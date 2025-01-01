Comedian Whitney Cummings Roasts Democrats and CNN On-Air During Network’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast

Comedian Whitney Cummings aimed her wit at the Democrat Party and CNN during the ‘news’ network’s New Year’s Eve broadcast from Times Square. She compared Kamala to a Pfizer drug and also made fun of CNN’s tiny audience numbers among other topics.

Have a laugh.

🚨 LMAO! Comedian Whitney Cummings is absolutely ROASTING Kamala Harris and CNN… while on CNN 🤣🔥



“Kamala was forced on us so hard you’d think she was patented by Pfizer!”



“I’m now playing like 3,000 seat theaters, which is about the viewership of CNN these days.”



She’s… pic.twitter.com/aZvnH6o5AQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 1, 2025

There's more.

She even brought up the Hunter Biden laptop at one point 🤣



“The Dallas Cowboys cheerleader doc showed the girls being treated horribly underpaid and crying. I thought I'd open a video on Hunter Biden's laptop.” 💀



pic.twitter.com/zqXjDSOTiB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 1, 2025

Only thing better than her jokes was the look on Andersons face! Happy new year MAGA!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️ — Kelley (@Kel81998Kelley) January 1, 2025

This is one of the few times someone on CNN was intentionally funny.

That was brutal…and I loved every freaking second of it 😂

That’s the funniest CNN has been in decades — TheRightGirl (@TheRightGirl47) January 1, 2025

Something tells me she’s not going to be allowed back on 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 1, 2025

😂 you’re probably right. But maybe they’ll go off of ratings for once, cause her set will be the most popular clip they’ve had in years. — TheRightGirl (@TheRightGirl47) January 1, 2025

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are probably sloshed so it’s no big deal what anyone says.

🤣😂🥳🎉 The guys are so drunk they don’t even care. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 1, 2025

What does CNN do right? — Deena (@Deenab5) January 1, 2025

CNN’s NYE is a train wreck every single year lmao — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 1, 2025

These CNN New Year’s Eve broadcasts are usually pretty out of control and inappropriate. It’s nice to see some actual jokes being told at CNN’s expense, instead of the joke being how drunk everyone is on-air.