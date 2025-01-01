Comedian Whitney Cummings Roasts Democrats and CNN On-Air During Network’s New Year’s Eve...
The New Media: White House Press Briefings to Include Podcasters and Independent Journalis...
VIP
Model Ella Emhoff Posts a New Year's Selfie
VIP
Cheers to the New Year
Bulwark: Biden Supporters Say He Should Have Stayed in the Race, But They're...
VIP
Has Star Trek: Discovery Been Wiped From Continuity?
Report: Mexico Sending Hundreds of Lawyers to US to Assist Illegals
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder for Allegedly Pushing Man in Front of NYC...
WATCH: Marc Lamont Hill Says Criticizing Hamas Is White Supremacy While Cori Bush,...
Champagne, Grapes, and Pickled Herring: New Year's Traditions From Around The World
Greg Gutfeld: The Most Destructive Movement of the Last Ten Years Isn't Wokism
AP Describes McBride's Introduction to Congress As 'Brutal' Because He Won't Get to...
Hmm: The 'Woke Right' Believes Western Civilization Is Only for White People
Liberal Media Pounces - CBS All Over Texas Governor's Gaffe

Presidential Pennsylvania! Scott Presler Rings in the New Year with his Favorite Memory of 2024

Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on January 01, 2025
Townhall Media

It’s hard to picture Pennsylvania voter outreach without seeing Scott Presler’s distinctive tall frame and long, flowing hair. He was instrumental in delivering the Keystone State for President-Elect Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. So, it’s not surprising that Presler’s favorite part of this past year was the announcement in the early-morning hours of November 6th that Trump had won Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

It was a truly historic moment. (READ)

Many others have remarkable recollections of when they heard the exciting news that Pennsylvania went red for Trump.

Presler definitely deserves praise for a job well done.

Recommended

Comedian Whitney Cummings Roasts Democrats and CNN On-Air During Network’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Here’s more memories of MAGA voters discovering Trump took the state.

Advertisement

Presler is not one to sit down and bask in victory. He’s currently mobilizing Republicans to vote out three Democrat Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justices in early November who approved shutting down the state during COVID. In the meantime, we thank Presler for delivering us a very happy new year with Trump back in the White House.

Tags: 2024 DONALD TRUMP ELECTORAL COLLEGE FUNNY PENNSYLVANIA PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Comedian Whitney Cummings Roasts Democrats and CNN On-Air During Network’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast
Warren Squire
Greg Gutfeld: The Most Destructive Movement of the Last Ten Years Isn't Wokism
Brett T.
PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines
Brett T.
Model Ella Emhoff Posts a New Year's Selfie
Brett T.
Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and OMG-LOL We're Officially Dead Now
Sam J.
The New Media: White House Press Briefings to Include Podcasters and Independent Journalists
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Comedian Whitney Cummings Roasts Democrats and CNN On-Air During Network’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast Warren Squire
Advertisement