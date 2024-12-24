Republican Releases Video Advocating Public Executions for Illegal Aliens Who Kill or Rape...
Fire on the Water: Fatal Florida Boat Explosion Captured on Video
Woman Says Canada Is a White Supremacist, Colonial Project Just Like Israel
VIP
NY Immigration Committee Asked for Official Help With Migrant Who Needs Bigger Home,...
Politico: Europe’s Far-Right 'Seizes' on Christmas Market Terror Attack
Cope Springs Eternal: Don Lemon and His Bluesky BlueAnons ‘Know’ Who’s Really in...
Hidden Numbers: When It Comes to Crime, Graphs Don’t Tell the Whole...
VIP
Joe Biden Just Made Trump's Deportation Case for Him
Mark Hamill Talks Blocking People, Dissolving the Electoral College, and the 'Orange Atroc...
So It Begins: Poll Shows Kamala Harris Leading JD Vance by One Point
LAWLESSNESS: Seattle Bus Driver the Latest Victim of Left's 'Criminal Justice Reform'
Here's One of the Democrat 'Bro Whisperers' Engaging Young Men
Video Shows Illegal Immigrant Fanning the Flames of Burning Woman
Merry Terfmas! J.K. Rowling Wraps Up 2024 by Celebrating 'Vibe Shift' Over Trans...

Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized For a Fever: X Speculates On the Possible Cause

Eric V.  |  12:00 AM on December 24, 2024
Twitter

Former President Bill Clinton has been admitted to a Washington DC hospital. In a post on X, Clinton's Deputy Chief of Staff Angel Ureña said Clinton was being admitted for observation and testing after developing a fever.

Advertisement

Clinton, 78, has had his share of health problems since leaving the White House, having quadruple coronary artery bypass surgery in 2004 and an angioplasty with 2 stents placed in 2010.

In 2021, he spent 6 days in the hospital for an infection in his bloodstream.

The cause of the fever has not been released.

With no official diagnosis being released publicly, X users have been speculating about possible causes of Clinton's fever.

We're not saying it's not possible; it is Bill Clinton, after all. But, syphilis can be treated on an outpatient basis and wouldn't require hospitalization.

Again, probably not. A fall down the stairs wouldn't necessarily present with a fever. Besides, if it were Hilary, we'd expect her to be far more creative than that.

Now, this is much more creative. Bill might be in trouble if this nurse walks in and the security detail takes a bathroom break.

HA! We see what you did there.

Former Presidents keep their taxpayer-funded Cadillac insurance plans for life. So no, he is not on ObamaCare. Not even Obama is on ObamaCare.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The cause of the fever can get you hospitalized, and just because we don't know the cause doesn't mean his doctors don't know. The difference is if one of us showed up at the hospital with a fever, we'd still be in the waiting room. Former Presidents are treated differently.

Many just sent Clinton well wishes.

Sort of.

Bill was admitted for observation; at this point, there is nothing to suggest his condition is life-threatening.

That might be true. Jimmy Carter may be the Keith Richards of US Presidents.

Whatever the cause of the fever, we wish the former president a speedy recovery and hope he is getting the treatment he needs.

Do you think they've tried more cowbell? 

Tags: BILL CLINTON HILLARY CLINTON JIMMY CARTER OBAMA OBAMACARE GEORGETOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Rand Paul's Annual Festivus List Highlights Over ONE TRILLION (With a T) in Government Waste
Grateful Calvin
Fire on the Water: Fatal Florida Boat Explosion Captured on Video
Warren Squire
Republican Releases Video Advocating Public Executions for Illegal Aliens Who Kill or Rape Americans
Warren Squire
Woman Says Canada Is a White Supremacist, Colonial Project Just Like Israel
Brett T.
Here's One of the Democrat 'Bro Whisperers' Engaging Young Men
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement