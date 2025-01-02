Hand in Hand: Joe Biden Awards Liz Cheney Presidential Citizens Medal in ‘Gripping’ Ceremony

President Joe Biden presented the Presidential Citizens Medal to Republican Liz Cheney Thursday night. It’s the second-highest civilian award in the United States. Biden presented the medal for Cheney’s ‘work’ on the January 6 Commission and as a consolation prize for being throughly rejected by voters in Wyoming. It all made for an awkward photo-op.

Check it out. (WATCH)

🚨Joe Biden just awarded Liz Cheney the Presidential Citizens Medal for “putting the American people over party." pic.twitter.com/EGuvD6R7IL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 2, 2025

The award forever links Liz Cheney to President Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. You can see him in the video tightly gripping her hand and pulling her closer to him.

These commenters saw it.

Lol she really didn't like Joe holding her hand there…😂 — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) January 2, 2025

I was coming here to say that. You can see 3 times she tried to pull away. And it was at this moment she realized what she wed herself to. 🤣 — Daniel Torok (@dto_rok) January 2, 2025

I saw that too. She tried pulling away and he wouldn’t let go. — Tracie Loves Dogs ❤️ (@TracieLeigh310) January 2, 2025

Got awkward there for a moment — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 2, 2025

Cheney belongs to the Democrats now. Wow, what an awesome deal!

You’ll recall that Cheney lost her Republican primary by almost 40 points. Aw, shucks! Voters put their country over Cheney.

Gross. She gets an award for dissing her voters & party? She thinks she deserves this? Her constituents basically threw her out the door. How does she look at herself in the mirror? She probably would’ve regained a modicum of respect if she’d declined this “award.” Hubris! — DiannaE (@Dianna_Erwin) January 2, 2025

The charade is nauseating. Liz Cheney has done more for the establishment, foreign government funding and illegals than for any American citizen especially veterans. She campaigned for an appointed Marxist puppet & supported a coup playing a pivotal role in the Jan 6 cover up. — JP (@J_P1776) January 2, 2025

Those medals mean absolutely nothing in this Administration. Liz Cheney is a loser. A 40 point loser. — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) January 2, 2025

A medal does not protect you from criminal or civil lawsuits either. — TracyRose1990 (@1990TracyRose) January 2, 2025

Biden appears to be on a tear of sorts, rewarding death row inmates with life in prison, pardoning his own son and now celebrating one of the most hated warmongering RINOs in the country. What a legacy!

This is outrageous and disgusting! — LadyPatriot (@Marechtare_) January 2, 2025

Biden is flipping as many bony-fingered birds to the American people as possible on his way out the door. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 2, 2025

He certainly is and will continue for 18 more days. — LadyPatriot (@Marechtare_) January 2, 2025

🙏Please get us to the 20th! Amen!!!🙏 — There are some who call me...Tim (@tmurf1963) January 2, 2025

Thankfully, Inauguration Day is getting closer by the minute. Unfortunately, that’s still time for Biden (or his handlers) to give us the finger again or reek more destruction on our country.