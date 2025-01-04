Face the Music: James Woods Drops TRUTH BOMB on Crooked Democrats Who Ran Sham Trump Hush Money Trial

Yesterday we told you Donald Trump will finally be sentenced in relation to the Manhattan hush money trial. It's very unlikely Judge Merchan will give him any prison time (the sentencing is ten days before Trump is inaugurated for his second term), but the message is clear: this is -- and always was -- lawfare meant to undermine Trump.

James Woods also weighed in:

The most dangerous abuse of our system of justice is this last sham trial of a law no one can define, allegedly broken in a way heretofore never seen.



Will the co-conspirators themselves be brought to justice? To do so would not be a matter of vengeance, but an important… pic.twitter.com/0Bhet7RCu2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 4, 2025

The entire post reads:

Will the co-conspirators themselves be brought to justice? To do so would not be a matter of vengeance, but an important resolution of what was in fact the real election interference. Had Trump not triumphed in a landslide, these lawfare “dirty tricks” would have become the new normal by crooked Democrats going forward in every election cycle forever. These feckless connivers must be brought to task and face the music.

If the Trump administration wants to stop the Left from doing this to a future Republican candidate/POTUS, he needs to send a clear message that there will be consequences. Even if the Left screams about it.

And the article Woods mentions? Spot on:

Never mind that state law does not support a jail sentence under these circumstances. Forget that the district attorney deliberately contorted statutes and mangled evidence to pursue a meritless prosecution that was motivated purely by political vengeance. And ignore the fact that there is little chance that the biased jury’s guilty verdict, compounded by Merchan’s chronic reversible errors, will withstand judicial scrutiny on appeal. Eventually. It seems obvious that Merchan is desperate to stain Trump with the formal stricture of "convicted felon." To do it, he must sentence the incoming president. A jury’s verdict alone is insufficient under the law. Hence, the offer of what amounts to a non-sentence if only Trump will, at the very least, appear virtually during a hearing 10 days before he is sworn in. It is another charade meant to bookend —and cover-up— a sham trial. Show up to be verbally tarred and feathered, but no stocks or pillory will be deployed.

That's all this ever was: a way to brand Trump a 'convicted felon' for crimes no one else has -- or will be -- prosecuted for.

Something must be done about prosecutorial and judicial abuse of power and misconduct. It's no longer a system of justice, but, prosecutorial blackmail to get wins and prevent losses regardless of guilt or innocence.



Justice is not supposed to be a game using our citizens as… — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) January 4, 2025

All of this.

NYC has bigger problems. pic.twitter.com/GUcvINWnuf — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) January 4, 2025

Problems they gladly ignore.

Leftism is evil 👇 pic.twitter.com/sR55cASZxW — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) January 4, 2025

It sure is.

The Dems have not learned, the harder they push this narrative, the more Trumps base fights for him.



It just does not compute that the narrative (that used to work) does not work anymore.



They are just accelerating the demise of the MSM. — Sean 🇺🇸 Repeal the 17th 🇺🇸 NE3RD (@_sean_mcadam) January 4, 2025

One of the reasons this writer voted for Trump was to stick it to the Left and as a response to their lawfare.

She’s not alone.

Yes he is.

Democrat is spelled c-o-r-r-u-p-t. https://t.co/b8qqL1RN7W — Heavy Rain (@eepauley) January 4, 2025

You are correct.