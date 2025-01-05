X Marks the Scott! Jennings Attaches ‘Community Note’ to Democrat’s Lie in Real Time on CNN

Republican Scott Jennings brought X to CNN Saturday by putting his own personal ‘Community Note’ on a lie told by Christy Setzer. She tried to misrepresent the Trump tax cuts from the President’s first term and Jennings was simply not going to let it pass. So, he applied his ‘Community Note’ in person and in real time.

Here's the exchange on CNN. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Scott Jennings issues a live "Community Note" on CNN after panel member totally lies about the Trump tax cuts.



Is X real life?



PANEL MEMBER: "Giving all the benefits to extremely wealthy people while the rest of us suffer..."



JENNINGS: "Just one Community Note for… pic.twitter.com/84DPY0V00E — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 5, 2025

As Jennings explained, everyone got a tax cut. Commenters go into more detail.

The more you pay, the bigger tax cut. If you paid $1000, you get $50 back. If I paid $100, I get $5 back. It’s the same percentage, right? — JustMe 🇺🇸 (@twitbluebelle) January 5, 2025

The wealthy received the biggest share of tax cuts in dollars, not in percentages.



The wealthy also contribute the most in actual tax dollars paid into the system. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 5, 2025

Fact check: Trump tax cuts lowered rates for ALL income brackets, not just the wealthy. It's about time the media acknowledges the truth! — Ry (@RyGuyFly25) January 5, 2025

But, but, but the wealthy get a BIGGER tax cut.😩



ONLY because they PAY more taxes!🤔 — BentNose (@NoseBent) January 5, 2025

Setzer even tried to push her nonsense a second time, but Jennings and his ‘Community Note’ can not be denied.

Christy Setzer with that insufferable grin as she lies blatantly about Trump’s tax cuts.



What a terrible person. I’m glad Scott Jennings put her lies in their place. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 5, 2025

It seems like Scott gets that insufferable grin from his co-panelists on CNN regularly. They all do it, while they lie to the viewer's faces. — Sláinte (@slainte_0317) January 5, 2025

These are the most obtuse people. I’m sure she knows that’s a lie but they will spend the next 4 years defending it. I’m sure she’s educated but it’s useless for her as she lacks analytical skills. No wonder dems are so anxiety ridden. — RANGER (@Somnus3344) January 5, 2025

Several posters were excited to see Jennings bring one of X’s most popular features to CNN in his own unique way.

Legend! Community Notes has become the fact check! — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCooperTX) January 5, 2025

@CommunityNotes is now flexing on Fake News CNN! — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) January 5, 2025

Apparently X is real life! That's awesome — Tammy D (@TammyDinPA) January 5, 2025

Scott Jennings is red pilling CNN one day at a time 🤣🤣 — The Half Doctor (@thehalfdoctor) January 5, 2025

Jennings is CNN’s only draw at this point. If they were serious about surviving and possibly thriving, the legacy media outlet would offer him his own show. But, that would probably hurt the reach he currently has doing guest appearances on multiple shows. It’s nice knowing he’ll continue ‘posting’ his ‘Community Notes’ all over CNN.