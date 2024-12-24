Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized For a Fever: X Speculates On the Possible Cause

Former President Bill Clinton has been admitted to a Washington DC hospital. In a post on X, Clinton's Deputy Chief of Staff Angel Ureña said Clinton was being admitted for observation and testing after developing a fever.

Clinton, 78, has had his share of health problems since leaving the White House, having quadruple coronary artery bypass surgery in 2004 and an angioplasty with 2 stents placed in 2010.

In 2021, he spent 6 days in the hospital for an infection in his bloodstream.

The cause of the fever has not been released.

With no official diagnosis being released publicly

The cause of the fever can get you hospitalized, and just because we don't know the cause doesn't mean his doctors don't know.

Many just sent Clinton well wishes.

Bill was admitted for observation; at this point, there is nothing to suggest his condition is life-threatening.

That might be true. Jimmy Carter may be the Keith Richards of US Presidents.

Whatever the cause of the fever, we wish the former president a speedy recovery and hope he is getting the treatment he needs.

