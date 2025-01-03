'Ms. Integrity': Glenn Greenwald Reminds Us Liz Cheney Has ALWAYS Been Awful and Self-Serving

MEOW: Watch As Kamala Harris Gets Downright Catty With Bernie Sanders
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Earlier today, we told you about Liz Cheney getting a medal from Joe Biden -- the Presidential Citizens Medal -- and how she looked less-than-thrilled to be there.

Perhaps that's the face you make after learning your endorsement hurt the candidate you backed, or maybe it's the face you make when you realize your usefulness to the Democratic Party is nearing its end and they're about to go back to hating you.

Liz deserves it, and she deserves to get dragged for a lot of things, including this:

Remember this when Liz talks about integrity, decency, and honesty in politics.

She threw her own family under the bus to win an election.

While her dad, for all his faults, was in favor of gay marriage years ahead of most people and definitely most Republicans.

You know who else was pro-gay marriage before it was politically fashionable?

Donald Trump.

Womp, womp Lizzie.

She's not a good person.

Never was.

True.

On that, Liz fits right in.

They sure did have enough of her.

It's certainly high on the list of bad things she's done.

YUP.

If by 'they', you mean Democrats, it makes perfect sense when you understand they only use her because she's politically useful to them right now.

