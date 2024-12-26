COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On

As we reported earlier, The Hill ran an op-ed piece Thursday arguing that we can still keep Donald Trump from taking office by invoking the 14th Amendment. "Democrats need to take a stand against Electoral College votes for a person disqualified by the Constitution from holding office," they wrote. Trump is disqualified because he's an insurrectionist, you see.

We're not sure who would assume the presidency if Democrats took a stand against the Electoral College. Would we have to have another election? Certainly, Kamala Harris wouldn't be installed just as she was installed as the Democrat nominee.

Speaking of Harris, there are those who still insist she won. You could call them election deniers. But they're out there, still.

Elon Musk bought the U.S. Presidential Election and that’s the hill I’ll fucking die on.



There’s NO fucking way, that Trump won all 7 swing states.



NO WAY. — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) December 25, 2024

So how does that work … did Elon Musk just give the secretaries of state a bag of money?

Did Americans really elect Trump, or is something darker happening here? — Willie Ross Jr. Knee Deep (@RossKneeDeep) December 26, 2024

Yes, we did. — Misha (@MishaStan11) December 26, 2024

Yes, they did. — Elizabeth Franch (@Eliz1198Franch) December 26, 2024

That can't be possible.

Something darker. — 👀 Belle 🧡💛💙💜#ProtectICWA #IndigenousCreature (@bellesapepper37) December 26, 2024

It’s darker. Which makes all the infighting amongst the coalition even more sad. People tearing each other apart when they actually did what they were supposed to do. — AC Tatum (@actatumonline) December 26, 2024

Darker and darker. — hmilne (@HMilne57) December 26, 2024

If it was something darker, the firefighters in the mainstream media will certainly find out what it was, just as they exposed the Trump campaign's collusion with Russia.

Something darker. Don’t know if you remember my saying Musk plans to build a city, but it was in the news last night that Musk plans to build his own “town.” He had plans for this country. — Tina M Long (@TinaMGLong) December 26, 2024

Choice B. The latter. — Jack Barry (@thisguyjack) December 26, 2024

Significantly darker — The Saurus (@TheSaurus831) December 26, 2024

We were assured the election denial was bad.

Darker dude, much darker — PolitiChic (@HardTruthonLife) December 26, 2024

Something darker for sure — Theverydayguy (@theverydayguy) December 26, 2024

Definitely something darker — Kathleen (@kmdoubleu) December 26, 2024

Something is definitely darker, and my question is, if nothing is done, can we file a class action lawsuit against Trump and Company for election interference? — Phylis Morelock (@MorelockPhylis) December 26, 2024

Marc Elias would take that case.

Darker. Than we could possibly imagine — LoriB (@jaguar1960) December 26, 2024

Like what?

Bet your ass we elected him. — Zack Diesbach (@DiesbachBz) December 26, 2024

CBS News' Major Garrett claimed in his book that "the 2020 election was the greatest success of American democracy in history." After that, how could the Trump campaign have tinkered with the machinery in just four years?

We'll spare you how many people replied "something darker" — there are a lot of them.

