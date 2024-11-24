HA HA! Liz Cheney's Endorsement of Kamala HURT HER With Independents in Pennsylvania and Michigan

A couple of days ago, we told you about how Liz Cheney's endorsement of Kamala Harris didn't move the needle for Kamala in Waukesha, Wisconsin -- a place where they even held an event in the days before the election. Waukesha is deep red, and Cheney herself said there were millions of secret Kamala voters on the Republican side of the aisle. She was wrong.

Not a shocker, but it is funny.

What's even funnier is this: Cheney's endorsement hurt Kamala with independent voters in Pennsylvania and Michigan, states she desperately needed to win (but as Trump took all the swing states, it wouldn't have helped her, anyway).

The Cheney endorsement made nearly 3-in-10 independent Pennsylvania voters less enthusiastic about Harris' campaign



- Data for Progress - pic.twitter.com/fXonQb7H1x — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) November 22, 2024

LMAO.

Sorry, but we have to laugh at this.

The impact on Michigan voters was more notable pic.twitter.com/8siEur6Fn9 — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) November 22, 2024

Ouch.

Imagine that. The daughter of the guy the Left called Hitler and war criminal for years, who lost her own reelection by a wide margin after leading the January 6 kangaroo court, didn't help Kamala with independent voters.

Who could've seen that coming?

Oh, that's right: EVERYONE.

Neocons are electoral poison. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) November 23, 2024

The Cheneys in particular.

Weird that it made Democrats MORE enthusiastic. As a Dem who cast my 1st presidential vote for John Kerry in 2004, my stomach churned every time she mentioned Dick Cheney. Had trouble talking it up when canvassing even when I thought it would help. — democrattotheend 🌊 (@democrat2theend) November 22, 2024

That was just false enthusiasm.

I would love to one day to see an analysis of the effectiveness of “republicans against Trump” campaigns as a whole. We now have three races to gather data — U Dekel (@udekel) November 22, 2024

Given that those 'Republicans against Trump' are indistinguishable from Democrats, not very effective.

Same is true for the Swift endorsement - negative returns. Same is true for "winning" the debate by being triggering - negative returns. — Corey Kilpack (@CoreyKilpack) November 22, 2024

Kamala was rejected by the Democratic base in 2020. She was wildly unpopular as VP.

Turns out that "Republicans for Harris" wasn't really a real thing. — Matthew Wang 🇨🇦 (@MattOnCdnPoli) November 23, 2024

Nope. Not a thing at all.

Liz Cheney, in addition to being an awful person with an evil father, accomplished nothing of note in Congress. Im still gobsmacked someone thought she'd be a good surrogate. https://t.co/AgjwkD1IRP — Phelan O (@Pwneill) November 22, 2024

No one said the Kamala campaign was particularly bright.

Me showing Dems that working with bad people is actually bad https://t.co/zRpOYQPL2d pic.twitter.com/wJ8jFBQMkC — SuperCian101 (@SuperCian101) November 23, 2024

Think Dems will learn this? Probably not.

oNe HuNdReD tHoUsAnD rEpUbLiCaNs VoTeD fOr HaLeY iN pEnNsYlVaNiA https://t.co/V7Gkrs0T0n — Justin Robert Young (@JustinRYoung) November 23, 2024

Yeah, no.

the entirety of the Never Trump/moderate Republican movement is just a bunch of GOP staffers mad that they got locked out of the grift by a bunch of Liberty U idiots and are trying to make a living on the Democrats dime https://t.co/8nEObfRdpS — with_drama2.0 (@with_drama_v2) November 22, 2024

Largely accurate.

And that's why you don't take advice from echo chamber liberals who haven't talked to a normie Republican or Independent in a decade 😂😂😂 https://t.co/68FJ9P7Bx5 pic.twitter.com/piABNrkw4J — Your Orientalist Nightmare (@madamajab) November 22, 2024

But we won't stop the Democrats from continuing to do this.