Comedian Whitney Cummings Roasts Democrats and CNN On-Air During Network’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast

Warren Squire  |  12:16 AM on January 01, 2025
Dave Allocca

Comedian Whitney Cummings aimed her wit at the Democrat Party and CNN during the ‘news’ network’s New Year’s Eve broadcast from Times Square. She compared Kamala to a Pfizer drug and also made fun of CNN’s tiny audience numbers among other topics.

Have a laugh. (WATCH)

There’s more. (WATCH)

This is one of the few times someone on CNN was intentionally funny.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are probably sloshed so it’s no big deal what anyone says.

These CNN New Year’s Eve broadcasts are usually pretty out of control and inappropriate. It’s nice to see some actual jokes being told at CNN’s expense, instead of the joke being how drunk everyone is on-air.

