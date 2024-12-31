PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines

Absolute Ghoul Peter Daou DRAGGED for Saying Imprisoned Terrorists Are JUST Like Israeli...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 31, 2024
Last week, we reported on a viral post asking if Donald Trump had really won the election or if there was something darker going on. The majority of the replies, and there were many of them, agreed that something darker was going on. What? No one could say. They just knew something was fishy because there was no way Trump won the popular vote.

We've been assured there's no one lower than an election denier (roll the video of Democrats denying the 2016 election for 24 minutes straight). But evidence is reportedly coming out day by day that Elon Musk and others hacked the voting machines. This reminds us of Green Party candidate Jill Stein in 2016 suggesting that Russians had entered the polling places with floppy disks and reprogrammed the voting machines.

Anyway, it's déja vu all over again:

Everyone is scared to get their hopes up that they won't certify the electoral votes and we'll have to have another election or something but only after MAGA has torn down the security gates and stormed the Capitol again. In any case, she's certainly stirred up the bots. Check out these bots:

No. The 2020 election was "the greatest success of American democracy in history."

Don't stop believin'.

***

Tags: ELECTION ELON MUSK HACKED

