Look at Minneapolis Under President Trump

Where's Kamala? Harris' National Security Advisor Assures Us She Opposes Israeli Arms Embargo

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:30 AM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This is a new campaign strategy for Kamala Harris: let campaign staffers and other surrogates explain her policy platforms. Like fracking. Kamala is on video saying she'd ban fracking, but a campaign staffer said she won't do it.

Not Kamala. A campaign staffer.

And now here's her National Security Advisor saying she doesn't support an arms embargo on Israel.

Why are we talking about an arms embargo? Well:

So either the Uncommitted Movement is lying, or Kamala said she'd consider an arms embargo and now she's trying to hide it.

And now here she is, saying what she said isn't true through a spokesperson.

Not a chance. And we all know why.

She's a flip flopper who will say whatever she need to given the situation.

And she wants to be the leader of the free world.

Bingo.

Exactly. All to win.

And then she'll govern as the radical Leftist she is.

They're surrogates.

They'll never do anything to Iran.

That's all it is. She's so duplicitous.

Starting to?

Yes, why?

She never will.

No, she hasn't.

No one has, and we doubt anyone will.

Their entire strategy seems to be to keep her away from the media until November.

Tags: HAMAS IRAN ISRAEL KAMALA HARRIS NATIONAL SECURITY VICE PRESIDENT

