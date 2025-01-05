California Bleeding: The Golden State Scores Dead Last for Growth for Fifth Year...
Months-Long Transition Fertile Ground for Lame Duck President Biden to Plant Seeds of Destruction

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on January 05, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden and his handlers know time is running out to squeeze in every evil and unethical act possible before President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. They’ve been on a tear since November 5. It’s scary what they’ve accomplished so far and they still have a little over two weeks to do even worse.

Here’s more. (READ)

Many commenters say the time between Election Day and Inauguration Day is too long. It gives lame duck Presidents an opportunity to abuse the office since voters can no longer hold them accountable.

The long transition period is a remnant of a more archaic time. Technology makes long transitions unnecessary.

Many are upset that Biden was deemed too old to stand trial, but he continues to wield power that is beyond his apparent mental capabilities.

Many hope Trump can reverse some of the damage Biden has done, but it’s unlikely he can undo pardons and sentence commutations. As many have noted, a lot of these last minute decisions feel like a middle finger to the American people.

It really feels like they hate America. Selling the border wall, really? Biden’s legacy was already bad before he lied to the public about never pardoning his son, Hunter Biden. Then there’s the commutation of death sentences for 37 of the country’s worst criminals. What else can explain this, except total disdain for America and all she stands for?

