WHOOPS: Watch Kamala Harris Botch the Pledge of Allegiance

With each passing day, we're reminded how we really dodged a bullet in not elected Kamala Harris to the White House.

This writer has long said that Kamala Harris only wanted to be president for the fame, fortune, and prestige. She had zero interest in the hard work and responsibility that came with the office. Something that was affirmed by her actions as a Senator and Vice President: she routinely skipped briefings and then berated staff when she was ill-prepared.

Now here she is, botching the Pledge of Allegiance.

Kamala Harris just screwed up the pledge. pic.twitter.com/LTXs15NfsO — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 3, 2025

It's not so much that she made a mistake. Everyone misspeaks at times.

But it's the tone with which she says it: she seems so disinterested in what she's supposed to do. In fairness, she has to certify the election she lost, so that's gotta sting.

We're so glad she goes away in two weeks.