WATCH: JD Vance DESTROYS Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Defend Tim Walz's Radical Trans Agenda

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:30 PM on August 11, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

This is how you do it. This is how you answer questions from a hostile media.

Watch JD Vance absolutely eat Jon Karl's lunch:

Jon Karl is the Don Lemon of Jim Acostas.

Not only did Vance push back on the trans bill -- something Walz did, in fact sign -- he pivots back to the issues the voters really care about, like the economy.

Well done.

And this writer is laying down the marker now: the media will spin it as Vance being 'mean' to 'America's Dad'.

Because the legacy media is part of the DNC.

The media are a joke. A very unfunny one.

And yes, the facial expressions are a complete tell. Be dispassionate and objective.

The media won't even ask her any questions.

Not one second of research.

We support aggression towards the press.

Yeah, Walz will never have to defend his record.

He really did.

And it's going to make them mad.

We loved watching this.

Hahahahaha.

Perfect.

Tags: 2024 ABC ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP JON KARL KAMALA HARRIS

