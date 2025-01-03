WHOOPS: Watch Kamala Harris Botch the Pledge of Allegiance

With each passing day, we're reminded how we really dodged a bullet in not elected Kamala Harris to the White House.
This writer has long said that Kamala Harris only wanted to be president for the fame, fortune, and prestige. She had zero interest in the hard work and responsibility that came with the office. Something that was affirmed by her actions as a Senator and Vice President: she routinely skipped briefings and then berated staff when she was ill-prepared.
Now here she is, botching the Pledge of Allegiance.
WATCH:
Kamala Harris just screwed up the pledge. pic.twitter.com/LTXs15NfsO— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 3, 2025
It's not so much that she made a mistake. Everyone misspeaks at times.
But it's the tone with which she says it: she seems so disinterested in what she's supposed to do. In fairness, she has to certify the election she lost, so that's gotta sting.
Because of course she did, after all commies gonna commie— ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) January 3, 2025
They sure gotta commie.
To be fair, it's probably her first time reciting the pledge.— Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) January 3, 2025
Harsh but fair.
On Brand.— Just Sayin’ Yo (@JustSuspent_yo) January 3, 2025
Libs don’t care
They do not.
Yeah cuz there was no teleprompter— Relax Trumps Got This (@ChadCoo30346954) January 3, 2025
Oof.
This is what happens when you only go to school in Canada. https://t.co/JqYtNtEcww— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 3, 2025
YUP.
🎶🎶It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…🎶🎶 https://t.co/9PQVw9PcSK— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 3, 2025
*hic*
BREAKING: Kamala Harris doesn’t know the Pledge of Allegiance..— aka (@akafacehots) January 3, 2025
This might be her most embarrassing moment yetpic.twitter.com/2DmQUCrLu0
Recommended
It's really embarrassing.
JUST IN: Kamala Harris appears to forget the Pledge of Allegiance during the swearing-in ceremony for new senators.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 3, 2025
This woman is a heartbeat away from being the president. pic.twitter.com/sWOYEQp09Q
She sure is.
Egads.
🚨 LMAO! Kamala Harris just botched the Pledge of Allegiance on the Senate floor— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 3, 2025
What a joke 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sCz5THpVO0
It really is.
HOLY SMOKES.— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 3, 2025
Kamala just screwed up the pledge of allegiance on the Senate floor.
What an embarrassment to this country. pic.twitter.com/02NytVYKYV
An absolute embarrassment.
We're so glad she goes away in two weeks.
