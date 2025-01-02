We Did NOT Have Keith Olbermann Attacking Brian Stelter for Reporting the TRUTH...
ABSOLUTE DISGRACE: Watch As British Man Is Arrested Because His Social Media Posts 'Caused Anxiety'

Laura W.  |  3:00 PM on January 02, 2025
Are we the baddies meme

The U.K. may just be irreparably broken, Dear Readers. From fathers getting arrested for tracking down the sexual predators raping their children, being arrested for social media posts, to being arrested for merely standing outside of an abortion clinic and praying silently to yourself, something has gone horribly wrong across the pond. Watch as these officers explain to a man they've just arrested that it was his comments to another man on social media that caused some unnamed person to experience anxiety, and that was cause for his arrest:

Just unreal. We know it's become cliche to say at this point, but 1984 was not ever intended to be an instruction manual.

It's all so very backwards...

This writer had the same thought, Jimmy.

Now THAT is an excellent question!

At the rate things are going over there, you just know this is coming.

The full text of the post reads, 'So, let me get this straight, the British police nab an old geezer for tweeting something that ruffled some snowflake's feathers? I'm starting to think this has to be a troll video because, if it's real, the once-mighty British Empire has officially plummeted into a comedy skit. What's next, arresting pigeons for loitering?'

*snort laugh*

Yep. No 'ifs', 'ands', or 'buts' about it. It's straight-up tyranny. Incidentally, this is one of many reasons the second amendment exists.

It is our fervent prayer that there are still sane and reasonable Brits over there, and they will eventually stand up and put a stop to the madness that is overtaking their country. God be with them.

