Scott Jennings: Why CNN Covering Gaetz When Biden Just Commuted Prisoners’ Death Sentences?

Warren Squire  |  1:40 AM on December 24, 2024
Twitchy

Republican Scott Jennings was recently on CNN wondering why the network was covering ‘old news’ about former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz. Had they not heard President Joe Biden just commuted the death sentences of 37 prisoners convicted of crimes such as rape and murder?

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Many posters were quick to point out the credibility of those accusing Gaetz was so weak no charges were brought against him.

Some commenters say the report was specifically released today to draw attention away from Biden’s death sentence commutations.

Matt Gaetz resigned from office in mid-November. Biden recently commuted the sentences of more than three dozen death row inmates to life in prison. Many were convicted of crimes such as murder and rape, some of their heinous acts involved children.

