Scott Jennings Drops Truth Bombs on CNN About Democrat Lawfare in Trump’s NYC ‘Hush Money’ Trial

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  4:04 AM on January 04, 2025
Twitchy

You would think CNN would get tired of Republican Scott Jennings doing daily truth-bombing runs on ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats on the dying ‘news’ outlet. We’re not tired of it, but surely they know how much he embarrasses and destroys anchors and guests alike. Friday was no different. Jennings saw a chance to tell the truth about the New York courts and its treatment of President-Elect Donald Trump, and he took it.

Here you go. (WATCH)

The various Democrat-driven lawfare attempts to derail Trump’s re-election prospects failed miserably. In fact, voters saw them for what they truly were.

Democrats have come too far to admit they’ve done anything wrong in relation to Trump.

It all becomes more ridiculous when you see all the actual violent crime in New York that is being ignored by prosecutors while Democrats fruitlessly go after Trump. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats threw everything they had at Trump and all they have to show for it is the destruction of themselves and another four years of their enemy in the White House. It’s fun watching Jennings rub it in their sad faces every chance he gets.

