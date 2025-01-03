'Ms. Integrity': Glenn Greenwald Reminds Us Liz Cheney Has ALWAYS Been Awful and Self-Serving

Earlier today, we told you about Liz Cheney getting a medal from Joe Biden -- the Presidential Citizens Medal -- and how she looked less-than-thrilled to be there.

Advertisement

Perhaps that's the face you make after learning your endorsement hurt the candidate you backed, or maybe it's the face you make when you realize your usefulness to the Democratic Party is nearing its end and they're about to go back to hating you.

Liz deserves it, and she deserves to get dragged for a lot of things, including this:

Yep: Dick Cheney, while running for VP, advocated recognition of same-sex couples back in 2000 - 11 years before Obama did - in part because his daughter Mary is gay.



But Ms. Integrity Liz Cheney knew she couldn't win unless she denounced her own sister's marriage, so she did: https://t.co/7kxLkJ40qO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 3, 2025

Remember this when Liz talks about integrity, decency, and honesty in politics.

She threw her own family under the bus to win an election.

While her dad, for all his faults, was in favor of gay marriage years ahead of most people and definitely most Republicans.

You know who else was pro-gay marriage before it was politically fashionable?

Donald Trump.

Womp, womp Lizzie.

Liz Cheney destroyed her relationship with her own sister by pretending she personally opposed Mary's marriage and all same-sex couples, just to get a House seat due from her dad.



Only when most everyone became fine with same-sex marriage did Liz -- 9 years later -- apologize. pic.twitter.com/MsYWpTEGgW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 3, 2025

She's not a good person.

Never was.

The kind of behavior Democrats understand and excuse. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 3, 2025

True.

On that, Liz fits right in.

Liz also started a bratty battle with then-WY Senator Mike Enzi when she attempted to primary him in 2013. It ended up being yet another bad look on her and she dropped out.



Mike was well-liked, Liz was not.



She has a long pattern of being nasty to people.



WY had enough of her… — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) January 3, 2025

They sure did have enough of her.

One willing to sell out their family like this can never be trusted. This may be the worst thing she’s ever done — The Guiltless Man (@theguiltlessman) January 3, 2025

It's certainly high on the list of bad things she's done.

Wow, she really is a piece of work 🤨 — Vegasgirl (@Elonfan111) January 3, 2025

YUP.

It’s so weird that they love this monster https://t.co/OOmpEtZcQ2 — Skeet Peterson (@BROKENjsl) January 3, 2025

If by 'they', you mean Democrats, it makes perfect sense when you understand they only use her because she's politically useful to them right now.