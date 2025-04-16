Marco Rubio Shuts Down Agency Responsible for Censoring Americans

Rowling Roundup: Here Are Some of J.K.'s Best Reactions to U.K. Supreme Court...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 16, 2025
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Good news, everyone! Secretary of State Marco Rubio has essentially shut down the State Department's Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference agency, formerly the Global Engagement Center. These were the people censoring you on social media for "disinformation."

Nice.

Rubio himself chimed in:

… Center (GEC), which cost taxpayers more than $50 million per year and actively silenced and censored the voices of Americans they were supposed to be serving.

Good. We managed to send Joe Biden's "Disinformation Governance Board" packing, and there's no need for the "Global Engagement Center." Free speech is back.

They weren't aware of its existence until they were censored or shadowbanned.


