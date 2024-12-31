PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines

Last week, we reported on a viral post asking if Donald Trump had really won the election or if there was something darker going on. The majority of the replies, and there were many of them, agreed that something darker was going on. What? No one could say. They just knew something was fishy because there was no way Trump won the popular vote.

We've been assured there's no one lower than an election denier (roll the video of Democrats denying the 2016 election for 24 minutes straight). But evidence is reportedly coming out day by day that Elon Musk and others hacked the voting machines. This reminds us of Green Party candidate Jill Stein in 2016 suggesting that Russians had entered the polling places with floppy disks and reprogrammed the voting machines.

Anyway, it's déja vu all over again:

PAY ATTENTION EVERYONE! Evidence is coming out, day by day, that the voting machines were HACKED by Musk and others! President Biden KNOWS this! The security fencing is probably to prevent MAGAS from attacking after they REFUSE TO CERTIFY THE 2024 ELECTION! EYES OPEN! — Michelle Baker (@Michell33650674) December 31, 2024

I think you’re right. — Shane (@shannonsinsc) December 31, 2024

ME too! — Michelle Baker (@Michell33650674) December 31, 2024

Bingo.



I've been in the game long enough, and deep enough - to know that something just doesn't fit. At all.



They had four years to implement and execute a well-constructed strategy.



Typically the end-result of a "Win at any cost", hive-mentality.



They play to win. We don't. — Señor McVial J. O'Fylthe (@McVial_OFylthe) December 31, 2024

I pray you are correct. Everyone is scared to get their hopes up. I don't hear any Dem Leadership talking about this. No push back about this election at all. No recounts. It's hard to believe. You've certainly stirred up the Bots! — Kim🏖️ (@KimBledsoe14) December 31, 2024

Everyone is scared to get their hopes up that they won't certify the electoral votes and we'll have to have another election or something but only after MAGA has torn down the security gates and stormed the Capitol again. In any case, she's certainly stirred up the bots. Check out these bots:

This argument sound very familiar. I recall the media having a very strong response to it. https://t.co/SFq9C8biom — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 31, 2024

ELECTION DENIER!! — CDMilli (@cdmilli) December 31, 2024

This is pathetic. — GetAlongYouFool (@getalongyoufool) December 31, 2024

You should be out of the denial phase at this point. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) December 31, 2024

Bookmarking this for when nothing happens. — 𝕃𝕠𝕘𝕚𝕔-𝕏 (@logicbot3000) December 31, 2024

Were they hacked 4 years ago? — Brock Van Wagoner (@BrockVWoodsy) December 31, 2024

No. The 2020 election was "the greatest success of American democracy in history."

I thought questioning election results was akin to treason.



That’s what I was told 4 years ago — Taylor Lorenz’s Vocal Fry (@DaveCinVA) December 31, 2024

DO NOT CERTIFY. ITS IMPERATIVE THAT A RECOUNT TAKES PLACE. — richard general (@GeunesRichard) December 31, 2024

Don't stop believin'.

