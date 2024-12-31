Comedian Whitney Cummings Roasts Democrats and CNN On-Air During Network’s New Year’s Eve...
Presidential Pennsylvania! Scott Presler Rings in the New Year with his Favorite Memory...
VIP
Model Ella Emhoff Posts a New Year's Selfie
VIP
Cheers to the New Year
Bulwark: Biden Supporters Say He Should Have Stayed in the Race, But They're...
VIP
Has Star Trek: Discovery Been Wiped From Continuity?
Report: Mexico Sending Hundreds of Lawyers to US to Assist Illegals
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder for Allegedly Pushing Man in Front of NYC...
WATCH: Marc Lamont Hill Says Criticizing Hamas Is White Supremacy While Cori Bush,...
Champagne, Grapes, and Pickled Herring: New Year's Traditions From Around The World
Greg Gutfeld: The Most Destructive Movement of the Last Ten Years Isn't Wokism
AP Describes McBride's Introduction to Congress As 'Brutal' Because He Won't Get to...
Hmm: The 'Woke Right' Believes Western Civilization Is Only for White People
Liberal Media Pounces - CBS All Over Texas Governor's Gaffe

The New Media: White House Press Briefings to Include Podcasters and Independent Journalists

Warren Squire  |  11:45 PM on December 31, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

President-Elect Donald Trump’s incoming Press Secretary says expect 2025’s White House press briefings to look different from past administrations. Karoline Leavitt says she’s opening up the room to podcasters and independent journalists. That’s bad news for the dying legacy media, and good news for the rest of us.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Some posters think Leavitt is not going far enough, they want all legacy media banned from press briefings.

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld: The Most Destructive Movement of the Last Ten Years Isn't Wokism
Brett T.
Advertisement

Others say let the legacy media dinosaurs into the room, but they should be relegated to the back row.

Many welcome the new approach and the fresh faces and voices it will bring into tired, routine press briefings.

Advertisement

This will definitely ruffle the proud feathers of the White House Correspondents Association. Well, tough. How (or if) the WHCA will figure into the press briefings expansion has yet to be determined. But, it’s pretty much guaranteed they will hate it.

Tags: ABC NEWS ASSOCIATED PRESS CBS NEWS CNN FAKE NEWS FOX NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld: The Most Destructive Movement of the Last Ten Years Isn't Wokism
Brett T.
Comedian Whitney Cummings Roasts Democrats and CNN On-Air During Network’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast
Warren Squire
PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines
Brett T.
Model Ella Emhoff Posts a New Year's Selfie
Brett T.
Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and OMG-LOL We're Officially Dead Now
Sam J.
Presidential Pennsylvania! Scott Presler Rings in the New Year with his Favorite Memory of 2024
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Greg Gutfeld: The Most Destructive Movement of the Last Ten Years Isn't Wokism Brett T.
Advertisement