Speak of the Devil! Scary Video Shows What REALLY Happened During Hillary Clinton’s Medal Ceremony

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on January 04, 2025
AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa


Note: The following story is mostly satire, or is it?

President Joe Biden presented several people with the Medal of Freedom in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Among those honored were George Soros, actor Michael J. Fox, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, and NBA legend Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson. Also being honored was failed presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. Forget the earlier videos you saw of Hillary receiving her medal, we have one that shows what really happened after Biden placed the medal around her neck.

It’s fitting considering her devil-may-care attitude. (WATCH)

Many commenters say the demonic video is entirely believable.

Others say they are convinced it is real. We can’t say we blame them!

We’re not going to argue!

Many posters are still trying to determine what Hillary has done to warrant such an honor as the Medal of Freedom.

Face the Music: James Woods Drops TRUTH BOMB on Crooked Democrats Who Ran Sham Trump Hush Money Trial
Amy Curtis
What has Hillary done? Believe it or not we have an answer! Hillary deserves this medal for NOT ever being our President. Her humiliating loss to President Donald Trump has brought tens of millions of Americans joy. We owe our freedom to that. Thanks, Hillary!

Tags: FIRE FUNNY HILLARY CLINTON HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN

