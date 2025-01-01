Presidential Pennsylvania! Scott Presler Rings in the New Year with his Favorite Memory of 2024

It’s hard to picture Pennsylvania voter outreach without seeing Scott Presler’s distinctive tall frame and long, flowing hair. He was instrumental in delivering the Keystone State for President-Elect Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. So, it’s not surprising that Presler’s favorite part of this past year was the announcement in the early-morning hours of November 6th that Trump had won Pennsylvania.

It was a truly historic moment. (READ)

My favorite part of 2024 was when Pennsylvania was called for President Trump at 1:24 a.m. pic.twitter.com/Cvy69T5wFz — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 31, 2024

1:24 a.m. the moment Pennsylvania reminded America who’s boss. What a night for the history books! — Plum wine bottle (@Plumwinebottle) January 1, 2025

Many others have remarkable recollections of when they heard the exciting news that Pennsylvania went red for Trump.

We watched in anticipation as it flashed on the screen and everyone lifted their heads. @JackPosobiec @charliekirk11 did an amazing broadcast here on X



We went from who is this long haired gay guy?



To holy cow have yall heard of Scott Presler? pic.twitter.com/gWGqcl1ydf — The Questionable Gardner (@Keech74L) December 31, 2024

While following you, I believe you could do it - and you did! With persistence. Amazing work, Scott - many thanks for your efforts this past year 👍

You left a blueprint for many to follow. — Garry J Carlson (@garryjcarlson) December 31, 2024

I stayed up until 4am just to make sure they didn’t cheat 🙏🏼🇺🇸❤️ Thank you for all you do — Cheryl Dickerson (@Cheryl1440) December 31, 2024

Presler definitely deserves praise for a job well done.

My favorite part of 2024 was when my friends told me “Congratulations Jeremiah, Bucks County went red” the next day at school. I was living in glory! Let’s fortify Pennsylvania! — JeremiahWatson✝️🇺🇸 (@JeremiahW2044) December 31, 2024

I LOVE that.



You were a big part of this victory. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 31, 2024

It was wonderful-- thank you both!

I remember also reading your post right at that time, Scott, about how the Amish came through.

I love the Amish people.❤

If any one of them could know of this post-- I thank them. I was just texting this with my dear cousin in Lancaster County. — Kathleen McGarrity (@KLMcGarrity) December 31, 2024

Here’s more memories of MAGA voters discovering Trump took the state.

I fell asleep at 1am that night. Was so exhausted from the day. Woke up at 5:37am to a @nypost notification and was initially scared to open it up. Took a deep breath … opened it … and woke the entire house up to the great news. Haha 🤣



This was all @ScottPresler 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ZGDMEYvp4q — Dr. Joey Lodes (@DrJoeyLodes) December 31, 2024

I remember seeing your post & just feeling an overwhelming sense of joy. You & your team were an essential part of bringing Trump back to the White House. So many good folks stepped up when it mattered. The American spirit is still very much alive.🥰 — A Ruthless (@ARuthless8) December 31, 2024

That post was one of greatest ever. Simple, to the point and distinctly American. The country owes you a thank you the size of which can’t even be measured. — Sheldonwasspock (@sheldonwasspock) December 31, 2024

Presler is not one to sit down and bask in victory. He’s currently mobilizing Republicans to vote out three Democrat Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justices in early November who approved shutting down the state during COVID. In the meantime, we thank Presler for delivering us a very happy new year with Trump back in the White House.