Would You Look at That: BLS Chart Shows SHOCKING Disparity in Jobs Between Blue and Red States

One of our favorite personality traits of the left is how they LOVE to constantly remind America how much better they are than all of the rest of us, specifically how superior they are to all conservatives.

Advertisement

The left lives in the most sophisticated cities in America, while conservatives are a bunch of rubes who live in barns in flyover country and chew on stalks of hay, right? They particularly like to point out that the states with the highest education rates are blue states, while people in red states all drop out of school in the seventh grade ... or something.

They, of course, fail to mention that most of those cities have become crime-ridden wastelands under one-party Democrat rule. And they REALLY don't like it when you point out that education does not equal intelligence (especially with the state of many American colleges and universities).

Yesterday, conservative writer Stephen Moore pointed out another highly inconvenient truth for the left's false air of superiority with a simple chart from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showing that red states are where people go to work while the economies in blue states seem to be crashing.

Where are the jobs? Red states.



Where aren't the jobs? Blue states.



Left-wing states are starting to resemble the dormant economies of socialist Europe! pic.twitter.com/5Tgi8fqWMt — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) December 23, 2024

As you can see at the bottom of the BLS chart, these numbers cover non-farm payrolls from the period of 2020-2024 -- also known as the Biden Debacle. Outside of Nevada, where the hospitality industry will always create jobs, there isn't a state that even leans blue in the top 10 and only two in the top 20. Nevada is also barely blue; Trump won the state by three points in 2024.

Meanwhile, the bottom of the chart is a nearly solid wall of blue.

No wonder D.C. is such a horror. There seems to be nothing else to do there. And you can be certain that the tiny number that D.C. DOES report are all government jobs.

Wow is right, Senator Cruz. So much for those high education rates. Maybe the blue states should focus more on trade schools -- and policies that do not kill job growth and employment opportunities.

It is, after all, what they do best. Just look at the liberal strongholds of Massachusetts, New York, and Illinois.

Yikes.

Great work, Maura Healey, Kathy Hochul, and J.D. Pritzker.

Hey, don't be too hard on her. She's been very busy making New York City subways 'safe.'

Look at how @SenSanders has helped Vermonters after 40 yrs!



Kidding! He hasn’t! — Dawn Niebuhr (@NiebuhrDawn) December 23, 2024

He sure has helped himself though, with his three homes.

By design as planned. Everyone hop on board the welfare train. — Michael Buckley (@mediamaven52) December 23, 2024

Advertisement

Right? Who needs to work when Big Daddy Government will take care of you from cradle to grave?

But it turns out that most Americans WANT to work and are fleeing blue states for better opportunities, even liberals. They just need to remember to leave their voting record behind and not pack that into their U-Hauls.

The blue state people will move to a red state and vote like they always have.

They don't get it! — DJ~I STAND W/DJT 🇺🇲 🦅 🐸 🤌 (@KekNative) December 23, 2024

That is a worry, but the left's two most hated states, Florida and Texas, have both remained solidly red even after huge numbers of New Yorkers and Californians have fled there.

Maybe they're capable of learning after all. But if they have, we doubt they learned that lesson from a university.

One of the lowest red states on the list, West Virginia, was decimated by the Biden administration. But help is on the way for Mountaineers across the state.

I will be laser focused on improving West Virginia’s placement on this list. We are going to #Rise and be that shining state in the mountains. #WVWild&Wonderful https://t.co/7cF0u0pwU9 — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) December 23, 2024

Between the Trump administration and incoming governor Patrick Morrissey, we don't think the government will be telling West Virginians to 'learn to code' anymore.

Advertisement

I'll take things Robert Reich just doesn't understand for $800. https://t.co/YnB6o2IUJA — AnthonyC (@AnthonyCAdkison) December 24, 2024

HA.

Oh, there are SO many things the Lilliputian Reich does not understand. But this is definitely among them.

We'll remember this chart, however, the next time a leftist tries to tell us how superior blues states are. Maybe they're just lashing out because they are desperate and looking for a job.

And who knows? Maybe a red-state employer would even hire them.

Just as long as they don't identify as 'they/them' on their job application.