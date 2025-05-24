'Stop or the Courts Will No Longer Be Obeyed:' Physics Geek Issues Warning to Judicial Activist Left

Stop us if you've heard this before: the Left keeps doing something, and the Right warns them not to. Because we know eventually the Right will get the levers of power again and will use the Left's rules against them, and then the Left won't like it.

But the Left doesn't stop and then they whine.

We see it playing out in the courts right now, where judicial activist judges keep issuing nationwide orders thwarting his agenda -- even if they don't have the authority or standing to do so.

And we're warning the Left, once again, they won't like where this leads:

Judges are claiming authority and power not vested in them. I am no longer willing to listen to the "let it play out in the courts" because that means illegal judicial orders are being obeyed as lawful for months or years on edn. https://t.co/lBeZqHTgtZ — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 23, 2025

The thread continues:

Either SCOTUS and Roberts are finally going to have to rein in the courts or people will simply start ignoring them. The ONLY power that the courts have is based on the idea that they will administer their duties in a lawful and non-partisan fashion and they will operate with the… — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 23, 2025

This post continues:

The ONLY power that the courts have is based on the idea that they will administer their duties in a lawful and non-partisan fashion and they will operate with the bounds of their authority. Once enough people finally notice that this is not the case, those same people will also notice the number of troops that the courts have control of to enforce their rulings. That is a moment of clarity I do not wish to occur.

He's right.

Let me sum up: this crap has to stop or courts will no longer be obeyed. Period. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 23, 2025

PERIOD.

'Justice Marshall has made his decision, now let him enforce it.'

But then it is a dictatorship! LMFAO pic.twitter.com/2vxfbfonFe — ConservativeGurl💗 (@ConservativeCD) May 23, 2025

When Biden did it, he was a leader.

The number of injunctions compared to past administrations is insane.



And it’s not because Trump is doing anything unprecedented.



It’s clearly a strategy designed to throw sand in the gears and slow the agenda. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) May 23, 2025

This is how they overturn the 2024 election.

This is also my frustration with the judicial process … there is an agenda and up while Justice may strive to be blind the recent spate of decisions puts the lie to it — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) May 23, 2025

Justice is not blind.

Not when it comes to Trump.

The court has bound no one. Trump can decide whether he is bound or not, as Biden did regarding student loan forgiveness. That's the play these judges are making & they are convinced it will go in their favor. They are mistaken in this regard. https://t.co/6hEacANEYg — Mr. Fabulist (@MisterFabulist) May 23, 2025

Correct.

Correct. It's time to ignore these clowns https://t.co/ggWPAjcmJZ — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) May 23, 2025

That's exactly what's going to happen.

This thread. It's not merely claiming authority and power not vested in them, it is also specifically ignoring when authority and power have been denied to them and ruling anyway.



Lit flares. Rooms full of open containers of kerosene.



I do not want the inevitable ending. https://t.co/8dlvgPlakz — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) May 23, 2025

Few people do. But unless something changes course, and quickly ... boom.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

