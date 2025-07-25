NPR and PBS Can Drop The Silly ‘Straight Down the Middle’ Lie Now that Taxpayer Funding Has Ended

NPR and PBS are now officially defunded. Woohoo! This is great news for taxpayers who were sick of funding obvious Democrat Party propaganda and programming with a leftist bent. This is also good news in a sense for NPR and PBS as they no longer have to lie that their ‘news’ and programming is 'straight down the middle.'

There’s no need for this laughable nonsense anymore. (WATCH)

NPR and PBS are defunded.



It’s finally done.



They no longer have to continue the charade of being “straight down the middle.”



They can now be as openly antagonistic to millions of Americans as they want.



But it won’t be on our dime.pic.twitter.com/2IX9ecGuCV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2025

You put that perfectly western👍👍 — Trever Apps (@AppsTrever) July 25, 2025

Thanks Trev. This is a big one, and Americans should rejoice. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 25, 2025

We agree.

Commenters say they’re happy they no longer have to pay for the Democrat Party’s media outlets.

This is what we all voted for. Cut the garbage spending. Let lefty watchers pay for that fake crap. — MAGAgranny (@Namawto4) July 24, 2025

Nobody conservative was still tuning in anyway. It is nice that we aren't paying for them anymore though! — Mercan Troy (@MercanTroy) July 24, 2025

To think we were funding that lefty activism in the first place is really unbelievable.. — Joe King 🇺🇸 (@str8outtawuhan) July 24, 2025

Yep. Let the lefty donor class fund their own propaganda. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2025

We’re hearing that some Democrat donors are stepping up to pay for their own drivel. See, that wasn’t so hard!

It’s time to celebrate. NPR and PBS have claimed to be independent for years, but now it's true.

This has been a LONG time coming. 👏 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2025

Isn't that where the NPC image came from? pic.twitter.com/K2rv0M8bcd — Frogs on Mars (@Frogson_Mars) July 24, 2025

We believe so.

Commenters say we don’t need to stop defunding efforts at just public radio and public television.

I feel like we need to defund useless things harder.



Too little too late.



We need more cuts — Matthew Winterhawk (@W4Nevada) July 24, 2025

Taxpayer funds should be only used for critical departments and infrastructure.



Sadly, too much of the current government funds and/or enables liberal propaganda. — Florida Man🏝 (@FloridaMan_20) July 24, 2025

Years and years of chatter by "Republicans" and finally with a shove from The Donald....got it done — DA (@woogie324) July 24, 2025

Like the southern border, all we needed to solve NPR and PBS was a new president.

