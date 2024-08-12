J.D. Vance HILARIOUSLY Buries Tim Walz With One Tweet About How He Will...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
The Media's Complete About Face on Taxing Tips (to Help Kamala, Naturally)
CLUELESS Florida Journo Can't Understand Why Property Insurance Is Higher in a State...
HE JUST MISSPOKE: Tim Walz X Bio Still Says 'Command Sgt. Major' (Screenshot)
WTAF?? Like All Good Fascists, the U.K. Is Now Turning to the Kids...
MAKE MY DAY: Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet As Scottish Leader Humza...
FLASHBACK: Amid Present-Day Crackdown in the UK, Remember Mr. Bean's Defense of Free...
Good Luck With That: LA Mayor Says 2028 Olympics Will Be Car Free...
NASA Astronauts May Be Stuck on Space Station Until FEBRUARY (Guess Who Chairs...
Sen. Steve Daines: 'Don’t Be Fooled by @KamalaHarris Saying She Now Supports No...
WATCH: Chicago Teachers Union Prez Says Testing Is 'White Supremacy' When Asked Why...
'The Election Is Not Rigged' Say the Pennsylvania Officials Who Will Likely Try...
Headline: 'Biden Admits His Own Party Forced Him Out of the Race'

The Political Demise of Tim Walz Continues, New Document Reveals He Thought Bagram Was in Iraq

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on August 12, 2024
Meme

Tim Walz is currently dying a political death by 1,000 cuts. That seems fitting when you consider the famous line from William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar

Advertisement

Cowards die many times before their deaths;
The valiant never taste of death but once.

-- Julius Caesar, Act II, Scene 2

This seems more than fitting for Walz, who has earned the hashtag #TimAWOLz on Twitter over the past several days. We've lost count of how many damning indictments surrounding his lies about his service have come out since Kamala Harris selected him as her running mate (though we think the worst of all still comes from the mother of slain soldier Kyle Miller, who was in the unit that Walz quit).

Just yesterday alone, we learned that Walz still has the title of 'Command Sergeant Major' on his Congressional campaign Twitter profile (a rank he never earned). This was after Republican VP nominee J.D. Vance destroyed both CNN's Dana Bash and ABC's Jonathan Karl regarding Walz's fictional statements about his service (and other ignominious aspects of his record as Minnesota Governor).

Last night, a new document was uncovered showing that Walz doesn't even know where he served. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Bagram Air Base in Iraq? Really, Tim? 

Of course, it would make sense for you to confuse Iraq with Afghanistan, seeing as how you never served in either country. 

The document that contains this quote is Minnesota in the Global War on Terrorism, published by the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. It is still available at the Museoum's website and on the website of the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library (an official government website). It contains recollections of hundreds of Minnesotans about their GWOT service, from 9/11 on.

Walz is one of the people featured in the book. His section is his written remarks for a speech he delivered at the Minnesota 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration. 

We want to make an important clarification (because we are not Walz and we do not want to lie). The speech in the book reflects Walz's prepared remarks for the 9/11 anniversary. When he delivered the remarks live, the reference to which country Bagram was in and the implication that he was there while he was in the National Guard were removed. 

Even if he went while in Congress (he certainly was never in either country as a Guardsman), what he wrote in his prepared remarks is still pretty unforgivable, especially when you consider what he was describing in that paragraph. 

Advertisement

It was a ramp ceremony, a solemn occasion that deserves the utmost respect.  

Walz may have edited his live speech, but he still allowed the prepared speech to be included in the book and never bothered to have it corrected. 

Exactly. 

Again, exactly. It would be one thing if this written speech was just a one-time error. When you combine it with all of the other lies Walz has told -- and has allowed to be told by others to his political benefit -- it remains inexcusable. 

Advertisement

As we said at the outset, it is getting difficult to keep up with all the lies. 

If veterans didn't despise him before this, they sure will now. 

There was one thread, however, that we wanted to include in its entirety from a particularly pissed-off veteran. 

Advertisement

The final tweet continues: 

There were times when there was much left of a body, and those times still haunt me.

I was ask to do a honorable task, the burden of that task is still with me. Men and woman who sacrificed it all for a country they loved, I carried them to fly back home. Their loss forever with me.

Walz stealing those sacred moments, to drape himself in THIER honorable sacrifice is one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever heard. His lying fill me with a rage and anger that I hope fall upon him one day. 

He dishonors his own service with these lies. He dishonors our nation’s heroes by stealing their courage and glory. 24 yrs of service thrown away because he knew he quit on his men, quit on himself, and is filled with the shame for who he sees in the mirror.

Let us never forget those who gave it all. Let us never allow their glory, courage, and selfless sacrifice be stolen by anyone. We live our lives today to honor who they were as men and woman, TRULY THE GREATEST AMERICANS. 

It is getting difficult to imagine how Walz could possibly disgrace himself further than he already has. But we wouldn't be surprised about anything from him at this point.

We want to thank Jordan Schachtel, a very conscientious reporter (those are an endangered species) for clarifying the difference between what Walz wrote (or had written for him) and his oral remarks. 

Advertisement

In our estimation though, the very fact that Walz allowed his unedited remarks to be included in this official 9/11 commemoration book is every bit as damning as if he had said the words out loud. If he didn't want the book to reflect the account where he implied he was at a ramp ceremony during his time in the National Guard, he had ample opportunity and authority to correct the record. 

He did not. 

It is a pattern with his behavior regarding his service throughout his political career after he retired. Get all the benefit from people's misperceptions and just have a staff member say 'He misspoke' if and when he gets caught. 

The death by 1,000 cuts will continue. And it's no one's fault but Tim Walz. 

Tags: AFGHANISTAN IRAQ LIAR STOLEN TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
MAKE MY DAY: Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet As Scottish Leader Humza Yousaf Threatens Legal Action
Amy Curtis
CLUELESS Florida Journo Can't Understand Why Property Insurance Is Higher in a State Hit by Hurricanes
Amy Curtis
FLASHBACK: Amid Present-Day Crackdown in the UK, Remember Mr. Bean's Defense of Free Speech
Amy Curtis
BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE Crowds' (They RAN!)
Sam J.
WTAF?? Like All Good Fascists, the U.K. Is Now Turning to the Kids to Spot 'Misinformation'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement