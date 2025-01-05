Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Posed for Photo With Future Would-Be Trump Assassin

Scott Presler Delivered Pennsylvania for Trump but Can He Sway John Fetterman to...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on January 05, 2025
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office via AP

In what is a very bizarre coincidence, a man who was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden Saturday was once photographed with a man later accused of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump. There’s a photograph circulating online of Medal honoree, chef José Andrés, posing with future would-be Trump assassin, Ryan Routh.

Here’s more. (WATCH and READ)

The picture was obviously taken before Routh’s arrest at Trump’s Florida golf course in September of 2024.

It seems unlikely the Biden White House did not know about the existence of the photo and meeting of the two men. One would think Biden (or his handlers) would simply choose to not honor Andrés because of the perception it creates.

Many posters feel the choice and the perception it creates was intentional.

They explain here.

Tags: ASSASSINATION AWARD DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA FREEDOM GOLF



