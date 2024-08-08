Where's Kamala? Harris' National Security Advisor Assures Us She Opposes Israeli Arms Embargo

This is a new campaign strategy for Kamala Harris: let campaign staffers and other surrogates explain her policy platforms. Like fracking. Kamala is on video saying she'd ban fracking, but a campaign staffer said she won't do it.

Not Kamala. A campaign staffer.

And now here's her National Security Advisor saying she doesn't support an arms embargo on Israel.

.@VP has been clear: she will always ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups. She does not support an arms embargo on Israel. She will continue to work to protect civilians in Gaza and to uphold international humanitarian law. — Phil Gordon (@PhilGordon46) August 8, 2024

Why are we talking about an arms embargo? Well:

🚨BREAKING: Kamala Harris is open to an ARMS EMBARGO against Israel as the Jewish state fights a war for its very survival against Iran and its terrorist proxies.



Harris caving again to the hard progressive anti-Israel Left.



Weak. Outrageous. Dangerous. https://t.co/dn4u9sJXI6 pic.twitter.com/D7iIAd8j59 — RJC (@RJC) August 8, 2024

So either the Uncommitted Movement is lying, or Kamala said she'd consider an arms embargo and now she's trying to hide it.

And now here she is, saying what she said isn't true through a spokesperson.

Phil, will the Vice President be coming out and saying this herself, in a press conference perhaps? If not, why not? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2024

Not a chance. And we all know why.

She said last night she was open to it.



Why don't you have her come out in a major media interview and explain why she changed her position in...one day? pic.twitter.com/3JkNA4Raxe — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 8, 2024

She's a flip flopper who will say whatever she need to given the situation.

And she wants to be the leader of the free world.

If she was clear, we wouldn't need a bunch of intermediaries helping to clarify her position. — never ever (@nvrnvr14) August 8, 2024

Why hasn't she outlined her policies & agenda on her site?

She's playing both sides, she won't commit. https://t.co/ruF0LiX4rs — Monika (@MonikaMusing) August 8, 2024

And then she'll govern as the radical Leftist she is.

It's not at all "clear" if she's not openly making this statement repeatedly.



Surrogates speaking for @KamalaHarris are just that. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 8, 2024

Prove it. Get back the billions in funds Biden/Harris released to Iran.



Until then, these are just empty platitudes. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) August 8, 2024

They'll never do anything to Iran.

In that case, she can come out and say it to Our faces. That’s how she likes it, right?



Until then, it’s just another example of her egregious duplicity. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) August 8, 2024

That's all it is. She's so duplicitous.

People are starting to think VP Harris is too stupid to speak extemporaneously. — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) August 8, 2024

Then why did her campaign say she's willing to discuss an embargo? — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) August 8, 2024

Let her say it with her own f**king mouth. https://t.co/jdBvJYDPy8 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 8, 2024

She has not been clear about any of that. https://t.co/KaNYhK473c — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 8, 2024

Where has she been clear about this?



No one has actually heard her say any of this. https://t.co/h7tWtYmzt9 — RBe (@RBPundit) August 8, 2024

No one has, and we doubt anyone will.

Their entire strategy seems to be to keep her away from the media until November.