Face the Music: James Woods Drops TRUTH BOMB on Crooked Democrats Who Ran Sham Trump Hush Money Trial

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on January 04, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Yesterday we told you Donald Trump will finally be sentenced in relation to the Manhattan hush money trial. It's very unlikely Judge Merchan will give him any prison time (the sentencing is ten days before Trump is inaugurated for his second term), but the message is clear: this is -- and always was -- lawfare meant to undermine Trump.

James Woods also weighed in:

The entire post reads:

Will the co-conspirators themselves be brought to justice? To do so would not be a matter of vengeance, but an important resolution of what was in fact the real election interference. Had Trump not triumphed in a landslide, these lawfare “dirty tricks” would have become the new normal by crooked Democrats going forward in every election cycle forever. 

These feckless connivers must be brought to task and face the music.

If the Trump administration wants to stop the Left from doing this to a future Republican candidate/POTUS, he needs to send a clear message that there will be consequences. Even if the Left screams about it.

And the article Woods mentions? Spot on:

Never mind that state law does not support a jail sentence under these circumstances. Forget that the district attorney deliberately contorted statutes and mangled evidence to pursue a meritless prosecution that was motivated purely by political vengeance. And ignore the fact that there is little chance that the biased jury’s guilty verdict, compounded by Merchan’s chronic reversible errors, will withstand judicial scrutiny on appeal. Eventually.  

It seems obvious that Merchan is desperate to stain Trump with the formal stricture of "convicted felon." To do it, he must sentence the incoming president. A jury’s verdict alone is insufficient under the law. Hence, the offer of what amounts to a non-sentence if only Trump will, at the very least, appear virtually during a hearing 10 days before he is sworn in.  

It is another charade meant to bookend —and cover-up— a sham trial. Show up to be verbally tarred and feathered, but no stocks or pillory will be deployed.

That's all this ever was: a way to brand Trump a 'convicted felon' for crimes no one else has -- or will be -- prosecuted for.

All of this.

Problems they gladly ignore.

It sure is.

One of the reasons this writer voted for Trump was to stick it to the Left and as a response to their lawfare.

She’s not alone.

Yes he is.

You are correct.

