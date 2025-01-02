VIP
Hand in Hand: Joe Biden Awards Liz Cheney Presidential Citizens Medal in ‘Gripping’ Ceremony

Warren Squire  |  9:45 PM on January 02, 2025
Townhall Media

President Joe Biden presented the Presidential Citizens Medal to Republican Liz Cheney Thursday night. It’s the second-highest civilian award in the United States. Biden presented the medal for Cheney’s ‘work’ on the January 6 Commission and as a consolation prize for being throughly rejected by voters in Wyoming. It all made for an awkward photo-op.

Check it out. (WATCH)

The award forever links Liz Cheney to President Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. You can see him in the video tightly gripping her hand and pulling her closer to him.

These commenters saw it.

Cheney belongs to the Democrats now. Wow, what an awesome deal!

You’ll recall that Cheney lost her Republican primary by almost 40 points. Aw, shucks! Voters put their country over Cheney.

Biden appears to be on a tear of sorts, rewarding death row inmates with life in prison, pardoning his own son and now celebrating one of the most hated warmongering RINOs in the country. What a legacy!

Thankfully, Inauguration Day is getting closer by the minute. Unfortunately, that’s still time for Biden (or his handlers) to give us the finger again or reek more destruction on our country.

Tags: AWARD FAIL JOE BIDEN LIZ CHENEY LOSS PRESIDENT BIDEN

