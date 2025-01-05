Months-Long Transition Fertile Ground for Lame Duck President Biden to Plant Seeds of Destruction

President Joe Biden and his handlers know time is running out to squeeze in every evil and unethical act possible before President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. They’ve been on a tear since November 5. It’s scary what they’ve accomplished so far and they still have a little over two weeks to do even worse.

Since November 5, Biden and his handlers have



Granted an 11 year blanket pardon to Hunter



Commuted the sentences of 37 prisoners on death row



Put border wall parts up for sale



Announced billions more to Ukraine



Gave the Presidential Citizens Medal to Liz Cheney



Gave the… pic.twitter.com/6uqAKyNPcN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 4, 2025

Many commenters say the time between Election Day and Inauguration Day is too long. It gives lame duck Presidents an opportunity to abuse the office since voters can no longer hold them accountable.

Lame duck administrations have way too much power. An outgoing president shouldn’t be able to sneeze without congressional approval. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 4, 2025

And do we still need a 2.5 month transition period? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 4, 2025

Not since the inventions of the motor vehicle, airplane, phone, and internet… — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 4, 2025

We should never allow a lame duck president this much time to do so much damage after a loss. Newly elected president should take office Jan 1. Give them only enough time to move their shit out! — Incredulous (@Masseyjill2023) January 4, 2025

That's why all votes need to be counted on election Day and the President inaugurated the next week. — Facts-matter (@Facts_matter16) January 4, 2025

The long transition period is a remnant of a more archaic time. Technology makes long transitions unnecessary.

Many are upset that Biden was deemed too old to stand trial, but he continues to wield power that is beyond his apparent mental capabilities.

If he is not mentally fit to stand trial for his crimes or debate, he IS NOT MENTALLY FIT TO PARDON.



All of 'his' pardons should be contested and thrown out. — Fox Trot (@FoxTrotSeattle) January 4, 2025

I mean, isn't there a way to bring into play that he was an "old man that's losing his memory" narrative that the DOJ threw out there, to reverse these? Or is it the ultimate power that nothing can overturn? 🤷‍♂️ — The_420_Patriot 🇺🇸 (@The_420_Patriot) January 4, 2025

Many hope Trump can reverse some of the damage Biden has done, but it’s unlikely he can undo pardons and sentence commutations. As many have noted, a lot of these last minute decisions feel like a middle finger to the American people.

Is there anyway that Trump can undo some of this nonsense after January 20th? The Dems talked about losing democracy but they took democracy away from the juries that convicted these death row killers. That should not be allowed. Where's our democracy now? — MAGAgranny (@Namawto4) January 4, 2025

An 11-year blanket pardon for Hunter? This is the Biden Crime Family protecting itself. — REALKAYZEE (@bigzee_001) January 4, 2025

Selling border wall parts while leaving our borders wide open? This is treasonous! — REALKAYZEE (@bigzee_001) January 4, 2025

Quite the legacy that shows nothing but revulsion for America and the principles she was founded on. Corruption thru and thru. — James Lasher (@TheJamesLasher) January 4, 2025

They just hate the country. It isn't any more complicated. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) January 4, 2025

It really feels like they hate America. Selling the border wall, really? Biden’s legacy was already bad before he lied to the public about never pardoning his son, Hunter Biden. Then there’s the commutation of death sentences for 37 of the country’s worst criminals. What else can explain this, except total disdain for America and all she stands for?