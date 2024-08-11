WATCH: JD Vance DESTROYS Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Defend Tim Walz's Radical Trans Agenda

This is how you do it. This is how you answer questions from a hostile media.

Watch JD Vance absolutely eat Jon Karl's lunch:

WATCH: @JDVance SUPLEXES ABC's Jon Karl into next week after his lame attempt to firefight for Tim Walz over MN law allowing the state to seize children if their parents do not consent to cross-gender hormones/mutilation. NO STOLEN VALOR QUESTIONS DURING 16-MINUTE INTERVIEW pic.twitter.com/h4tJsXCt3C — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 11, 2024

Jon Karl is the Don Lemon of Jim Acostas.

Not only did Vance push back on the trans bill -- something Walz did, in fact sign -- he pivots back to the issues the voters really care about, like the economy.

Well done.

I cannot wait until the debate. JD Vance is going to eviscerate Walz. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) August 11, 2024

And this writer is laying down the marker now: the media will spin it as Vance being 'mean' to 'America's Dad'.

@jonkarl, why does the legacy media always think their job is to defend and advocate for the Democrat administration every time they interview Trump or @JDVance?#EnemyOfThePeople #FakeNews @newsbusters @BrentBozell — Downs Report (@jamesmdowns) August 11, 2024

Because the legacy media is part of the DNC.

These liberal media people are unreal



Look at the way Jon asks ?’s.. with a frown and contempt ..



These media folks are a joke



Aside from that JD destroyed him — Cyclone-Story (@kenneyclone) August 11, 2024

The media are a joke. A very unfunny one.

And yes, the facial expressions are a complete tell. Be dispassionate and objective.

ABC would never grill Kamala/Walz the way they did Vance !! Media is totally bias even BLATANT !! — BUCKETLIST2023 (@gm512021) August 11, 2024

The media won't even ask her any questions.

Has @jonkarl done any research on the executive orders and laws Walz has signed? Like any research? At all? Ever? https://t.co/y3HavmY7ow pic.twitter.com/40eFxHzwBl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 11, 2024

Not one second of research.

I fully support this level of aggression towards these nitwits. I'm feeling better about the VP debate by the day. https://t.co/xEUwvkB8h3 — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) August 11, 2024

We support aggression towards the press.

Hey, @jonkarl:



Why don’t you have #TimAWOLz on your show to ask him about the bills he’s signed?



Oh, wait… https://t.co/mERi51cGgU — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 11, 2024

Yeah, Walz will never have to defend his record.

@jonkarl you BECLOWNED yourself in this interview.

We are laughing at you!

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/4SxDUJBxVU — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) August 11, 2024

He really did.

Journos are absolutely blind sided by Vance. Never seen anything like it. https://t.co/ue9RJCb1kz — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) August 11, 2024

And it's going to make them mad.

@jonkarl getting absolutely obliterated by @JDVance. Jon didn’t do basic research and get caught being a DNC mouthpiece. https://t.co/OzdD6GMUzT — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) August 11, 2024

We loved watching this.

Walz will retire as VP nominee before going to battle with Vance, then call himself the Vice President. https://t.co/SpwKs9y5WE — Notionally Accurate | Hosted by Captain Kirk (@notionallyacc) August 11, 2024

Hahahahaha.

Perfect.