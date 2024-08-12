The Political Demise of Tim Walz Continues, New Document Reveals He Thought Bagram Was in Iraq

Tim Walz is currently dying a political death by 1,000 cuts. That seems fitting when you consider the famous line from William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar:

Cowards die many times before their deaths;

The valiant never taste of death but once.



-- Julius Caesar, Act II, Scene 2

This seems more than fitting for Walz, who has earned the hashtag #TimAWOLz on Twitter over the past several days. We've lost count of how many damning indictments surrounding his lies about his service have come out since Kamala Harris selected him as her running mate (though we think the worst of all still comes from the mother of slain soldier Kyle Miller, who was in the unit that Walz quit).

Just yesterday alone, we learned that Walz still has the title of 'Command Sergeant Major' on his Congressional campaign Twitter profile (a rank he never earned). This was after Republican VP nominee J.D. Vance destroyed both CNN's Dana Bash and ABC's Jonathan Karl regarding Walz's fictional statements about his service (and other ignominious aspects of his record as Minnesota Governor).

Last night, a new document was uncovered showing that Walz doesn't even know where he served.

This is Gov Tim Walz claiming to have stood "on the tarmac at Bagram Air Base in Iraq" in the "Minnesotans In The Global War On Terrorism Post-9/11 Profiles" published in 2023 by the Minnesota Military Veterans Museum. Tim Walz was never deployed to Iraq & Bagram is in… pic.twitter.com/UiVyTY6QGe — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) August 12, 2024

Ok. I just saw someone post this DOT GOV document where Governor Tim Walz says he was on the tarmac in Bagram, Iraq (Bagram Base is in Afghanistan!)



Here is the LINK to the .gov article and photos starting on page 372-374



STOLEN VALOR.



https://t.co/CDXUbAqtaK pic.twitter.com/jM6k1qgiMb — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) August 12, 2024

Bagram Air Base in Iraq? Really, Tim?

Of course, it would make sense for you to confuse Iraq with Afghanistan, seeing as how you never served in either country.

The document that contains this quote is Minnesota in the Global War on Terrorism, published by the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. It is still available at the Museoum's website and on the website of the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library (an official government website). It contains recollections of hundreds of Minnesotans about their GWOT service, from 9/11 on.

Walz is one of the people featured in the book. His section is his written remarks for a speech he delivered at the Minnesota 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration.

We want to make an important clarification (because we are not Walz and we do not want to lie). The speech in the book reflects Walz's prepared remarks for the 9/11 anniversary. When he delivered the remarks live, the reference to which country Bagram was in and the implication that he was there while he was in the National Guard were removed.

Walz's prepared remarks make the transition from national guard directly to Bagram, which would implicate him directly.



In his address in Minnesota, Walz does not mention the prior sentence. Only talks about how he went to Bagram, likely during his time in Congress. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) August 12, 2024

Even if he went while in Congress (he certainly was never in either country as a Guardsman), what he wrote in his prepared remarks is still pretty unforgivable, especially when you consider what he was describing in that paragraph.

It was a ramp ceremony, a solemn occasion that deserves the utmost respect.

Good grief. If you're going to lie about your service at least get the details right.



And honestly, lying about being at a ramp ceremony is about the lowest of the low. I attended several in AFG. Not something you fib about. [Bleep] this guy even more than before. — Darth Cirrocu, Sith Meteorologist (@DarthCirrocu) August 12, 2024

Walz may have edited his live speech, but he still allowed the prepared speech to be included in the book and never bothered to have it corrected.

Question remains: how did that line get into his written remarks? Sure seems like that was everyone's assumption about him, and he never bothered correcting the error — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 12, 2024

Exactly.

Gov. Walz has a responsibility to ensure the accuracy of what he is publishing under his name. This is not a one off but rather a continuing pattern over the 20 year span of his political career of giving a false impression about his service.https://t.co/IAGkN9z1TJ — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) August 12, 2024

Again, exactly. It would be one thing if this written speech was just a one-time error. When you combine it with all of the other lies Walz has told -- and has allowed to be told by others to his political benefit -- it remains inexcusable.

