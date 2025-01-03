'After Every Movie...': Greg Gutfeld Perfectly Captures the Vibe of Biden's Medal for Liz Cheney

As we told you yesterday, President Biden awarded a Presidential Citizens Medal to former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney for her work on the sham House January 6th Committee for her heroic efforts to help the Democrats push a narrative that would help Biden (and Harris after him) win the presidential election. It backfired big time and you know what happened in November.

Cheney got to take in some applause from some of the people she torched her political career for:

Watch the bizarre interaction between Biden and Liz Cheney today…



He jerks her hand back a few times and she rolls her eyes at one point…



Also he looks like he freezes when he’s handing her the bs award… and just holds on to it for too long.



He is not well. pic.twitter.com/8srEU5yk7B — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 3, 2025

There are plenty of ways that the above video could be summed up, but Greg Gutfeld took the "if this was a movie" approach and had this assessment:

imagine after every movie where the hero wins, there's a video following the credits featuring the villains and losers meeting to comfort themselves. https://t.co/EnzKlDBemi — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 3, 2025

It was totally like some sort of therapy session. Maybe Biden will also provide one of those preemptive pardons to Cheney. We'll see.

She was very uncomfortable towards the end. Good. The few pieces of silver you received for being a traitor will tarnish like your reputation already has. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 3, 2025

The people in Wyoming appreciated Cheney's efforts so much they voted her out in the primary by almost 40 points, but at least she has a medal presented by the worse president in recent memory.