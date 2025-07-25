Jonathan Turley Says John Brennan Is Most Vulnerable to Charges in Obama’s Russian...
Do You Even 2A, Bro? Ninth Circuit Spanks Gavin Newsom...Again
CA State Senator Scott Wiener Assumes There Are No Drag Queens or Trans...
Twenty States Suing the Government to Keep Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegals
Sen. Mazie Hirono Asks If Any Court Has Found DEI Unconstitutional, Gets Her...
What Bias? Check Out PBS News’ Headline on DNI Tulsi Gabbard's 'Efforts to...
Sen. Mazie Hirono Blasts Jeanine Pirro for Having ‘No Sense of Ethics at...
Congresswoman From Somalia Gives Kansas a Scathing Review
VIP
It's Time for the GOP to Undo the Damage Tony Evers Wrought on...
OOF! The Democrats Achieve a MASSIVE Faceplant With Inflation Chart Showing 'Trump's Ameri...
Please Don't Fire Me Early! Watch Stephen Colbert PANIC As Guest Sandra Oh...
Ghoulish Sportswriter's Vile Crusade: Tormenting Hulk Hogan's Legacy and His Family's Grie...
Brian Stelter Notes That Donations to PBS and NPR Stations Have Exploded, But...
WaPo's Woke Wrecking Ball: Smashing the Sanctimonious to Smithereens

NPR and PBS Can Drop The Silly ‘Straight Down the Middle’ Lie Now that Taxpayer Funding Has Ended

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:19 AM on July 25, 2025
Townhall Media

NPR and PBS are now officially defunded. Woohoo! This is great news for taxpayers who were sick of funding obvious Democrat Party propaganda and programming with a leftist bent. This is also good news in a sense for NPR and PBS as they no longer have to lie that their ‘news’ and programming is 'straight down the middle.'

Advertisement

There’s no need for this laughable nonsense anymore. (WATCH)

We agree.

Commenters say they’re happy they no longer have to pay for the Democrat Party’s media outlets.

We’re hearing that some Democrat donors are stepping up to pay for their own drivel. See, that wasn’t so hard!

It’s time to celebrate. NPR and PBS have claimed to be independent for years, but now it's true.

Recommended

Sen. Mazie Hirono Asks If Any Court Has Found DEI Unconstitutional, Gets Her Answer
Brett T.
Advertisement

We believe so.

Commenters say we don’t need to stop defunding efforts at just public radio and public television.

Like the southern border, all we needed to solve NPR and PBS was a new president.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS NPR PBS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Mazie Hirono Asks If Any Court Has Found DEI Unconstitutional, Gets Her Answer
Brett T.
Do You Even 2A, Bro? Ninth Circuit Spanks Gavin Newsom...Again
Eric V.
Sen. Mazie Hirono Blasts Jeanine Pirro for Having ‘No Sense of Ethics at All’
Brett T.
HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley Says John Brennan Is Most Vulnerable to Charges in Obama’s Russian Collusion Hoax
Warren Squire
Twenty States Suing the Government to Keep Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegals
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Mazie Hirono Asks If Any Court Has Found DEI Unconstitutional, Gets Her Answer Brett T.
Advertisement