There’s something new every day from Walz’s past lying about his service. It’s like a Stolen Valor Advent calendar. 🗓️🎄 https://t.co/r6pjLX9RTe — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) August 12, 2024

As we said at the outset, it is getting difficult to keep up with all the lies.

This dude is making Dick Blumenthal look shy about describing his military service https://t.co/PMyoBgyL7I — CTIronman (@CTIronman) August 12, 2024

If veterans didn't despise him before this, they sure will now.

There was one thread, however, that we wanted to include in its entirety from a particularly pissed-off veteran.

🚨 Thread 🚨



I’m trying to put into words how angry this makes me.



During the Surge March 07 - May 08 while I was on FOB Rusty in south Baghdad, my sniper section was asked to preform the ramp ceremony.



(1/5) https://t.co/pFKyCKKZvP — Gregg, CPO @ SMC 🇬🇷 🇺🇸 (@realgreggd) August 12, 2024

I was assigned to the back left part of the stretcher. Many experiences in Iraq had profound effects on my life but these ceremonies will never leave me.



I was emotionally unprepared the first time we did it. We met outside the building where they had prepared the body.



(2/5) — Gregg, CPO @ SMC 🇬🇷 🇺🇸 (@realgreggd) August 12, 2024

We would come into the room, the body was placed in the black body bag, with a flag over the top, and was waiting for us. In that moment I was completely changed.



I questioned why this task was laid on our section. I was not honorable enough for such a task.



(3/5) — Gregg, CPO @ SMC 🇬🇷 🇺🇸 (@realgreggd) August 12, 2024

We grathered ourselves, grabbed the handles, and set our minds to this task. It was more than 150 yards to the Blackhawk.



The street was lined with soldiers from the whole FOB. In the darkness of the night, the trumpet sounding off, we marched in silence to the bird.



(4/5) — Gregg, CPO @ SMC 🇬🇷 🇺🇸 (@realgreggd) August 12, 2024

After handing off the body of our fallen brother, we walk back to our rooms in silence. Thinking about the journey this body would take back to his loved ones on the other side of the world.



We did this over and over for the next 14 months . There were times when there was much… — Gregg, CPO @ SMC 🇬🇷 🇺🇸 (@realgreggd) August 12, 2024

The final tweet continues:

There were times when there was much left of a body, and those times still haunt me.



I was ask to do a honorable task, the burden of that task is still with me. Men and woman who sacrificed it all for a country they loved, I carried them to fly back home. Their loss forever with me.



Walz stealing those sacred moments, to drape himself in THIER honorable sacrifice is one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever heard. His lying fill me with a rage and anger that I hope fall upon him one day.



He dishonors his own service with these lies. He dishonors our nation’s heroes by stealing their courage and glory. 24 yrs of service thrown away because he knew he quit on his men, quit on himself, and is filled with the shame for who he sees in the mirror.



Let us never forget those who gave it all. Let us never allow their glory, courage, and selfless sacrifice be stolen by anyone. We live our lives today to honor who they were as men and woman, TRULY THE GREATEST AMERICANS.

It is getting difficult to imagine how Walz could possibly disgrace himself further than he already has. But we wouldn't be surprised about anything from him at this point.

We want to thank Jordan Schachtel, a very conscientious reporter (those are an endangered species) for clarifying the difference between what Walz wrote (or had written for him) and his oral remarks.

In our estimation though, the very fact that Walz allowed his unedited remarks to be included in this official 9/11 commemoration book is every bit as damning as if he had said the words out loud. If he didn't want the book to reflect the account where he implied he was at a ramp ceremony during his time in the National Guard, he had ample opportunity and authority to correct the record.

He did not.

It is a pattern with his behavior regarding his service throughout his political career after he retired. Get all the benefit from people's misperceptions and just have a staff member say 'He misspoke' if and when he gets caught.

The death by 1,000 cuts will continue. And it's no one's fault but Tim Walz.