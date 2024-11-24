So Many Liberal TEARS! WATCH Epic Compilation of Scott Jennings Owning CNN Panelists...
NYT: Automakers Want Trump to Keep Biden EV Mandates in Place

HA HA! Liz Cheney's Endorsement of Kamala HURT HER With Independents in Pennsylvania and Michigan

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 24, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

A couple of days ago, we told you about how Liz Cheney's endorsement of Kamala Harris didn't move the needle for Kamala in Waukesha, Wisconsin -- a place where they even held an event in the days before the election. Waukesha is deep red, and Cheney herself said there were millions of secret Kamala voters on the Republican side of the aisle. She was wrong.

Not a shocker, but it is funny.

What's even funnier is this: Cheney's endorsement hurt Kamala with independent voters in Pennsylvania and Michigan, states she desperately needed to win (but as Trump took all the swing states, it wouldn't have helped her, anyway).

LMAO.

Sorry, but we have to laugh at this.

Ouch.

Imagine that. The daughter of the guy the Left called Hitler and war criminal for years, who lost her own reelection by a wide margin after leading the January 6 kangaroo court, didn't help Kamala with independent voters.

Who could've seen that coming?

Oh, that's right: EVERYONE.

The Cheneys in particular.

That was just false enthusiasm.

Given that those 'Republicans against Trump' are indistinguishable from Democrats, not very effective.

Kamala was rejected by the Democratic base in 2020. She was wildly unpopular as VP.

Nope. Not a thing at all.

No one said the Kamala campaign was particularly bright.

Think Dems will learn this? Probably not.

Yeah, no.

Largely accurate.

But we won't stop the Democrats from continuing to do this.

Tags: DICK CHENEY INDEPENDENT KAMALA HARRIS LIZ CHENEY MICHIGAN PENNSYLVANIA

