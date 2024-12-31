The New Media: White House Press Briefings to Include Podcasters and Independent Journalists

President-Elect Donald Trump’s incoming Press Secretary says expect 2025’s White House press briefings to look different from past administrations. Karoline Leavitt says she’s opening up the room to podcasters and independent journalists. That’s bad news for the dying legacy media, and good news for the rest of us.

🚨 REPORT: Trump White House will make sure the press briefing room reflects 2024 media, not "1980s" - incoming Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt



Give podcasters and independent journalists credentials! 🔥



LEAVITT: "The American people are no longer listening to the mainstream… pic.twitter.com/rmlJqzJ9xB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 31, 2024

Some posters think Leavitt is not going far enough, they want all legacy media banned from press briefings.

Kick the legacy corporate media out and replace with small market journalists, Independents, and Podcasterers. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) December 31, 2024

he should ban CNN, MSNBC, and the other blatantly corrupted news outlets. block them entirely. not a single question.



perhaps that will get them to change their tune. — JtheRanger_wtf (@Jtheranger_wtf) December 31, 2024

Throw the White House Press Corps out.

Let them do standups from the street.

Invite a few dozen podcasters to replace them. — Jy151310 (@Jy151310jy) December 31, 2024

BOOM! The lying leftist legacy media control will no longer be in complete control of false narratives. We, the people, deserve honesty and complete transparency with receipts. Not continued lies and cover-ups. — Deb Curtis (@GodGritGrace) December 31, 2024

Others say let the legacy media dinosaurs into the room, but they should be relegated to the back row.

Legacy media, place them in the back of the room, don't call on them. — Llyn1951 (@Llyn19222847) December 31, 2024

Not sure I'd block them, definitely put them in back of room — Tony C (@topcat1460) December 31, 2024

Leave them in. Alternative news sources will shine a light on them. — Scottbilly (@Scottbilly56) December 31, 2024

Many welcome the new approach and the fresh faces and voices it will bring into tired, routine press briefings.

Independent journalists have a lot more integrity than legacy media journalists. — Randy 🇺🇸 (@Randy_Man_) December 31, 2024

This is a good idea. I'm all for MSM having to duke it out to stay afloat. Stop that Pharma money. Stop government money. Viewership losses continue. That's a decrease in revenue.



Podcasters and Independent journalists will be a welcome touch of diversity :) — Angie Pratt (@ArkansasAngie) December 31, 2024

This is the perfect time for it. Mainstream media is floundering and for good reason. If they can't report the news without adding their partisan bent, give some others the chance.



I hope to see some podcasts of Trump and/or Vance during this term. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) December 31, 2024

This will definitely ruffle the proud feathers of the White House Correspondents Association. Well, tough. How (or if) the WHCA will figure into the press briefings expansion has yet to be determined. But, it’s pretty much guaranteed they will hate it.