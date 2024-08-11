HE JUST MISSPOKE: Tim Walz X Bio Still Says 'Command Sgt. Major' (Screenshot)

After several days of getting grilled over his military service, on Friday night the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign issued a quiet little statement saying Walz 'misspoke' about his role and where he was stationed. For years.

Advertisement

Like in the bio for his X account from his days as a congressional rep.

His bio must have “misspoke” too pic.twitter.com/hvaq24Mq96 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2024

This writer checked it out and -- as of writing this -- the screenshot is accurate.

But the media would have you believe he 'misspoke.'

Sure, Jan.

Do did his challenge coin. https://t.co/nRZ3zeTyVG — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) August 11, 2024

"HE MISSPOKE! ARGLE BARGLE!" -- the Left

“Misspoke”, my ass.



Not only is Walz a coward, a traitor, and a commie, he is also a LIAR.



Those of us who live in Minnesota know that he has lied repeatedly about his service record. He should drop out in disgrace now, but like most Democrats, he has no shame or integrity. pic.twitter.com/uFfDVKuAfP — Terrence Simpson (@TerrenceBeBack) August 11, 2024

'Misspoke' implies it happened once.

This was repeated.

It might be easier to find the times he did tell the truth. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 11, 2024

That would be a much shorter list.

This is a prime example of repeating a lie so many times that you start to believe it yourself.

There's a reason why he was chosen to be Kamala's VP: because he represents Democrats perfectly, in this way. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 11, 2024

Bingo.

Retired as MSG not CSM pic.twitter.com/YiuMOEyZcR — APBIOonly (@APBIOonly) August 11, 2024

Which is a perfectly acceptable thing to be proud of. Why lie?

Wonder how much more he's going to 'mispeak' — Nick The Trader (@nickth3kid) August 11, 2024

How many days left until the election?

If Walz can claim this because he was one once, can I claim to be a college student for student discounts because I was one once? https://t.co/1eMZKTA4bS — The LP (@thelpdrive) August 11, 2024

Excellent question.

Tim Walz is a liar https://t.co/zkMUushz0k — Jeannette Hawkes (@JeannetteHawke1) August 11, 2024

Yep.

This is the stolen valor crap that keeps popping up.He didn't earn the rank nor command position and yet he uses it for political gain . https://t.co/Yr2rnkYoEP — Omar Enrique Berrios (@OmarEnriqueBer2) August 11, 2024

Bingo.

And they expect us to buy it.

Before we let you go, here's one more perspective:

Nice profile, there, @RepTimWalz



Here is a screenshot in case you delete it (pic)



Your spokesperson says that you misspoke all the times you lied about your record. I am dyslexic but I have never mistyped something that badly as you did in your own profile. It’s almost as if… pic.twitter.com/4n56GuHvsU — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 12, 2024

In case you missed Walz saying 'misinformation' is not protected speech, here's our coverage of it.

After the cutoff it reads:

Your spokesperson says that you misspoke all the times you lied about your record. I am dyslexic but I have never mistyped something that badly as you did in your own profile. It’s almost as if you’ve been deliberately lying about your own record. I remember you once saying that you thought “misinformation” was not protected by the first amendment. I remember correcting you by citing U.S. v. Alvarez. Here’s a link to that opinion: https://scholar.google.com/scholar_case?case=16171579677750083150&q=alvarez&hl=en&as_sdt=6,47… But you know we lawyers call that case? The Stolen Valor case. In it, the Supreme Court dealt with a man who lied about his service record. As despicable as his lies were, the Supreme Court said that Congress could not make it a crime because his lies did not cause the kind of harm that the constitution recognizes such as what is caused by fraud or defamation. In other words, lying in general cannot be prohibited by the constitution, only certain categories of falsehoods that cause specific constitutionally recognized harms. Contrary to what you think, there can’t be a ministry of truth in America. You would think, just out of self-interest, you would learn something about the precedent that keeps you from going to prison, but you do you.

Advertisement

Boom!