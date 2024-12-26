COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On

WSJ: The End of Student Loan Debt Was in Sight, But Then Came...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 26, 2024
X

As we reported earlier, The Hill ran an op-ed piece Thursday arguing that we can still keep Donald Trump from taking office by invoking the 14th Amendment. "Democrats need to take a stand against Electoral College votes for a person disqualified by the Constitution from holding office," they wrote. Trump is disqualified because he's an insurrectionist, you see.

We're not sure who would assume the presidency if Democrats took a stand against the Electoral College. Would we have to have another election? Certainly, Kamala Harris wouldn't be installed just as she was installed as the Democrat nominee.

Speaking of Harris, there are those who still insist she won. You could call them election deniers. But they're out there, still.

So how does that work … did Elon Musk just give the secretaries of state a bag of money?

That can't be possible.

If it was something darker, the firefighters in the mainstream media will certainly find out what it was, just as they exposed the Trump campaign's collusion with Russia.

We were assured the election denial was bad.

Marc Elias would take that case.

Like what?

CBS News' Major Garrett claimed in his book that "the 2020 election was the greatest success of American democracy in history." After that, how could the Trump campaign have tinkered with the machinery in just four years?

We'll spare you how many people replied "something darker" — there are a lot of them.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION

