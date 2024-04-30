Birds of a Feather: Obama Buddy Bill Ayers Supporting Chaos at University of...
Just for Fun: Photo of President Trump Leaving Court Inspires Hilarious Memes
This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans...
Should We Ban These People From Talking to Children?
Fox News Follows the SHOCKING Dark Money Sources Funding the Pro Palestine Riots
Governor Ron DeSantis Sues Joe Biden Over Dismantling the Rights of Women in...
Conservatives Have a BLAST With TIME Magazine's Trump Cover While Lefties LOSE Their...
X Points and Laughs at Chris Murphy's CAPSLOCK Tantrum Blaming the GOP for...
Here's What Happened When a Mom of a 'Trans' Student Tried Scolding a...
So You Know It's TWICE As Many, LOL! WH Admits Biden Has Made...
Stephen King's Attempt at DEFENDING His Callous Post After Charlotte Shooting BACKFIRES (P...
Redsteeze Drops the Mic With the One Question All Media Should Ask Pro-Palestine...
Jerry Seinfeld Calls Out the ‘Extreme Left’ for Ruining Comedy With Their ‘PC...
WHITE FLAG?! Columbia University Releases 'Update' (Surrender) That Only Makes Things Wors...

Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:15 PM on April 30, 2024
YouTube via House Judiciary Committee Hearings

Coleman Hughes always has such a wise and nuanced take on the hot button issues of our time. Today's essay on the Pro Palestine protestors was particularly well done.

Advertisement

Hughes made it clear these protestors are dead wrong, but we also must abide speech we do not like. He wisely ended by reminding readers blocking access to class, damaging buildings and terrorizing Jewish students is not free speech.

Recommended

This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans Athlete
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Twitter is the place for outrage and out of control emotions. This is public knowledge.

As infuriating and wrong as they may be, this is America.

Advertisement

Exactly. They claim to care about ALL life, but have nothing to say about the October 7 atrocities. That makes it very clear they see SOME lives as dispensable.

This was a necessary clarification on some of the chants. There really is no 'both sides' when it comes to some of these jeers. They are intended to espouse the absolute erasure of Israel. Period.




Tags: ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT JEWISH JEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans Athlete
Amy Curtis
Conservatives Have a BLAST With TIME Magazine's Trump Cover While Lefties LOSE Their Minds Over It (LOL!)
Sam J.
Just for Fun: Photo of President Trump Leaving Court Inspires Hilarious Memes
justmindy
Fox News Follows the SHOCKING Dark Money Sources Funding the Pro Palestine Riots
justmindy
Birds of a Feather: Obama Buddy Bill Ayers Supporting Chaos at University of Chicago
Amy Curtis
Mary Katharine Ham Just ENDED KJP by 'Helping' Her Make Excuses for Biden NOT Speaking to Columbia Yet
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans Athlete Amy Curtis
Advertisement