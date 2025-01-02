Tragedy in the French Quarter: Some of the New Orleans Terror Attack Victims Identified

On New Year's Day, at least 15 people were killed in New Orleans when a terrorist drove a pickup truck through a crowd of revelers.

Now we're getting the names of some of those victims:

The first victim of the New Orleans terror attack has been identified as 18-year-old Nikyra Dedeaux from Gulfport, Mississippi.



Nikyra was due to start a nursing program at Blue Cliff College on Jan .13. She came to New Orleans to celebrate the New Year. pic.twitter.com/2hv99yquPu — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 1, 2025

This is so sad.

The second victim is 37-year-old Reggie Hunter, a warehouse manager and a father of two from Baton Rouge, LA.



Last night, Reggie decided "on a whim" to go to Bourbon Street, where he and a cousin were hit. Reggie was killed, his cousin is seriously injured - NOLA pic.twitter.com/USgfsPBtuZ — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 1, 2025

Remember them.

The third victim of the New Orleans attack is 27-year-old Tiger Bech, a Lafayette native and former football player for Princeton University.



Tiger was kept on life support until his family arrived, after which he died. He's the older brother of former LSU player Jack Bech. pic.twitter.com/iTmXv6BA04 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 1, 2025

Princeton University also paid tribute to Tiger Bech:

Princeton Football mourns the loss of Tiger Bech ‘21.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and to all of the victims of the Bourbon Street attack. https://t.co/aLWMyd57lL pic.twitter.com/nUjzXUO3yT — Princeton Football (@PrincetonFTBL) January 1, 2025

This writer is about to send her eldest off to college, and this makes her heart hurt.

The fourth victim of the New Orleans terror attack is 28-year-old Nicole Perez, who leaves behind a 4-year-old son.



Nicole worked at a deli in Metairie and had just been promoted to manager. Her son is now in the care of her friends. pic.twitter.com/zUf2uH1EL0 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 1, 2025

That poor little boy will now grow up without his mom.

The fifth victim of the New Orleans terror attack has been identified as 21-year-old Hubert Gauthreaux, according to NOLA.



Hubert's family had been searching for him for hours until he was found at a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. pic.twitter.com/hofF9l0rBQ — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 2, 2025

What a terrible way to start the new year. We feel so terrible for the families of the victims.

The sixth victim of the New Orleans terror attack has been identified as 25-year-old Matthew Tenedorio, an audiovisual technician for the Superdome.



Matthew was shot and killed. "His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of his family and friends," his cousin said. pic.twitter.com/7P9dzo11dm — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 2, 2025

The terrorist got out of the vehicle and opened fired on the crowd, too.

The seventh victim of the New Orleans attack is 18-year-old Kareem Badawi, a freshman at the University of Alabama.



Kareem graduated from the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge last year, according to school officials. pic.twitter.com/Yteh8jyRXV — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 2, 2025

Only 18-years-old.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, those victims who are recovering, and the city of New Orleans.