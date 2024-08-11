HE JUST MISSPOKE: Tim Walz X Bio Still Says 'Command Sgt. Major' (Screenshot)

The Media's Complete About Face on Taxing Tips (to Help Kamala, Naturally)
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on August 11, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

After several days of getting grilled over his military service, on Friday night the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign issued a quiet little statement saying Walz 'misspoke' about his role and where he was stationed. For years.

Like in the bio for his X account from his days as a congressional rep.

This writer checked it out and -- as of writing this -- the screenshot is accurate.

But the media would have you believe he 'misspoke.'

Sure, Jan.

"HE MISSPOKE! ARGLE BARGLE!" -- the Left

'Misspoke' implies it happened once.

This was repeated.

That would be a much shorter list.

Bingo.

Which is a perfectly acceptable thing to be proud of. Why lie?

How many days left until the election?

Excellent question.

Yep.

Bingo.

And they expect us to buy it.

Before we let you go, here's one more perspective:

In case you missed Walz saying 'misinformation' is not protected speech, here's our coverage of it.

After the cutoff it reads:

Your spokesperson says that you misspoke all the times you lied about your record. I am dyslexic but I have never mistyped something that badly as you did in your own profile. It’s almost as if you’ve been deliberately lying about your own record.

I remember you once saying that you thought “misinformation” was not protected by the first amendment. I remember correcting you by citing U.S. v. Alvarez. Here’s a link to that opinion: https://scholar.google.com/scholar_case?case=16171579677750083150&q=alvarez&hl=en&as_sdt=6,47

But you know we lawyers call that case?

The Stolen Valor case. 

In it, the Supreme Court dealt with a man who lied about his service record. As despicable as his lies were, the Supreme Court said that Congress could not make it a crime because his lies did not cause the kind of harm that the constitution recognizes such as what is caused by fraud or defamation. In other words, lying in general cannot be prohibited by the constitution, only certain categories of falsehoods that cause specific constitutionally recognized harms. Contrary to what you think, there can’t be a ministry of truth in America.

You would think, just out of self-interest, you would learn something about the precedent that keeps you from going to prison, but you do you.

Boom!

