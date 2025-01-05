California Bleeding: The Golden State Scores Dead Last for Growth for Fifth Year...
Months-Long Transition Fertile Ground for Lame Duck President Biden to Plant Seeds of...
Scott Presler Delivered Pennsylvania for Trump but Can He Sway John Fetterman to...
Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Posed for Photo With Future Would-Be Trump Assassin
VIP
Here Are Britain's Social Media Police at Work Again Over a 'Malicious' Facebook...
Speak of the Devil! Scary Video Shows What REALLY Happened During Hillary Clinton’s...
Does Sarah McBride Have Her (His) Own Professional Photographer in Tow?
Its Days Are Numbered! White House Brags About Rejoining Paris Climate Agreement Trump...
Honduras Threatens to Shut Down US Military Base Over Deportations
Face the Music: James Woods Drops TRUTH BOMB on Crooked Democrats Who Ran...
Broadcaster: Elon Musk 'Trying to Start Race Riots in Britain Again'
Negligence Paved the Way for Tragedy: Law Firm Says It Will File Suit...
VIP
Weekend Reading: The Overlooked Constitutional Provision That Prevents Congress From Disqu...
Hot Take: Elon Musk Wants to Destroy Europe for His Own Benefit

X Marks the Scott! Jennings Attaches ‘Community Note’ to Democrat’s Lie in Real Time on CNN

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:00 AM on January 05, 2025
Twitchy

Republican Scott Jennings brought X to CNN Saturday by putting his own personal ‘Community Note’ on a lie told by Christy Setzer. She tried to misrepresent the Trump tax cuts from the President’s first term and Jennings was simply not going to let it pass. So, he applied his ‘Community Note’ in person and in real time.

Advertisement

Here's the exchange on CNN. (WATCH)

As Jennings explained, everyone got a tax cut. Commenters go into more detail.

Setzer even tried to push her nonsense a second time, but Jennings and his ‘Community Note’ can not be denied.

Recommended

Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Posed for Photo With Future Would-Be Trump Assassin
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Several posters were excited to see Jennings bring one of X’s most popular features to CNN in his own unique way.

Jennings is CNN’s only draw at this point. If they were serious about surviving and possibly thriving, the legacy media outlet would offer him his own show. But, that would probably hurt the reach he currently has doing guest appearances on multiple shows. It’s nice knowing he’ll continue ‘posting’ his ‘Community Notes’ all over CNN.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP ECONOMICS ECONOMY LIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Posed for Photo With Future Would-Be Trump Assassin
Warren Squire
Face the Music: James Woods Drops TRUTH BOMB on Crooked Democrats Who Ran Sham Trump Hush Money Trial
Amy Curtis
Speak of the Devil! Scary Video Shows What REALLY Happened During Hillary Clinton’s Medal Ceremony
Warren Squire
Does Sarah McBride Have Her (His) Own Professional Photographer in Tow?
Brett T.
Months-Long Transition Fertile Ground for Lame Duck President Biden to Plant Seeds of Destruction
Warren Squire
California Bleeding: The Golden State Scores Dead Last for Growth for Fifth Year in a Row per U-HAUL
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Posed for Photo With Future Would-Be Trump Assassin Warren Squire
Advertisement