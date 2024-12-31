The New Media: White House Press Briefings to Include Podcasters and Independent Journalists

President-Elect Donald Trump’s incoming Press Secretary says expect 2025’s White House press briefings to look different from past administrations. Karoline Leavitt says she’s opening up the room to podcasters and independent journalists. That’s bad news for the dying legacy media, and good news for the rest of us.
Here’s more. (READ)
🚨 REPORT: Trump White House will make sure the press briefing room reflects 2024 media, not "1980s" - incoming Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 31, 2024
Give podcasters and independent journalists credentials! 🔥
LEAVITT: "The American people are no longer listening to the mainstream… pic.twitter.com/rmlJqzJ9xB
Some posters think Leavitt is not going far enough, they want all legacy media banned from press briefings.
Kick the legacy corporate media out and replace with small market journalists, Independents, and Podcasterers.— Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) December 31, 2024
he should ban CNN, MSNBC, and the other blatantly corrupted news outlets. block them entirely. not a single question.— JtheRanger_wtf (@Jtheranger_wtf) December 31, 2024
perhaps that will get them to change their tune.
Throw the White House Press Corps out.— Jy151310 (@Jy151310jy) December 31, 2024
Let them do standups from the street.
Invite a few dozen podcasters to replace them.
BOOM! The lying leftist legacy media control will no longer be in complete control of false narratives. We, the people, deserve honesty and complete transparency with receipts. Not continued lies and cover-ups.— Deb Curtis (@GodGritGrace) December 31, 2024
Others say let the legacy media dinosaurs into the room, but they should be relegated to the back row.
This is good news. Put @CNN @MSNBC @CBSNews @NBCNews and @ABC way in the back.— Conservative Catholic (@ScherbStephen) December 31, 2024
Legacy media, place them in the back of the room, don't call on them.— Llyn1951 (@Llyn19222847) December 31, 2024
Not sure I'd block them, definitely put them in back of room— Tony C (@topcat1460) December 31, 2024
Leave them in. Alternative news sources will shine a light on them.— Scottbilly (@Scottbilly56) December 31, 2024
Many welcome the new approach and the fresh faces and voices it will bring into tired, routine press briefings.
Independent journalists have a lot more integrity than legacy media journalists.— Randy 🇺🇸 (@Randy_Man_) December 31, 2024
This is a good idea. I'm all for MSM having to duke it out to stay afloat. Stop that Pharma money. Stop government money. Viewership losses continue. That's a decrease in revenue.— Angie Pratt (@ArkansasAngie) December 31, 2024
Podcasters and Independent journalists will be a welcome touch of diversity :)
This is the perfect time for it. Mainstream media is floundering and for good reason. If they can't report the news without adding their partisan bent, give some others the chance.— Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) December 31, 2024
I hope to see some podcasts of Trump and/or Vance during this term.
This will definitely ruffle the proud feathers of the White House Correspondents Association. Well, tough. How (or if) the WHCA will figure into the press briefings expansion has yet to be determined. But, it’s pretty much guaranteed they will hate it.
