



This is a game that ends badly for Kamala Harris — James David Dickson (@downi75) July 25, 2024

The more questions are asked, the worse she looks. And while the media will do its best not to ask her any questions, she can't dodge this one forever.

It's not just the elephant in the room, it is an entire herd of them.

Kamala is laughing as some of these survey participants will still vote for her. #HarrisCoverUp https://t.co/i4Oc0whrj7 — USA Trust Trump (@USATrustTrump) July 26, 2024

Sure. Of course, they will. It would be naive to suggest otherwise. But American presidential elections are close, almost always. If even a small percentage of voters in swing states decide that she was complicit and refuse to vote for her on that basis, it will spell doom.

Kamala Harris lied about Biden's health.



She lies about the border.



She lies about her radical views. https://t.co/oTMlOxYUnA — Jamie Sears (@_Jamie_Sears) July 26, 2024

The word you are looking for there is 'everything.' Harris lies about everything (including her race and heritage, but that's a subject for another article).

She lied about Biden’s health and ability to make decisions for this country. What else will she lie about and cover up? https://t.co/bjN24cEMIN — JustnTime (@JustnTime2022) July 26, 2024

See? There's that 'everything' word again.

Ya don't say? You mean the person closer to Biden than anyone had no idea he was senile, old, and probably suffering from Parkinsons? Hmmmmm https://t.co/xkYpUkIzYs — Eric Tirado (@erict355) July 26, 2024

Yes, it's obvious to everyone. But we still can't emphasize enough the unprecedented nature of getting 92 percent of voters to agree how obvious it is, especially during election season. Especially in a week when everyone on the left is celebrating her (or pretending to, at least).

Translation: 92% of Americans believe @KamalaHarris to be a dishonest power monger, devoid of any concern for America. The cover up was deliberate. So was Biden’s ouster. Nothing patriotic about either. @KamalaHQ @GOP @realDonaldTrump @JDVance https://t.co/wB53rLmcyi — Jay Town (@JayTownAlabama) July 26, 2024

We don't want to say that she is a sociopath but ... hey, look at that. We just said it.

Just a few of the disqualifying huge pitfalls for Harris :

*Covering up Biden’s inability to function in office

*In charge of the deadly disastrous wide open border

*Pushing the Jussie Smollett race hoax

*failed 2020 campaign (tulsi)

*DA record

*Most liberal Senator https://t.co/IT1YlNC4Eb — ColBen Bannister (@ColBannister) July 25, 2024

Yes, that's just a short segment of a very long list. But all of it is disqualifying.

The good news is that, even before this poll was released, the Trump campaign has already started to hammer Harris on this issue. Here is a devastating ad the MAGA War Room released earlier this week:

Kamala was in on it. She covered up Joe's obvious mental decline. Kamala knew Joe couldn't do the job, so she did it. Look what she got done: a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American Dream dead. pic.twitter.com/H3Oyew0ug9 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 21, 2024

In light of this new YouGov poll, the Trump campaign should make a HUGE ad buy for this spot.

Harris has an even worse and bigger problem though. On Wednesday, Biden dropped out of the race, but he didn't resign. The man -- defying all logic, reason, and concerns about elder abuse -- is still the President and could be through Election Day.

There are innumerable opportunities between now and November for Biden, as President, to continue to show Americans that his lights are barely even on, let alone anyone being home. Democrats will try to hide him, sure, but they can't hide him indefinitely.

Every time that Biden steps out in front of a camera to put his physical frailty and mental fog on display, it will remind people that he is unfit to serve. And, based on this poll, every one of those moments will also remind voters that Kamala Harris knows he is unfit, that she has always known it, and that she lied about it. Probably while cackling about something.

Call us crazy, but we don't think that's going to go over too well in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.