Marco Rubio Shuts Down Agency Responsible for Censoring Americans

Good news, everyone! Secretary of State Marco Rubio has essentially shut down the State Department's Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference agency, formerly the Global Engagement Center. These were the people censoring you on social media for "disinformation."

Advertisement

BREAKING 🚨 The US State Department has just placed all 30 full-time staff at the Global Engagement Center’s remnant known as R-FIMI on leave, eliminated all 50 full-time staff positions and delivered a notice to Congress ending R-FIMI’s existence and $65 million in funding 🧵👇 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) April 16, 2025

Nice.

This historic development today was made possible by @SecRubio and Acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy @DarrenJBeattie, as part of a complete restructuring of the State Department’s activities and capacities to prevent the abuses and weaponization of the past. — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) April 16, 2025

The development today is the State Department’s initiation of a RIF (Reduction In Force) that will permanently end the positions at GEC / R-FIMI, so there is no more reshuffling of positions or simple renamings of the office to carry out the same malign censorship efforts. — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) April 16, 2025

While GEC was formally sunset late last year after a showdown in Congress to deny its reauthorization, the Biden State Department got around this by putting GEC’s staff and operations under a new name: the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference office (R-FIMI). — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) April 16, 2025

Last month, @SecRubio and Acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy @DarrenJBeattie terminated 100+ contractors that R-FIMI worked with, which formed a deep partner web between censorship operatives in the private sector and the muscle of the US gov’t to go after speech. — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) April 16, 2025

But in gov’t, it’s easier to terminate a contractor than a public employee. The structuring of today’s move as Stage 1 of a RIF to eliminate the office and dissolve the office entirely prevents the possibility of bureaucratic delays that come from contesting firings. — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) April 16, 2025

Rubio himself chimed in:

Over the last decade, Americans have been slandered, fired, charged, and even jailed for simply voicing their opinions.



That ends today.



I am announcing the closure of the @StateDept's Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference, formerly the Global Engagement… https://t.co/ucdBPmPJC1 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 16, 2025

… Center (GEC), which cost taxpayers more than $50 million per year and actively silenced and censored the voices of Americans they were supposed to be serving.

Good. We managed to send Joe Biden's "Disinformation Governance Board" packing, and there's no need for the "Global Engagement Center." Free speech is back.

God bless you, sir. — Barto Blanco (@elbartoblanco) April 16, 2025

You are so exceeding expectations Secretary Rubio. Totally agree with everything you are doing. — Debra Davis (@DebD266) April 16, 2025

When do you refer them to the DOJ for criminal prosecution? They conspired (RICO) to deprive over half the nation of our God-given rights. — B_Meeseeks (@B_meeseek) April 16, 2025

Advertisement

A taxpayer-funded office, spending $50–61 million annually that suppresses American voices while claiming to combat foreign disinformation fees like yet another case of the government operating behind closed doors. No wonder many people were unaware of its existence. — AgaObF (@AgaObF) April 16, 2025

They weren't aware of its existence until they were censored or shadowbanned.

Wonderful! Overdue correction. — Eric Beeman (@onekama_mi) April 16, 2025

Who else wants to know more about which Americans have been “slandered, fired, charged, and even jailed for simply voicing their opinions”—apparently with the government’s help? https://t.co/yq2sAZoHm4 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 16, 2025





***