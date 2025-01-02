Sheriff: Cybertruck Driver Died of Gunshot Wound Before Detonation
EPIC Thread TORCHES Government Over the Utter Crisis of Responsibility
CNN: FBI Says ‘No Definitive Link’ Between Las Vegas and New Orleans Terror...
Vile to the Bitter End: Joe Biden to Award Liz Cheney, Bernie Thompson...
We Did NOT Have Keith Olbermann Attacking Brian Stelter for Reporting the TRUTH...
PRIORITIES! Despite MASSIVE Budget Shortfall, Fairfax County Plans to Go Ahead With COVID...
VIP
Well DUH --> American's Trust in Three-Letter Agencies Under Biden/Harris at an All-Time...
ABSOLUTE DISGRACE: Watch As British Man Is Arrested Because His Social Media Posts...
Hunter's Laptop IS Real! Check Out EPIC List of Conspiracy Theories That Were...
Don't Hate 'Em ENOUGH! CNN DRAGGED for Floating Idea Cybertruck Driver COULD Have...
Cybertruck Bomber & New Orleans Attacker Served at Same Military Base!
HA! WTF Was He Thinking? MSNBC Analyst Shares Chart Showing Biden/Harris 'Reining In...
FBI Did the Meme, AGAIN! NOLA Suspect Pledged Allegiance to ISIS on Facebook...
WHOA, Missed It! WATCH Police Chief's Face as New Orleans Mayor Says 'Terror...

Tragedy in the French Quarter: Some of the New Orleans Terror Attack Victims Identified

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 02, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

On New Year's Day, at least 15 people were killed in New Orleans when a terrorist drove a pickup truck through a crowd of revelers.

Now we're getting the names of some of those victims:

Advertisement

This is so sad.

Remember them.

Princeton University also paid tribute to Tiger Bech:

Recommended

EPIC Thread TORCHES Government Over the Utter Crisis of Responsibility
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This writer is about to send her eldest off to college, and this makes her heart hurt.

That poor little boy will now grow up without his mom.

What a terrible way to start the new year. We feel so terrible for the families of the victims.

Advertisement

The terrorist got out of the vehicle and opened fired on the crowd, too.

Only 18-years-old.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, those victims who are recovering, and the city of New Orleans.

Tags: LOUISIANA NEW ORLEANS TERRORISM TERRORIST ATTACK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

EPIC Thread TORCHES Government Over the Utter Crisis of Responsibility
Amy Curtis
We Did NOT Have Keith Olbermann Attacking Brian Stelter for Reporting the TRUTH on Our Bingo Card But ...
Sam J.
ABSOLUTE DISGRACE: Watch As British Man Is Arrested Because His Social Media Posts 'Caused Anxiety'
Laura W.
Hunter's Laptop IS Real! Check Out EPIC List of Conspiracy Theories That Were Actually TRUE All Along
Sam J.
CNN: FBI Says ‘No Definitive Link’ Between Las Vegas and New Orleans Terror Attacks
Brett T.
PRIORITIES! Despite MASSIVE Budget Shortfall, Fairfax County Plans to Go Ahead With COVID Memorial
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
EPIC Thread TORCHES Government Over the Utter Crisis of Responsibility Amy Curtis
Advertisement