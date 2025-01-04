Scott Jennings Drops Truth Bombs on CNN About Democrat Lawfare in Trump’s NYC ‘Hush Money’ Trial

You would think CNN would get tired of Republican Scott Jennings doing daily truth-bombing runs on ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats on the dying ‘news’ outlet. We’re not tired of it, but surely they know how much he embarrasses and destroys anchors and guests alike. Friday was no different. Jennings saw a chance to tell the truth about the New York courts and its treatment of President-Elect Donald Trump, and he took it.

Here you go. (WATCH)

The criminal justice system in NYC is so f’d that Alvin Bragg and this kangaroo court spend more time using it to hurt Donald Trump politically than keeping violent people off the streets and subways. Outrageous. My take tonight on @cnn. pic.twitter.com/oQVUU3faxv — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 4, 2025

The various Democrat-driven lawfare attempts to derail Trump’s re-election prospects failed miserably. In fact, voters saw them for what they truly were.

America voted for Trump to be our President in large part DUE to the partisan lawfare. This is outrageous!



Even after we rejected their partisan prosecutions, they can't help but to continue the charades. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 4, 2025

To be clear, they TRIED to hurt Trump politically. They only galvanized his supporters further. And they keep doubling down on their failure. — It’s Morning in America (@HerrObvious) January 4, 2025

They all realize this in NYC. They just can't bring themselves to course correct because it would acknowledge everything Scott Jennings was talking about. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) January 4, 2025

Democrats have come too far to admit they’ve done anything wrong in relation to Trump.

What a joke. Prosecuting the next president instead of the rampant crime is unbelievable. — Dyl (@liltestmoretren) January 4, 2025

I can't believe they are continuing with this farce. They are petty men. — Cindy Addison-Smith (@bootsy0622) January 4, 2025

Woman burned alive in a NY subway

Man pushed in front of oncoming train

Queens night club shooting

2 subway stabbings on New Year’s Day



And Alvin Bragg is focused on a politically motivated hush money case. — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) January 4, 2025

These idiots have made it impossible to live in NYC with their dystopian and delusional policies — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) January 4, 2025

Bragg is a partisan hack. Jennings always brings the heat. It helps to have the truth on your side, hence the passion on this clip! 🔥 — Natradamus (@natradamus00) January 4, 2025

It all becomes more ridiculous when you see all the actual violent crime in New York that is being ignored by prosecutors while Democrats fruitlessly go after Trump. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats threw everything they had at Trump and all they have to show for it is the destruction of themselves and another four years of their enemy in the White House. It’s fun watching Jennings rub it in their sad faces every chance he gets.