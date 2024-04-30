Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech

Coleman Hughes always has such a wise and nuanced take on the hot button issues of our time. Today's essay on the Pro Palestine protestors was particularly well done.

A few words about the protests/encampments at Columbia:



Back in December 2018, when I was a junior, a white student named Julian Von Abele was filmed going on an ethno-centric rant about how much he loved white people. He said things like: “White people are the best thing that… — Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) April 30, 2024

Ira Glasser could not have said it better. I mean that as a compliment. This was a Jewish man at the ACLU that defended even Nazi's right to free speech, provided that it was lawfully practiced. He understood that silencing voices, even those of hate, had ramifications that… — Mark (@M5A5R5K) April 30, 2024

Hughes made it clear these protestors are dead wrong, but we also must abide speech we do not like. He wisely ended by reminding readers blocking access to class, damaging buildings and terrorizing Jewish students is not free speech.

💯 "Race pride is the opiate of weak individuals. — Story Horse! 🏴‍☠️ (@bostronix) April 30, 2024

Free speech doesn't mean occupying buildings and destroying property. Yes I agree — The Science (@PentecostJesse) April 30, 2024

@coldxman Thank you for bringing up that example of the double standard for "hateful speech." There are so many examples. It's infuriating to be a Jew and on the losing end of these double standards. That's why they ask for the same standards to be enforced now. — making sense (@redrudytoo) April 30, 2024

I don’t normally support rational thought and nuance on Twitter, but this is spot on. — Kirk Reagan Libertarian Starship Captain (@CylonPundit) April 30, 2024

Twitter is the place for outrage and out of control emotions. This is public knowledge.

Maximum leeway for speech, no matter how boneheaded.



Minimum leeway for physical violence, no matter how righteous the cause.



Why is that so difficult for both the left and right to understand? Thank you for being a voice of integrity and rationality. — Alexander Boldizar (@Boldizar) April 30, 2024

'Hypocrites deserve free speech too.' https://t.co/MRM7F7QSaO — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) April 30, 2024

As infuriating and wrong as they may be, this is America.

Yes, "hypocrites deserve free speech too." So do idiots.



I may not agree with what you say, but I will defend your right to say it. https://t.co/FZGj9i4f3L — Wayt King (@wayt) April 30, 2024

Sure, maybe these students are protesting because they want "to uphold that sacred principle that every life is worthy and the murder of none shall pass in silence". Maybe they care about that principle a lot and that's why they're protesting.



Or maybe the fact that these same… https://t.co/Eo0LVBfB52 — Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) April 30, 2024

Exactly. They claim to care about ALL life, but have nothing to say about the October 7 atrocities. That makes it very clear they see SOME lives as dispensable.

Yawning at 10/7 is generous. Many of them celebrated the Hamas massacre. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 30, 2024

That the meaning of “from the river to the sea” or “intifada” theoretically may be contested is irrelevant in terms of whether the chants create a hostile environment for Jews in violation of Title VI, by which all schools receiving federal funds must abide. “Go pick cotton” has… — Benjamin B@dejo (@BenTelAviv) April 30, 2024

This was a necessary clarification on some of the chants. There really is no 'both sides' when it comes to some of these jeers. They are intended to espouse the absolute erasure of Israel. Period.











