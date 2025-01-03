'After Every Movie...': Greg Gutfeld Perfectly Captures the Vibe of Biden's Medal for Liz Cheney

After Terror Attack, Wife of Whistleblower Harassed by DOJ/FBI Asks What Government Priori...
Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we told you yesterday, President Biden awarded a Presidential Citizens Medal to former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney for her work on the sham House January 6th Committee for her heroic efforts to help the Democrats push a narrative that would help Biden (and Harris after him) win the presidential election. It backfired big time and you know what happened in November. 

Cheney got to take in some applause from some of the people she torched her political career for:

There are plenty of ways that the above video could be summed up, but Greg Gutfeld took the "if this was a movie" approach and had this assessment:

It was totally like some sort of therapy session. Maybe Biden will also provide one of those preemptive pardons to Cheney. We'll see.

The people in Wyoming appreciated Cheney's efforts so much they voted her out in the primary by almost 40 points, but at least she has a medal presented by the worse president in recent memory. 

