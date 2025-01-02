ABSOLUTE DISGRACE: Watch As British Man Is Arrested Because His Social Media Posts 'Caused Anxiety'

The U.K. may just be irreparably broken, Dear Readers. From fathers getting arrested for tracking down the sexual predators raping their children, being arrested for social media posts, to being arrested for merely standing outside of an abortion clinic and praying silently to yourself, something has gone horribly wrong across the pond. Watch as these officers explain to a man they've just arrested that it was his comments to another man on social media that caused some unnamed person to experience anxiety, and that was cause for his arrest:

British police capture and arrest an elderly man because some of his social media posts caused someone anxiety. pic.twitter.com/Ry4L2vU3jX — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) January 2, 2025

Just unreal. We know it's become cliche to say at this point, but 1984 was not ever intended to be an instruction manual.

How far the UK has fallen….. https://t.co/aNmGykqhMd — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 2, 2025

Causing alleged "anxiety" in Britain is a crime and doing it will get you arrested. https://t.co/NHEUKwExb6 — John Gibson (@GibsonRadio) January 2, 2025

But raping underage girls? Perfectly fine as long as you are an illegal migrant. Zero charges, zero penalty. https://t.co/DcavQoBiJ4 — Time for Change (@Time4ChangeCnda) January 2, 2025

It's all so very backwards...

I can not possibly have watched what i just watched https://t.co/gQfqG6tiqi — Jimmy Jackson (@Seventytimes777) January 2, 2025

This writer had the same thought, Jimmy.

Please make me understand how cops can be this brainwashed and do the evil. https://t.co/vpcCWnDVtR — Sharon McCutchan (@SharonMcCutchan) January 2, 2025

Thank God these British police aren’t investigating child rape, and instead are policing social media posts



An absolute disgrace. They should all hang their heads in shame https://t.co/uoichgzIca — Peter (@PeterGFraz) January 2, 2025

Shouldn't the police be arrested for causing anxiety to the elderly man? — Old & Slow (@JustLookingFN) January 2, 2025

Now THAT is an excellent question!

Good job plucking people out of nursing homes who upset some purple haired 20 year old. — Right Click (@DMill3984) January 2, 2025

At the rate things are going over there, you just know this is coming.

So, let me get this straight, the British police nab an old geezer for tweeting something that ruffled some snowflake's feathers? I'm starting to think this has to be a troll video because, if it's real, the once-mighty British Empire has officially plummeted into a comedy skit.… — dwulf🦀69🐂⭕️ (@kuhn_on_kash) January 2, 2025

The full text of the post reads, 'So, let me get this straight, the British police nab an old geezer for tweeting something that ruffled some snowflake's feathers? I'm starting to think this has to be a troll video because, if it's real, the once-mighty British Empire has officially plummeted into a comedy skit. What's next, arresting pigeons for loitering?'

*snort laugh*

This needs more context, however "causing anxiety online" shouldn't be considered a crime especially since there are those unhinged out there where your very existance can cause their anxiety. The police have no business here... this is just tyranny. — The Pict (@Lew15uk) January 2, 2025

Yep. No 'ifs', 'ands', or 'buts' about it. It's straight-up tyranny. Incidentally, this is one of many reasons the second amendment exists.

Someone rushes off to the 'police and complains they have been offended or upset by a hurty word and without proof or investigation they handcuff and arrest the accused! This is so open to abuse & Starmer knows it. No quality of life in Starmers Britain. Something must be done. — John de Vries (@Jonteinspain) January 2, 2025

It is our fervent prayer that there are still sane and reasonable Brits over there, and they will eventually stand up and put a stop to the madness that is overtaking their country. God be with them.