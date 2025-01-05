Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Posed for Photo With Future Would-Be Trump Assassin

In what is a very bizarre coincidence, a man who was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden Saturday was once photographed with a man later accused of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump. There’s a photograph circulating online of Medal honoree, chef José Andrés, posing with future would-be Trump assassin, Ryan Routh.
Here’s more. (WATCH and READ)
A guy who was photographed with the attempted Trump assassin just received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden. pic.twitter.com/czjEvHbeZr— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 4, 2025
WTF?— Jack (@jackunheard) January 4, 2025
Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jose Andres, who was photographed with Trump’s attempted assassin. pic.twitter.com/6yCrcgC2It
The picture was obviously taken before Routh’s arrest at Trump’s Florida golf course in September of 2024.
Obviously he wasn’t an assassin when the pic was taken— Sussy Boy (@neemaninja) January 4, 2025
I mean who hasn't been in photos with dudes who go on to try that?— Thunder Goat (@ThunderGoat8) January 4, 2025
Yeah show of hands!!!! What, no one else?— FakeJohnGaines (@JohnGai96623757) January 4, 2025
It seems unlikely the Biden White House did not know about the existence of the photo and meeting of the two men. One would think Biden (or his handlers) would simply choose to not honor Andrés because of the perception it creates.
Wow. Do we vet this sh*t anymore? Apparently not.— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 4, 2025
They grouped Michael J Fox and Fannie Lou Haimer in with H Clinton and George Soros. So, no.— Beale’s world🇺🇸 (@Bealesworld) January 4, 2025
All part of Biden's permanent FU to America.— Steve Carlson (@scarlson99) January 4, 2025
Many posters feel the choice and the perception it creates was intentional.
They explain here.
Biden is just rubbing it in our faces.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 4, 2025
He knows what he’s doing.
Not suspicious at all. They don't even care anymore and are just doing out right in front of everyone.— Chris Bowers (@RealChrisBowers) January 4, 2025
The Biden cabal is giving the middle finger in every absurd and nasty way they can on their way out.— MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) January 4, 2025
Such ugly, horrid, evil people. pic.twitter.com/pPgzmaQ9sR
Bidens handing out "participating trophies"...— 🔴 TERRY ✨️ (@Terryyyvibez) January 4, 2025
Those who participated in trying to jail or kill Trump, yet still lost.
The woke always hands out "participation 🏆 " to the losers.
Next he'll present Thomas Crook's parents with the medal— TrailerPark₿uys (@TrailerParkBuys) January 4, 2025
Whether it’s Biden himself or the unelected people who are reportedly controlling the White House, there’s a real sense that things are being done in Biden’s final days in office to specifically disrespect average Americans. To many, this is just another instance to add to that ever-growing list.
