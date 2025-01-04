Speak of the Devil! Scary Video Shows What REALLY Happened During Hillary Clinton’s Medal Ceremony





Note: The following story is mostly satire, or is it?

President Joe Biden presented several people with the Medal of Freedom in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Among those honored were George Soros, actor Michael J. Fox, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, and NBA legend Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson. Also being honored was failed presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. Forget the earlier videos you saw of Hillary receiving her medal, we have one that shows what really happened after Biden placed the medal around her neck.

It’s fitting considering her devil-may-care attitude. (WATCH)

🚨BREAKING: Hillary Clinton revealed her true form seconds after receiving the "Medal of Freedom". pic.twitter.com/WyJlvJNtRj — Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) January 4, 2025

Many commenters say the demonic video is entirely believable.

I can actually believe this! — Kelly (@kellytx2) January 4, 2025

That would have been believable too!😂😂 — Kenny (@garciaksr) January 4, 2025

I would honestly believe this😂 — AvacaJoe (@AvacaJo3) January 4, 2025

It was bound to come out eventually. — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) January 4, 2025

Others say they are convinced it is real. We can’t say we blame them!

We all know that was her true form! — Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) January 4, 2025

I’m going to have nightmares now — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) January 5, 2025

No community notes, it's real. — 𝕃𝕠𝕘𝕚𝕔-𝕏 (@logicbot3000) January 5, 2025

That looks like it could be Ai but I've studied this stuff for hours. This is 💯 real — NERO (@ok_nero) January 4, 2025

Because it's true! 😁 — Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) January 4, 2025

We’re not going to argue!

Many posters are still trying to determine what Hillary has done to warrant such an honor as the Medal of Freedom.

Name one thing she did this last 4 years that had a positive impact on anything but herself — All IN Ð.O.G.E - TXDL 🐶 🖼️ (@TXDarinLopez) January 4, 2025

Legit question, has she actually done anything in the last 4 years? Like anything. — nope all good (@tacos4life69420) January 4, 2025

Let’s try 20 years — Citizen Fox (@FoxCorpSC) January 5, 2025

4? Try 44 🤣🤣🤣 — PA CATTICA (@PACattica) January 5, 2025

What has Hillary done? Believe it or not we have an answer! Hillary deserves this medal for NOT ever being our President. Her humiliating loss to President Donald Trump has brought tens of millions of Americans joy. We owe our freedom to that. Thanks, Hillary!