Old C-SPAN Chyron Raises NEW Questions about Tim Walz's Military Service

Oh, this was an interesting find. Check out this C-SPAN chyron. Clearly they didn't pull that information out of the sky. Someone told them Walz was an Afghanistan veteran. Walz is not an Afghanistan veteran or a veteran of any combat theater, for that matter.

Peter Hasson, editor at Washington Free Beacon found it, obviously. No one in corporate media would ever be that curious.

If his mouth is moving, he is lying.

The Democrats favorite word lately.

The chyron is clearly a Republican.

Don't give them any ideas.

Democrats have no shame.

They'll attempt to come up with some excuse to make Walz not culpable.

A-WALZ!

The ends ALWAYS justifies the means. What else have they lied about? — Teresa (@tsopes01) August 9, 2024

That's on CSPAN ....wow. — Full Frontal Yeti (@BigWyo626) August 9, 2024

He knows he stole it. https://t.co/czp98pWXtq — Rootinforthe9since85 (@Rootinforthe9s1) August 9, 2024

He expected corporate media to protect him. He never counted on conservative media to be so thorough because he thinks we are stupid.

It's so strange!

Tim Walz was perfectly fine letting TV, articles, and books, claim he fought in Afghanistan and Iraq.



He never corrected them.



What a POS. https://t.co/SIwC9NPYiP — Yitz Friedman (@friedman_yitz) August 9, 2024

This is the point. If media made a mistake, it happens. The problem is Walz never corrected all the media outlets about his service .He just let them assign honor to him he did not deserve. That makes him a liar. We have too many of those in politics. We don't need to add Walz to the number. He needs to remain Minnesota's problem, rather than a national one.