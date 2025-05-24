'Stop or the Courts Will No Longer Be Obeyed:' Physics Geek Issues Warning to Judicial Activist Left

Dear Media: It's the HYPOCRISY! Compare Carl Bernstein's Remarks on Trump to Coverage...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 24, 2025
Twitchy

Stop us if you've heard this before: the Left keeps doing something, and the Right warns them not to. Because we know eventually the Right will get the levers of power again and will use the Left's rules against them, and then the Left won't like it.

But the Left doesn't stop and then they whine.

We see it playing out in the courts right now, where judicial activist judges keep issuing nationwide orders thwarting his agenda -- even if they don't have the authority or standing to do so.

And we're warning the Left, once again, they won't like where this leads:

The thread continues:

This post continues:

The ONLY power that the courts have is based on the idea that they will administer their duties in a lawful and non-partisan fashion and they will operate with the bounds of their authority. Once enough people finally notice that this is not the case, those same people will also notice the number of troops that the courts have control of to enforce their rulings. That is a moment of clarity I do not wish to occur.

He's right.

PERIOD.

'Justice Marshall has made his decision, now let him enforce it.'

When Biden did it, he was a leader.

This is how they overturn the 2024 election.

Justice is not blind.

Not when it comes to Trump.

Correct.

That's exactly what's going to happen.

Few people do. But unless something changes course, and quickly ... boom.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

