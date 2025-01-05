Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Posed for Photo With Future Would-Be Trump Assassin

In what is a very bizarre coincidence, a man who was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden Saturday was once photographed with a man later accused of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump. There’s a photograph circulating online of Medal honoree, chef José Andrés, posing with future would-be Trump assassin, Ryan Routh.

A guy who was photographed with the attempted Trump assassin just received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden. pic.twitter.com/czjEvHbeZr — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 4, 2025

Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jose Andres, who was photographed with Trump’s attempted assassin. pic.twitter.com/6yCrcgC2It — Jack (@jackunheard) January 4, 2025

The picture was obviously taken before Routh’s arrest at Trump’s Florida golf course in September of 2024.

Obviously he wasn’t an assassin when the pic was taken — Sussy Boy (@neemaninja) January 4, 2025

I mean who hasn't been in photos with dudes who go on to try that? — Thunder Goat (@ThunderGoat8) January 4, 2025

Yeah show of hands!!!! What, no one else? — FakeJohnGaines (@JohnGai96623757) January 4, 2025

It seems unlikely the Biden White House did not know about the existence of the photo and meeting of the two men. One would think Biden (or his handlers) would simply choose to not honor Andrés because of the perception it creates.

Wow. Do we vet this sh*t anymore? Apparently not. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 4, 2025

They grouped Michael J Fox and Fannie Lou Haimer in with H Clinton and George Soros. So, no. — Beale’s world🇺🇸 (@Bealesworld) January 4, 2025

All part of Biden's permanent FU to America. — Steve Carlson (@scarlson99) January 4, 2025

Many posters feel the choice and the perception it creates was intentional.

He knows what he’s doing. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 4, 2025

Not suspicious at all. They don't even care anymore and are just doing out right in front of everyone. — Chris Bowers (@RealChrisBowers) January 4, 2025

Such ugly, horrid, evil people. pic.twitter.com/pPgzmaQ9sR — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) January 4, 2025

The woke always hands out "participation 🏆 " to the losers. — 🔴 TERRY ✨️ (@Terryyyvibez) January 4, 2025

Next he'll present Thomas Crook's parents with the medal — TrailerPark₿uys (@TrailerParkBuys) January 4, 2025

Whether it’s Biden himself or the unelected people who are reportedly controlling the White House, there’s a real sense that things are being done in Biden’s final days in office to specifically disrespect average Americans. To many, this is just another instance to add to that ever-growing list.